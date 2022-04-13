U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

Fernhill Corp Provides Shareholder Update and Confirms the Company's 2022 Roadmap

·5 min read

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Fernhill Corp (OTC PINK:FERN) is pleased to provide this shareholder update: a recap of the Company's accomplishments, as well as an updated roadmap for the remainder of 2022.

Over the past year Fernhill has made considerable progress in establishing its foundation and has focused the business on growth and building shareholder value within the digital asset/blockchain industry.

Among Fernhill's many accomplishments over the past year include:

  • Attained Pink Current Status with OTC Markets

  • Launched a new Corporate Website

  • Announced Plans to be up-listed to a Senior Exchange

  • Became a Member of Crypto Climate Accord (CCA)

  • Acquired Crypto Mining OS Platform - PerfectMine

  • Appointed Nathanel Coonrod as EVP of Engineering

  • Relaunched PerfectMine

  • Acquired Digital Asset Trading Platform - MainBloq

  • Expanded Executive team and Board of Directors (Chris Kern & Peter Bordes)

  • MainBloq completed its integration with FTX

  • Engaged Maxim Group, a leading Investment Bank

  • MainBloq signs with Global Hedge Fund - Corinthian Digital Asset Management

  • MainBloq completes integration with CoinBase Prime

  • Fernhill participates in M-Vest's Block Chain Conference

  • Announced development of a New NFT Marketplace

  • Appointed Chris Dey to its Advisory Board

  • MainBloq announced new technology to support Sub-Accounts for Exchanges

  • Currently in advanced discussions with several institutions and Family Offices for growth capital

  • Effective with the SEC for its Regulation A financing which allows Fernhill to raise up to $20M

  • Engaged a PCAOB auditor to begin the process of becoming fully reporting with the SEC.

"We are extremely proud of how much we have been able to accomplish in just the past year." said Fernhill CEO Marc Lasky. "However, all of these accomplishments are truthfully just the building blocks of our over-arching goals. They are essentially just the tip of the iceberg."

Fernhill reaffirms its previously stated goals and objectives for 2022 and includes the following updated roadmap:

  • Complete the audits of Fernhill and MainBloq to become fully reporting with the SEC

  • MainBloq to sign several new financial institution clients

  • Expand our development team to support our growth

  • MainBloq to release new platform capabilities and updates

  • Launch our NFT marketplace of highly curated collections from vetted influencers and creators

  • Enter the DeFi Space with Staking, Liquidity Pools and Gaming

  • Launch PerfectMine 3.0 to include Staking and ASIC mining

  • Launch multi-channel marketing campaigns for MainBloq and PerfectMine

  • Add new Advisors and outside Board Members

  • Complete a highly strategic acquisition

  • Uplist to a senior exchange

"Regardless of the volatility in the crypto, equity markets and geo-political arena, we could not be more pumped about where we are as a company and the future that Fernhill holds," said Chairman Chris Kern. "I'm very thankful to have extremely talented, focused and passionate teams at Fernhill and MainBloq and highly confident in our ability to execute on our Road Map. Combined with the new additions to our staff and board, potential acquisitions and a targeted uplisting, we expect 2022 to be a break-out year for Fernhill!"

About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp is a developer and acquirer of high-performance proprietary software solutions focused on crypto currency mining, digital asset trading and infrastructure applications that are designed to simplify, optimize and automate the blockchain ecosystem, including Mining, Minting, Trading and DeFi. Fernhill is a Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA).

For all official Fernhill corporate information, please refer to our filings, news and updates on the following resources:

OTC Markets
Nevada SOS
Fernhill Twitter
Fernhill Facebook
Fernhill Linkedin
Fernhill Website: FernhillCorp.com
Company Contact Information: info@fernhillcorp.com

Any other links are not official & should be taken as such nor have anything to do with Fernhill Corp or its subsidiaries.

About MainBloq:

MainBloq, a Fernhill Company ($FERN), is a digital asset connectivity platform connecting to leading exchanges to serve the needs of clients around the world. MainBloq offers a modular platform including a smart order router, suite of execution algorithms, FIX / SOCKETS / REST gateway, and consulting services to help banks and hedge funds execute on their trading strategies. For more information please visit www.mainbloq.io

MainBloq Website: mainbloq.io
MainBloq Twitter
MainBloq Facebook
MainBloq Linkedin

#$FERN #FernhillCorp #MakeCryptoGreen #CryptoCurrencies #GreenMiningPools #FinTech #SaaS #CryptoClimateAccord #LFG #PerfectMine #CryptoMining #MainBloq #DigitalAssetTrading

Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute 'forward-looking statements.' Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words 'estimate', 'project', 'intend', 'forecast', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'planning', 'expect', 'believe', 'will likely', 'should', 'could', 'would', 'may' or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced vendors, services or components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

SOURCE: Fernhill Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697308/Fernhill-Corp-Provides-Shareholder-Update-and-Confirms-the-Companys-2022-Roadmap

