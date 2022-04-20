Fermented Food and Drinks Market Size to Grow by USD 533.52 million | Packaging Innovations and Increasing Marketing Initiatives to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fermented food and drinks market size is expected to grow by USD 533.52 mn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will expand at a CAGR of 7.34% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fermented Food and Drinks Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Learn about additional highlights related to the market. View FREE Sample Report

Fermented Food and Drinks Market: Driver

The packaging innovations and increasing marketing initiatives are driving the fermented food and drinks market growth. Various players are differentiating their products from that of their rivals by using innovative packaging. In addition, many manufacturers are choosing environment-friendly alternatives such as green polyethylene made from sugarcane. These packaging innovations help in broadening the appeal of brands among retailers and consumers. During the forecasted period, more players are expected to launch products with innovative packaging in order to entice consumers.

Learn about other drivers impacting the growth of the market. Request Free Sample Report

Lawsuit and product recalls are challenging the fermented food and drinks market growth. Players in the global fermented food and drinks market are facing many lawsuits for their false advertising claims. The recall of fermented food and drink offerings over various issues is another challenge to the overall growth of the market. Product recalls can cause loss of company reputation, loss of consumer trust and loyalty, and a financial burden to the company. Many popular fermented food and drinks manufacturing players have recalled their product offerings. Such challenges will challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Market Segmentation

The market has been segmented by distribution channel (hypermarkets and supermarkets, Independent retailers and convenience stores, specialty food stores, and online retailers), product (fermented alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, fermented dairy food and drinks, fermented bakery food, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Story continues

The hypermarkets and supermarkets distribution channel segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growing retail industry, as well as the establishment of numerous retail outlets, are driving the sales in this segment. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are popular distribution channels for cultured dairy products, which can be attributed to the growth of the overall organized retail sector in developed and developing economies. Accessibility in hypermarkets and supermarkets will propel the fermented food and drinks market growth during the forecast period.

APAC led the fermented food and drinks market in 2022, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the expansion of food chains, including Pizza Hut, Papa John's, and McDonald's, which use a high amount of processed cheese like cheddar cheese in their dishes. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Japan is the key country for the fermented food and drinks market in APAC.

Know about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download Free Sample Report

Related Report

Taste Modulators Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Peaches and Nectarines Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fermented Food and Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.34% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 533.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.21 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AngelYeast Co. Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Carlsberg AS, China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd., Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Constellation Brands Inc., Danone SA, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., HEINEKEN International B.V., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lifeway Foods Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., The coca cola co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Independent retailers and convinience stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Speciality food stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Fermented alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Fermented dairy food and drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Fermented bakery food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Anheuser Busch InBev SA

11.4 Carlsberg AS

11.5 Constellation Brands Inc.

11.6 Danone SA

11.7 Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd.

11.8 General Mills Inc.

11.9 HEINEKEN International B.V.

11.10 Nestle SA

11.11 The Kraft Heinz Co.

11.12 Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fermented-food-and-drinks-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-533-52-million--packaging-innovations-and-increasing-marketing-initiatives-to-drive-growth--technavio-301527091.html

SOURCE Technavio; Technavio