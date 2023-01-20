Ferrari to Announce 2022 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 2

Ferrari N.V.

Maranello (Italy), January 20, 2023 - Ferrari N.V. (“Ferrari”) (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announced today that its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2022 will be released on Thursday, February 2, 2023.



A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2022 full year and fourth quarter results will begin at 1:00 p.m. GMT / 2:00 p.m. CET / 8:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 2.

Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari’s corporate website at https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate prior to the event. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari’s corporate website ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate ) for two weeks after the call.

