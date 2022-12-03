U.S. markets closed

Fermented food and drinks market size to grow by USD 846.73 billion: Market Segmentation by product, distribution channel, and geography - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fermented food and drinks market size is projected to grow by USD 846.73 billion at a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period. APAC will hold the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Request a free sample report

Fermented food and drinks market: Vendor analysis

The global fermented food and drinks market is fragmented due to the presence of many small and large players that compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, packaging, reputation, marketing channels, and distribution. However, intense competition and rapid technological changes pose a significant challenge to the operations of market players. Therefore, to survive and succeed in this competitive environment, it is important for the players in the market to distinguish their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Carlsberg AS, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Chr Hansen Holding AS, COFCO Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Danone, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., Heineken NV, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lifeway Foods Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Key offerings of major vendors

  • Anheuser Busch InBev SA: The company offers fermented food and drinks such as Beer.

  • Carlsberg AS: The company offers fermented food and drinks such as Carlesberg 1883 beer.

  • Chobani Global Holdings LLC: The company offers fermented food and drinks such as Chobani Probiotic.

  • Chr Hansen Holding AS: The company offers products related to fermented food and drinks such as Bifidobacterium BB 12.

  • COFCO Corp.: The company offers fermented food and drinks such as Cofco wine.

To obtain insights on vendors and their product offerings, download a free sample
report.

Fermented food and drinks market: Segmentation analysis

  • By product

  • By distribution channel

  • By geography

For insights on various market segments, get a free sample report.

The report provides insights on the following aspects:

  • What is the size of the global fermented food and drinks market?

  • What will be the size of the global fermented food and drinks market in 2027?

  • What factors affect competition in the global fermented food and drinks market?

  • How has the market performed in the last five years?

  • What are the key segments of the global fermented food and drinks market?

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed
annually at USD 5000.

The fermented food and drinks market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to your strategies

  • Analyze your competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Buy the fermented food and drinks market report and grow your profit margins with
us!  Buy the report.

Related reports:

Naturally fermented food market by product and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the naturally fermented food market segmentation by product (dairy, bakery, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

North America fermented ingredient market by application and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others) and geography (US, Canada, and Rest of North America).

Fermented Food and Drinks Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

183

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.16%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 846.73 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.12

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Companies profiled

Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Carlsberg AS, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Chr Hansen Holding AS, COFCO Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Danone, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., Heineken NV, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lifeway Foods Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period dynamics; market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global fermented food and drinks market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Fermented alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Fermented diary food and drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Fermented bakery food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Independent retailers and convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Specialty food stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Anheuser Busch InBev SA

  • 12.4 Carlsberg AS

  • 12.5 Chobani Global Holdings LLC

  • 12.6 Chr Hansen Holding AS

  • 12.7 COFCO Corp.

  • 12.8 Constellation Brands Inc.

  • 12.9 Danone

  • 12.10 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • 12.11 Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd.

  • 12.12 General Mills Inc. 

  • 12.13 Heineken NV

  • 12.14 Koninklijke DSM NV

  • 12.15 Nestle SA

  • 12.16 The Kraft Heinz Co.

  • 12.17 Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations


About Us

 

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fermented-food-and-drinks-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-846-73-billion-market-segmentation-by-product-distribution-channel-and-geography---technavio-301691446.html

SOURCE Technavio

