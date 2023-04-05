U.S. markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,088.80
    -11.80 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,462.86
    +60.48 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,025.71
    -100.61 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.55
    -8.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.52
    -0.19 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    2,045.50
    +7.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0946
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3240
    -0.1060 (-3.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2477
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9120
    -0.7750 (-0.59%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,233.77
    +69.86 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    628.74
    -5.55 (-0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,673.98
    +39.46 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,813.26
    -474.14 (-1.68%)
     

FERRARI TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MAY 4

Ferrari N.V.
·1 min read
Ferrari N.V.
Ferrari N.V.


Maranello (Italy), April 5, 2023 - Ferrari N.V. (“Ferrari”) (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announced today that its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 will be released on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2023 Q1 results will begin at 2:00 p.m. BST / 3:00 p.m. CEST / 9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, May 4.

Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari’s corporate website at https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate prior to the event. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari’s corporate website (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate) for two weeks after the call.

Attachment