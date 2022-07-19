Fermentation Chemicals Market Size is projected to reach USD 98.34 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.30%: Straits Research
The global fermentation chemicals market size was valued at USD 65.06 billion in 2021 and is expected to generate USD 98.34 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific fermentation chemicals market share is expected to generate a value of USD 26,301.95 million by 2030 at the highest CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period
New York, United States , July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America is expected to dominate the global fermentation chemicals market. The consumption of fermentation chemicals in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrial applications is more prevalent in developed countries. This trend is expected to continue and pave the way for market growth in North America over the coming years. North America fermentation chemicals market is characterized by the presence of food & beverage and pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Inc., Abbott, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. Moreover, growing interest in cosmetics and toiletries made up of fermented chemicals containing yeast, fruits, and herbs have created lucrative opportunity for the market.
Fermentation chemicals are used to speed up or start the fermentation chemical process in various goods. These chemicals are used to manufacture polymers, biofuels, bioplastics, and composites, among other things, and are typically made from vegetable feedstock like corn, sugar, and starch. These are necessary for accelerating the chemical process, which reduces overall manufacturing costs, fermentation time, and energy consumption.
Key Insights
The fermentation chemicals market was valued at USD 65.06 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate USD 98.34 billion by 2030. The market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 5.30% during the assessment period.
The global fermentation chemicals market is segmented into products: alcohol, enzymes, organic acid, and others. The alcohol market is overtaken and expected to generate USD 30,118.57 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
The fermentation chemicals market is segmented into industrial applications, food & beverages, nutritional & pharmaceuticals, plastics & fibers, and others. The food & beverages segment held the greatest share of the market, with an anticipated value of 25,693.64million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.38% during the projection period
America and Europe are dominating the global fermentation chemicals market. Markets in regions are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.89% and 4.68%, respectively.
Asia-Pacific fermentation chemicals market share is expected to generate a value of USD 26,301.95 million by 2030 at the highest CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period.
Increasing application in Meat Production Industry to Upsurge the Fermentation Chemicals Market
With the increasing population and growing economy in developing countries, the demand for meat is likely to witness significant growth globally. With changing eating habits in some regions of the world, meat consumption is expected to grow in the future. Based on consumption, meat consumption is divided into pork, poultry, sheep, and beef and veal. Pork and chicken meat contribute to a major share of the overall demand for meat in developing countries.
Due to the growing demand for meat, pig farmers and poultry owners are concentrating more on the feed given to animals. Raising livestock requires a significant amount of natural feedstock and amino acids. Amino acids help enhance the quantity and quality of meat. The demand for amino acids is expected to grow in the global meat market as it is one of the major animal feed additives based on their nutritional values.
These also help develop the muscle tissues of animals. Amino acids allow the efficient use of feedstock and hence the market is expected to grow with major players focusing on increasing the capacity of amino acid production to meet the rising demand globally, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the fermentation chemicals market.
Report Scope
Report Metric
Details
Market Size
USD 98.34 Billion by 2030
CAGR
5.30% (2022-2030)
Historical Data
2019-2020
Base Year
2021
Forecast Period
2022-2030
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
Product, Application, Region
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
Novozymes A/S, AB Enzymes, DuPont, DSM, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., BASF SE, ADM,
Key Market Opportunities
Rise in Opportunities for Green Chemistry
Key Market Drivers
Environment-friendliness of Fermentation Chemicals
Impact of COVID-19
The novel COVID-19 virus impacted almost all industries all over the world in different ways. Growing investments in R&D, biotechnology, and production from renewable sources are expected to drive the market growth and expand the industrial application areas of fermentation chemicals.
However, production from lignocellulosic feedstock (which requires the fermentation of carbohydrates) has its own limitations, such as low overall conversion and relatively lesser applications of directly biosynthesized fermentation chemicals. Additionally, an overall dip in demand for biofuels and other chemicals with non-medical applications amid COVID-19 is impacted the market growth negatively in the industrial application market space.
However, changing consumer eating habits and a lack of time to prepare and consume healthy food are causing consumers to divert their attention to processed or packaged foods, especially in COVID-19 period, resulting in increased product demand. The convenience gained from processed food in terms of time savings and little work required during meal preparation is propelling the market forward.
List of Key Players
Novozymes A/S
AB Enzymes
DuPont
DSM
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
BASF SE
ADM
Cargill, Incorporated
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
LANZATECH
MicroBiopharm Japan Co., Ltd.
Novasep, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd
Biocon
Evonik Industries AG
Dow
Lonza
Amano Enzyme Inc.
INVISTA
Global Fermentation Chemicals Market: Segmentation
By Product
Alcohol
Enzymes
Organic acid
Others
By Application
Industrial Application
Food & Beverages
Nutritional & Pharmaceuticals
Plastics & Fibers
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
MEA
Central and South America
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Market Scope
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Primary Research
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions
2.4 Secondary Data Sources
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope
4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Fermentation Chemicals Market
4.2.1 Vendor Matrix
4.3 Key Market Trends
4.3.1 Drivers
4.3.2 Restraints
4.3.3 Opportunities
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Threat of Substitution
4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry
4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape
4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact
4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario
4.8 Parent Market Overview
4.9 Technology Landscape
4.10 Market Share Analysis
4.11 Potential Venture Analysis
4.12 Regional Price Trends
4.13 Raw Material Trends
4.14 Cost Structure Analysis
4.14.1 Labor Cost
4.14.2 Consumables
4.14.3 Maintenance Cost
4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:
4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis
4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge
4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players
4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021
4.15.4.1 North America
4.15.4.2 Europe
4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific
4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean
4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa
5 Product Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
5.2 Alcohol
5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
5.3 Enzymes
5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
5.4 Organic acid
5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
5.5 Others
5.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6 Application Overview
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6.2 Industrial Application
6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6.3 Food & Beverages
6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6.4 Nutritional & Pharmaceuticals
6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6.5 Plastics & Fibers
6.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
7 Regional Overview
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
7.2 North America
7.2.1 Economic Overview
7.2.2 Market Scenario
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
7.2.5 Mexico
7.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean
7.3.1 Economic Overview
7.3.2 Market Scenario
7.3.3 Brazil
7.3.4 Argentina
7.3.5 Colombia
7.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean
7.4 Europe
7.4.1 Economic Overview
7.4.2 Market Scenario
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 The U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 The Rest Of Europe
7.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)
7.5.1 Economic Overview
7.5.2 Market Scenario
7.5.3 China
7.5.4 Japan
7.5.5 India
7.5.6 Australia
7.5.7 South Korea
7.5.8 Rest Of APAC
7.6 Middle East
7.6.1 Economic Overview
7.6.2 Market Scenario
7.6.3 South Arabia
7.6.4 The UAE
7.6.5 Qatar
7.6.6 Oman
7.6.7 Turkey
7.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East
7.7 Africa
7.7.1 Economic Overview
7.7.2 Market Scenario
7.7.3 Nigeria
7.7.4 South Africa
7.7.5 The Rest Of Africa
8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers
8.1 Competition Dashboard
8.2 Industry Structure
8.3 Novozymes A/S
8.3.1 Business Overview
8.3.2 Financial Performance
8.3.3 Recent Developments
8.3.4 Portfolio
8.4 AB Enzymes
8.5 DuPont
8.6 DSM
8.7 Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
8.8 BASF SE
8.9 ADM
8.10 Cargill Incorporated
8.11 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
8.12 LANZATECH
8.13 MicroBiopharm Japan Co., Ltd.
8.14 Novasep
8.15 TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd
8.16 Biocon
8.17 Evonik Industries AG
8.18 Dow
8.19 Lonza
8.20 Amano Enzyme Inc.
8.21 INVISTA
9 Conclusion & Recommendation
10 Acronyms & Abbreviations
Market News
Evonik Industries AG opened a rhamnolipids production facility. This industrial manufacturing facility for bio-based and entirely biodegradable rhamnolipids is expected to boost market growth in cosmetics and toiletries, in January 2022.
