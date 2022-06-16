U.S. markets open in 4 hours 11 minutes

Ferrari Capital Markets DAY, 2022-2026 Strategic Plan

Ferrari N.V.
  • RACE
Ferrari N.V.
Ferrari N.V.

THE COMMITMENT TO UNIQUENESS, FURTHER ENRICHING THE PORTFOLIO

  • 15 new launches between 2023 and 2026.

  • Over the plan period, on average, Icona and Supercar models will represent less than 5% of total volumes, Special series will be around 10%.

  • Purosangue to be unveiled in September 2022. Its yearly average contribution to shipments will remain below 20% over its lifecycle.

  • The highly awaited new Supercar will arrive within the plan period.

  • The first full electric Ferrari will be unveiled in 2025, as previously announced.

THREE POWERTRAINS WITH DISTINCTIVE DRIVING EMOTIONS

  • By 2026, the product offering will be 40% ICE, 60% hybrid and full electric.

  • The evolution of ICE, an essential part of the Company’s heritage, will continue.

  • Hybrid powertrains will continue to benefit from the technological transfer of Ferrari’s racing experience.

  • Electric engines will be designed, handcrafted and assembled in Maranello, to ensure a unique driving experience also derived from racing solutions.

ENHANCING VALUE

  • The plan privileges revenue over volume and entails strong mix/price contribution, reaching in 2026 an EBITDA of Euro 2.5-2.7 billion with an EBITDA margin of 38%-40%.

  • Cumulated capital expenditures of Euro ~4.4 billion to fuel product development, of which ~75% focused on products and ~25% on infrastructures.

  • Consistently generating strong cumulated industrial free cash flow of Euro 4.6-4.9 billion over the 2022-2026 plan period.

  • Shareholders will be rewarded through a dividend pay-out increased from 30% to 35% of adjusted net income from 2022 onward and a shares repurchase program of Euro ~2 billion from now to 2026.

TAKING DELIBERATE ACTIONS TO ACHIEVE CARBON NEUTRALITY BY 2030

  • For Scope 1 and 2, Ferrari is implementing biomethane for the trigenerator, installing photovoltaic panels and fuel cell based systems.

  • For Scope 3, electrification will reduce the vehicle use phase CO2e emissions (at least -50% on average per car by 2030), additionally Ferrari is exploring solutions to reduce (at least -30% on average per car by 2030) the otherwise growing emissions of raw materials mainly related to the battery module.

  • Ferrari is committed to set Science based targets in line with 1.5°C pathway.



1 Please refer to public filings for complete notes and definitions of non-GAAP financial measures

2  SBTi OEMs sector policy currently under revision, Scope 3 targets subject to stricter requirements


Attachments


