U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,923.79
    +92.94 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,716.47
    +643.86 (+2.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,670.40
    +310.35 (+2.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.20
    +57.79 (+3.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.14
    +1.54 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.60
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    -0.17 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0231
    +0.0081 (+0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    +0.0590 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1990
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2320
    +0.1100 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,349.19
    +1,442.77 (+6.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.59
    +30.75 (+6.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    +73.04 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Fermentation Chemicals Market Size is projected to reach USD 98.34 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.30%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·10 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global fermentation chemicals market size was valued at USD 65.06 billion in 2021 and is expected to generate USD 98.34 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific fermentation chemicals market share is expected to generate a value of USD 26,301.95 million by 2030 at the highest CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period

New York, United States , July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America is expected to dominate the global fermentation chemicals market. The consumption of fermentation chemicals in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrial applications is more prevalent in developed countries. This trend is expected to continue and pave the way for market growth in North America over the coming years. North America fermentation chemicals market is characterized by the presence of food & beverage and pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Inc., Abbott, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. Moreover, growing interest in cosmetics and toiletries made up of fermented chemicals containing yeast, fruits, and herbs have created lucrative opportunity for the market.

Fermentation chemicals are used to speed up or start the fermentation chemical process in various goods. These chemicals are used to manufacture polymers, biofuels, bioplastics, and composites, among other things, and are typically made from vegetable feedstock like corn, sugar, and starch. These are necessary for accelerating the chemical process, which reduces overall manufacturing costs, fermentation time, and energy consumption.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/fermentation-chemicals-market/request-sample 


Key Insights

  • The fermentation chemicals market was valued at USD 65.06 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate USD 98.34 billion by 2030. The market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 5.30% during the assessment period.

  • The global fermentation chemicals market is segmented into products: alcohol, enzymes, organic acid, and others. The alcohol market is overtaken and expected to generate USD 30,118.57 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

  • The fermentation chemicals market is segmented into industrial applications, food & beverages, nutritional & pharmaceuticals, plastics & fibers, and others. The food & beverages segment held the greatest share of the market, with an anticipated value of 25,693.64million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.38% during the projection period

  • America and Europe are dominating the global fermentation chemicals market. Markets in regions are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.89% and 4.68%, respectively.

  • Asia-Pacific fermentation chemicals market share is expected to generate a value of USD 26,301.95 million by 2030 at the highest CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period.


Increasing application in Meat Production Industry to Upsurge the Fermentation Chemicals Market 

With the increasing population and growing economy in developing countries, the demand for meat is likely to witness significant growth globally. With changing eating habits in some regions of the world, meat consumption is expected to grow in the future. Based on consumption, meat consumption is divided into pork, poultry, sheep, and beef and veal. Pork and chicken meat contribute to a major share of the overall demand for meat in developing countries.

Due to the growing demand for meat, pig farmers and poultry owners are concentrating more on the feed given to animals. Raising livestock requires a significant amount of natural feedstock and amino acids. Amino acids help enhance the quantity and quality of meat. The demand for amino acids is expected to grow in the global meat market as it is one of the major animal feed additives based on their nutritional values.

These also help develop the muscle tissues of animals. Amino acids allow the efficient use of feedstock and hence the market is expected to grow with major players focusing on increasing the capacity of amino acid production to meet the rising demand globally, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the fermentation chemicals market.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 98.34 Billion by 2030

CAGR

5.30% (2022-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Product, Application, Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Novozymes A/S, AB Enzymes, DuPont, DSM, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., BASF SE, ADM,
Cargill Incorporated, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, LANZATECH, MicroBiopharm Japan Co., Ltd., Novasep, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd, Biocon, Evonik Industries AG,
Dow, Lonza, Amano Enzyme Inc., INVISTA

Key Market Opportunities

Rise in Opportunities for Green Chemistry

Key Market Drivers

Environment-friendliness of Fermentation Chemicals
Growing Major End-Use Industries

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/fermentation-chemicals-market 


Impact of COVID-19

The novel COVID-19 virus impacted almost all industries all over the world in different ways. Growing investments in R&D, biotechnology, and production from renewable sources are expected to drive the market growth and expand the industrial application areas of fermentation chemicals.

However, production from lignocellulosic feedstock (which requires the fermentation of carbohydrates) has its own limitations, such as low overall conversion and relatively lesser applications of directly biosynthesized fermentation chemicals. Additionally, an overall dip in demand for biofuels and other chemicals with non-medical applications amid COVID-19 is impacted the market growth negatively in the industrial application market space.

However, changing consumer eating habits and a lack of time to prepare and consume healthy food are causing consumers to divert their attention to processed or packaged foods, especially in COVID-19 period, resulting in increased product demand. The convenience gained from processed food in terms of time savings and little work required during meal preparation is propelling the market forward.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/fermentation-chemicals-market/request-sample 


List of Key Players 

  • Novozymes A/S

  • AB Enzymes

  • DuPont

  • DSM

  • Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

  • BASF SE

  • ADM

  • Cargill, Incorporated

  • Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

  • LANZATECH

  • MicroBiopharm Japan Co., Ltd.

  • Novasep, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd

  • Biocon

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Dow

  • Lonza

  • Amano Enzyme Inc.

  • INVISTA


Global Fermentation Chemicals Market: Segmentation

By Product

  • Alcohol

  • Enzymes

  • Organic acid

  • Others

By Application

  • Industrial Application

  • Food & Beverages

  • Nutritional & Pharmaceuticals

  • Plastics & Fibers

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • MEA

  • Central and South America


TABLE OF CONTENT

1          Introduction

1.1      Market Definition

1.2      Market Scope

2          Research Methodology

2.1      Primary Research

2.2      Research Methodology

2.3      Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4      Secondary Data Sources

3          Executive Summary

4          Market Overview

4.1      Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2      Value Chain Analysis: Fermentation Chemicals Market

4.2.1  Vendor Matrix

4.3      Key Market Trends

4.3.1  Drivers

4.3.2  Restraints

4.3.3  Opportunities

4.4      Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1  Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2  Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3  Threat of Substitution

4.4.4  Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5  Competitive Rivalry

4.5      Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6      Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7      Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8      Parent Market Overview

4.9      Technology Landscape

4.10   Market Share Analysis

4.11   Potential Venture Analysis

4.12   Regional Price Trends

4.13   Raw Material Trends

4.14   Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15   Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1        North America

4.15.4.2        Europe

4.15.4.3        Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4        Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5        The Middle East and Africa

5           Product Overview

5.1      Introduction

5.1.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2      Alcohol

5.2.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3      Enzymes

5.3.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4      Organic acid

5.4.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.5      Others

5.5.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6          Application Overview

6.1      Introduction

6.1.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2      Industrial Application

6.2.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3      Food & Beverages

6.3.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4      Nutritional & Pharmaceuticals

6.4.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.5      Plastics & Fibers

6.5.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.6      Others

6.6.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7           Regional Overview

7.1      Introduction

7.1.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2      North America

7.2.1  Economic Overview

7.2.2  Market Scenario

7.2.3  U.S.

7.2.4  Canada

7.2.5  Mexico

7.3      Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.1  Economic Overview

7.3.2  Market Scenario

7.3.3  Brazil

7.3.4  Argentina

7.3.5  Colombia

7.3.6  Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.4      Europe

7.4.1  Economic Overview

7.4.2  Market Scenario

7.4.3  Germany

7.4.4  France

7.4.5  The U.K.

7.4.6  Italy

7.4.7  The Rest Of Europe

7.5      Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1  Economic Overview

7.5.2  Market Scenario

7.5.3  China

7.5.4  Japan

7.5.5  India

7.5.6  Australia

7.5.7  South Korea

7.5.8  Rest Of APAC

7.6      Middle East

7.6.1  Economic Overview

7.6.2  Market Scenario

7.6.3  South Arabia

7.6.4  The UAE

7.6.5  Qatar

7.6.6  Oman

7.6.7  Turkey

7.6.8  The Rest Of Middle East

7.7      Africa

7.7.1  Economic Overview

7.7.2  Market Scenario

7.7.3  Nigeria

7.7.4  South Africa

7.7.5  The Rest Of Africa

8          Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

8.1      Competition Dashboard

8.2      Industry Structure

8.3      Novozymes A/S

8.3.1  Business Overview

8.3.2  Financial Performance

8.3.3  Recent Developments

8.3.4  Portfolio

8.4      AB Enzymes

8.5      DuPont

8.6      DSM

8.7      Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

8.8      BASF SE

8.9      ADM

8.10   Cargill Incorporated

8.11   Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

8.12   LANZATECH

8.13   MicroBiopharm Japan Co., Ltd.

8.14   Novasep

8.15   TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd

8.16   Biocon

8.17   Evonik Industries AG

8.18   Dow

8.19   Lonza

8.20   Amano Enzyme Inc.

8.21   INVISTA

9          Conclusion & Recommendation

10       Acronyms & Abbreviations


Table of Content and Figure @  https://straitsresearch.com/report/fermentation-chemicals-market/toc 


Market News

  • Evonik Industries AG opened a rhamnolipids production facility. This industrial manufacturing facility for bio-based and entirely biodegradable rhamnolipids is expected to boost market growth in cosmetics and toiletries, in January 2022.

News Media
High Demand for Organic Acids to Soar the Demand for Fermentation Chemicals Market
World’s 7 Largest Chemical Companies
Changing Bulk Chemicals Market Scenario: A Future Perspective


Have a Look at the Related Research Report
Enzymes Market: Information by Source (Microorganisms, Plants, Animals), Application (Food & Beverages, Household care, Bioenergy), and Regional Analysis —Forecast till 2030
Dairy Enzyme Market: Information by Type (Rennet, Lactases, Catalases, Lipases), Source, and Application (Milk, Yogurt, Cheese, Whey) — Forecast Till 2026
Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits, and Reagents Market: Information By Product (Kits and Enzymes), Application (PCR, Sequencing, Cloning, Epigenetics), End-User and Region— Forecast Till 2027
Alcoholic Beverages Market: Information by Product Type (Distilled Spirits, Beer, Wine), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Liquor Stores, On-Premises), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Ethanol Market: Information by Type (Grain-Based, Sugarcane-Based), Application (Alcoholic Beverages, Automotive Fuel, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care,), and Region — Forecast till 2029


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • IBM stock slides despite earnings beat, strong tech demand

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss IBM stock performance amid strong second-quarter earnings.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Growth Stock Down More Than 90% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has tumbled 29% from its high, sent into a downward spiral by the deteriorating macroeconomic environment. A combination of weak guidance, runaway inflation, and rising interest rates have left Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) 93% off its high. Here's what you need to keep in mind about this growth stock.

  • Top 10 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 multibagger penny stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our discussion on the returns being generated by penny stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022. Since the start of 2022, the Dow Composite Index, the S&P 500 […]

  • Charlie Munger Not Worried About Inflation, Economy

    Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger discussed his outlooks on the economy, oil, renewable energy and cryptocurrency after his recent personal investment in an Australian investment company. Billionaire investor Munger who has worked alongside with Warren Buffett for several decades, discussed his views with the Financial Review in Australia. A vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Munger invested in Stonehouse Corporation, a Melbourne-based investment company, because its founder is a "soulmate" to the conglomerate, he said.

  • GE’s Three-Way Split Is Near. What the New Companies Will Be Called.

    General Electric revealed on Monday the names of the three companies after the split, which begins in 2023. The 'GE' survives in all three names.

  • Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.022

    Sirius XM Holdings Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:SIRI ) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.022 per share on 31st of August...

  • Two Giant Miners Warn of Tougher Times as World Demand Wavers

    (Bloomberg) -- Mining giant BHP Group has joined rival Rio Tinto Group in signaling more turbulence to come for commodities producers as costs balloon and demand for everything from iron ore to copper hits headwinds.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingThe world’s bigges

  • Genetic testing firm Invitae to cut 1,000 jobs as CEO steps down

    The company, which has aggressively bought companies to expand its genetic testing strategy, plans to consolidate lab and office space and narrow international operations as it cuts about a third of its workforce.

  • BofA Survey Shows Full Investor Capitulation Amid Pessimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors slashed their exposure to risk assets to levels not seen even during the global financial crisis in a sign of full capitulation amid a “dire” economic outlook, according to Bank of America Corp.’s monthly fund manager survey.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn

  • Tech Leads Stock Rally With Nasdaq 100 Surging 3%: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks extended gains in a broad-based rally as investors assessed the outlook for earnings amid speculation disappointments may be already priced into markets.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskThe S&P 500 jumped more than 2%, with all 11 industry gr

  • When Will Savings Interest Rates Go Up?

    As the Federal Reserve has raised its target federal funds borrowing rate during 2022, interest rates paid to savings account depositors have lagged behind. However, since the Fed's 0.75% increase to a target rate of 1.5% to 1.75% at its … Continue reading → The post When Will Savings Interest Rates Go Up? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bezos-Backed Arrived Homes Released Its Largest Batch Of Single-Family Rental Offerings To Date

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, has launched its largest batch of new offerings with a total of 14 new single-family rental properties. Seven of the 14 rental homes hit the platform last week on July 13, with the remaining seven being available as of today. So far, five of the properties have been fully funded with a total value of about $1.4 million. The rental property investment platform allows individual investor

  • Farnborough 2022: Boeing snares more orders for 737 MAX

    The Boeing Co.’s narrow-body 737 MAX continues to be its star at the Farnborough International Airshow in London. The manufacturer, which on Monday revealed an order for 100 MAX jets from Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), on Tuesday announced a deal for up to 66 737s from private equity firm 777 Partners. "This new order marks another milestone in the robust growth of our aviation businesses and concurrently, our partnership with Boeing," Josh Wander, managing partner of 777 Partners, said in a press release.

  • Got $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Buy on the Dip Now

    The consumer price index increased 9.1% year over year in June 2022, which was above the average analyst expectation of 8.8%. This demonstrates that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have yet to tame inflation. With a market capitalization of $75 billion, Altria Group (NYSE: MO) is the largest tobacco company with operations solely in the U.S. market.

  • ‘I feel like I’m investing just to afford taxes and broker fees.’ I’m 72, have a cushy amount of money invested and was withdrawing 4% a year, but once I pay fees and California taxes that won’t be enough. Should I ditch my financial adviser?

    Question: I have a comfortable balance in my investment account but have a question about only taking out 4% of my total each year (if necessary). Totaling my federal and state taxes (I live in California), and paying estimates for the next year, plus adding in my broker fees actually totals 4% of my investment balance. Basically I feel like I’m investing to pay taxes and broker fees!

  • Down Between 9% and 42%: 3 Top Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Earnings season is underway, and stock market volatility is rising as companies give investors an updated reading on the state of business and the broader economy. Add it all up, and there's a good deal of uncertainty weighing on the U.S. stock market right now. Dividend stocks can ease the pressure of a bear market by providing investors with passive income without the need to sell stocks on the cheap.

  • Why There’s a Chance the Stock Market Has Hit Bottom

    The market's rally on Monday ended after bad news from Apple. But an argument can be made that inflation has peaked and stock valuations reflect the worst of the risks.

  • OEG: Diversified infrastructure services provider entering new growth phase as it targets three key end markets – Electric Power, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

    By Thomas Kerr, CFA NASDAQ:OEG Overview Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) is a diversified infrastructure services company serving a variety of customers in the electric power, telecommunications, and renewable markets. The company’s operations are classified into three diverse segments: Electric Power, Telecommunications, and Renewables. Recent acquisitions have transformed the company