Fermented Tea Market Size Worth $12.6 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fermented tea market size is expected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2021 to 2028. The presence of online channels for purchasing sparkling drinks and fermented teas is a major factor driving the demand for fermented teas. Companies in the market are increasingly utilizing social media platforms to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • Based on product, the market is categorized into kombucha, pu-erh, and other dark teas. The kombucha segment held a majority of the revenue share in 2020 due to the wide availability of emerging brands for kombucha in the market

  • Based on distribution channel, the market is characterized into online and offline channels. The offline segment held the majority of the revenue share in 2020. Supermarkets and local stores offer customers a wide range of brands and flavors. For example, Whole Foods in New York has collaborated with local sellers for providing flavors such as watermelon basil kombucha on tap

  • In 2020, Asia Pacific held a majority of the revenue share owing to an increase in middle-class population and growing demand for probiotic foods and beverages in the region

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. Increasing awareness about health benefits and concerns about ingredients present in the products are driving the market. Additionally, the rise in internet penetration is also garnering demand for healthy beverages in the region

Read 70 page market research report, "Fermented Tea Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Kombucha, Pu-Erh), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline Channel), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

The pandemic has disrupted the supply chain in several industries due to the difficulty in obtaining raw materials. The closure of several businesses and cafes has decreased the sales revenue for companies in the industry. However, the pandemic has shifted the focus of customers towards healthier lifestyles and increased consumption of immunity-rich food and beverages which is acting as an opportunity for the players in the industry.

During the pandemic, several businesses turned towards online retail channels to run their business. Factors such as high consumer engagement and the ability to penetrate several demographics are boosting the sales of fermented tea. Consumers may seek organic products which are free of any artificial ingredients thereby encouraging key players in the industry to launch newer flavors using raw ingredients. Additionally, the spike in sales for hard kombucha and exotic teas such as pu-erh and heicha among younger consumers is facilitating the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global fermented tea market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

List of Key Players of Fermented Tea Market

  • Buddha Teas

  • KeVita

  • Live Soda LLC

  • Humm Kombucha

  • GT's Living Foods

  • Mandala Tea

  • Menghai Tea Factory

  • Born Teas

  • Hunan Provincial Baishaxi Tea Industry Co., Ltd.

Check out more studies related to tea beverages, published by Grand View Research:

  • Global Tea Market – The global tea market is expected to expand a CAGR of 5.5% till year 2025. Tea is among the most popular beverages in the world, processed from the leaves of Camellia sinensis plant. Rising awareness regarding the health benefits from tea consumption, is anticipated to fuel the product demand.

  • Kombucha Market – The global kombucha market is expected to expand at a revenue-based CAGR of 19.7% till year 2027. Growing consumer preference for functional drinks over carbonated drinks and juices along with awareness regarding the inherent nutritional benefits of the product is expected to fuel the growth.

  • Organic Tea Market – The global organic tea market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% from 2022 to 2027. The rising importance of flavonoid-based food and beverages, which have antioxidant properties, is expected to expand the market scope over the next few years.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Consumer F&B Industry.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-005
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fermented-tea-market-size-worth-12-6-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301471338.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

