Fernando Poma Seeks To Expand Fundacion Renacer and Improve the Future of More Teenage Orphans

SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / It was in 2013, when Ricardo Poma expressed to his son Fernando, the desire to help even more people in need in El Salvador. After investigating the matter, Fernando Poma proposed they should help teenagers who lived in foster homes, who at the age of 18 years old must leave the protection of the foster home and suddenly face a new reality for which they had not been prepared.

With the support of his father, Fernando starts working on the creation of Fundación Renacer (Be Reborn Foundation), with the aim of changing the lives of these teenagers. Through its main program Creando Esperanza (Creating Hope), young participants are guaranteed a job once they have completed their 12-month training in technical preparation and soft skills; so far it is the only program in El Salvador that guarantees a job.

Following Fernando Poma's philosophy of doing what you are passionate about, the program has been conceived so that each participant chooses the technical area they like the most for their training and future job.

The technical training in which Creando Esperanza participants are prepared is complemented by: English lessons, an international certification as Microsoft Office Specialist and computer lessons, and courses on moral values, leadership, employability techniques, personal finance, and other soft skills.

In addition, Fundación Renacer has two full-time psychologists, who accompany all participants throughout the training process and continue doing so after graduation.

Initially, graduates form the program were hired by companies of Grupo Poma. But, with the intention of helping even more orphans, Fernando Poma and his team undertook the task of negotiating and convincing other Salvadoran companies to participate in both, the training process in technical areas and in hiring the graduates from the program. This has made possible the inclusion of more orphanages and benefit more teenagers each year.

One of the aspects that has filled Fernando Poma with the most satisfaction is the fact that participants of Creando Esperanza change for the better their life plan, setting much higher professional goals than they had before participating in the program.

This life changing experience not only impacts those who participate in Creando Esperanza, but it also has a positive effect on their families, bear in mind that no all participants are orphans, many end up in foster homes simply because their families are not able to take care of them.

Fundación Renacer has signed collaboration agreements for training and employment with 61 companies. So far, four generations have graduated, changing the lives of 151 teenagers and their relatives. The fifth generation has already started the program with 58 new participants from 20 foster homes. The greatest achievement of Fundacion Renacer thru its program Creando Esperanza is that 100% of its graduates have been placed in jobs or have continued studying to obtain a higher education degree.

A short-term goal for Fundacion Renacer is to graduate and place 100 participants per promotion, for which it is necessary to have more allied companies joining and supporting both training and hiring. A long-term objective of Fundación Renacer is to expand its operation to other countries in Central America to help more people and change more lives for the better.

To support Fundacion Renacer send an email to xiomara.duarte@fundacionrenacer.com.sv or call (503) 2211-3333.

