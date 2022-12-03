Fermented food and drinks market size to grow by USD 846.73 billion: Market Segmentation by product, distribution channel, and geography - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fermented food and drinks market size is projected to grow by USD 846.73 billion at a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period. APAC will hold the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Request a free sample report
Fermented food and drinks market: Vendor analysis
The global fermented food and drinks market is fragmented due to the presence of many small and large players that compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, packaging, reputation, marketing channels, and distribution. However, intense competition and rapid technological changes pose a significant challenge to the operations of market players. Therefore, to survive and succeed in this competitive environment, it is important for the players in the market to distinguish their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Carlsberg AS, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Chr Hansen Holding AS, COFCO Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Danone, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., Heineken NV, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lifeway Foods Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
Key offerings of major vendors
Anheuser Busch InBev SA: The company offers fermented food and drinks such as Beer.
Carlsberg AS: The company offers fermented food and drinks such as Carlesberg 1883 beer.
Chobani Global Holdings LLC: The company offers fermented food and drinks such as Chobani Probiotic.
Chr Hansen Holding AS: The company offers products related to fermented food and drinks such as Bifidobacterium BB 12.
COFCO Corp.: The company offers fermented food and drinks such as Cofco wine.
Fermented food and drinks market: Segmentation analysis
By product
By distribution channel
By geography
The report provides insights on the following aspects:
What is the size of the global fermented food and drinks market?
What will be the size of the global fermented food and drinks market in 2027?
What factors affect competition in the global fermented food and drinks market?
How has the market performed in the last five years?
What are the key segments of the global fermented food and drinks market?
The fermented food and drinks market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects.
Fermented Food and Drinks Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
183
Base year
2022
Historical year
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.16%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 846.73 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.12
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Companies profiled
Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Carlsberg AS, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Chr Hansen Holding AS, COFCO Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Danone, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., Heineken NV, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lifeway Foods Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period dynamics; market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global fermented food and drinks market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Fermented alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Fermented diary food and drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Fermented bakery food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
7.3 Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Independent retailers and convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Specialty food stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Anheuser Busch InBev SA
12.4 Carlsberg AS
12.5 Chobani Global Holdings LLC
12.6 Chr Hansen Holding AS
12.7 COFCO Corp.
12.8 Constellation Brands Inc.
12.9 Danone
12.10 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
12.11 Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd.
12.12 General Mills Inc.
12.13 Heineken NV
12.14 Koninklijke DSM NV
12.15 Nestle SA
12.16 The Kraft Heinz Co.
12.17 Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
