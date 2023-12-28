Ferndale parking choice led to ticket for Waterford woman

The proper way to park might depend on where you are even if a traffic safety specialist suggests backing in. A Waterford woman got a $50 ticket in Ferndale for backing into a spot.

The recommended way to park your vehicle might not work in every situation.

It’s something that Valerie Congdon knows firsthand.

The Waterford resident spoke to the Free Press following a story that published on Nov. 29 with advice from a traffic safety expert. He suggested that backing into a spot is a safer bet than pulling forward into a parking spot. Reader feedback was split on the issue.

Congdon, who prefers backing in, got an unwelcome surprise after meeting her niece for a birthday lunch at a favorite spot in Ferndale last month: a $50 ticket.

She had backed her Ford Edge into a parking spot at a city lot on the morning of Nov. 15 before heading to The Fly Trap on Woodward, north of Nine Mile Road (the huevos rancheros were excellent, she noted), and a ticket was waiting for her when she came back about an hour later.

Congdon’s not disputing the ticket, which she said she paid that day, and she’s not claiming she wasn’t aware of the rule.

“It’s posted on the sign,” she said. “I just always back in. I back in in my driveway. That’s just what I do, so I can pull out going forward. I have parked in Ferndale. We have met at that restaurant in the past, and I don’t remember it being an issue. … I didn’t give it any thought.”

Congdon, 64, suspected that her parking choice might have inconvenienced the person who had to get out of a vehicle to take a photo of her license plate, which was included on the ticket. It noted a “high-res image available online.”

The violation? Prohibited parking, with notes indicating “posted no backing into space.”

That $50 ticket would have cost $70 if Congdon had waited until after Jan. 19 to pay.

The Free Press reached out to Ferndale officials for an explanation on why backing in isn’t OK there and connected with office assistant Kyndall Talley, who explained that an officer might want to check someone’s plates on a computer and backing in can make that challenging. She noted that the rule is posted on signs and the parking app.

As for Congdon, the situation does mean a change of behavior, but only at city lots in Ferndale. She has continued to back in elsewhere as she has done for what she guessed has been 25 years.

What makes backing in a better choice?

Gary Bubar, traffic safety specialist with AAA Michigan, told the Free Press in November that the reason backing in might be safer is because a driver can minimize blind spots that way, possibly reducing the likelihood of a fender bender.

“When you're backing out of a spot, there are multiple blind spots that can limit your vision and make it more difficult to see any drivers that might be waiting for your spot or coming down past you,” Bubar said at the time.

