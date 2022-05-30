U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.17
    +2.10 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    21.97
    -0.13 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0784
    +0.0045 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2658
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5220
    +0.4370 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,702.90
    +1,589.77 (+5.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.10
    +42.60 (+6.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

FERRARI N.V.: COMPLETION OF THE SIXTH TRANCHE OF THE DISCLOSED MULTI-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ferrari N.V.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RACE
Ferrari N.V.
Ferrari N.V.

Maranello (Italy), May 30, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the sixth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 3, 2022 (“Sixth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

 

Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)

 

Stock Exchange

 

 

Number of common shares purchased

 

Average price per share
excluding fees
($)

 

Consideration excluding fees

 

($)

 

 

Consideration excluding fees

 

(€)*

 

20/05/2022

NYSE

3,417

189.5132

647,566.60

612,240.34

 

Total

 



-

3,417

189.5132

647,566.60

612,240.34

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of the Sixth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 3, 2022 till May 27, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 99,999,990.00 for No. 527,592 common shares purchased on the EXM

  • USD 21,438,265.62 (Euro 19,999,873.91*) for No. 112,771 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

With the purchases described above the Company has completed the Sixth Tranche of the Program announced on March 3, 2022.

On May 25, 2022 the Company assigned to certain employees of Ferrari Group No. 6,643 common shares held in treasury. On the same day Ferrari purchased in a “cross order” transaction executed on the EXM No. 3,185 common shares from those employees in order to cover their individual's taxable income as is standard practice (Sell to Cover) at the average price of Euro 176.5500 per share.
As of May 27, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,065,110 common shares equal to 4.30% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until May 27, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,948,850 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, excluding transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 923,420,430.45.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett bought nearly $5 billion worth of HP shares ⁠— here's why you might want to ride his coattails

    When Buffett buys, the market listens.

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Costco Shares News on a Membership Price Increase

    Warehouse clubs took on a position of importance during the pandemic. When some items were in short supply, Costco and rival Walmart's Sam's Club became essential to people's lives. Sampling went away and people stopped shopping at Costco and Sam's Club just to see what merchandise they might have.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Market Rally Extends Gains; Should You Be Aggressive?

    The major indexes snapped weekly losing streaks as a confirmed market rally added to gains Friday. How aggressive should you be?

  • Why the Dow finally bounced — and investors doubt the market bottom is in

    The stock market pulled back from the brink of a bear market as rate-hike expectations eased, at least for now. Here's what it will take to signal a bottom.

  • There won't be a 'v-shaped bottom' in this market: Strategist

    If history is any guide, expect this bear market to last roughly a year, says one strategist.

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed review of Cathie Wood’s stock picks and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. Founder and boss at ARK Investment Management, Cathie Wood has had a difficult start to […]

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Deliver Transformational Wealth (With Patience)

    Meanwhile, the growth-stock-focused Nasdaq Composite is off 30% from its November record closing high. Going shopping during steep corrections and bear markets offers investors the opportunity to buy innovative growth stocks that can deliver transformational wealth...with some patience, of course. What follows are five examples of growth stocks with supercharged return potential that can, over many years or decades, put investors on a path to complete financial independence.

  • Nvidia's 'transformation' is 'underappreciated,' BofA analysts say

    Chip designer NVIDIA (NVDA) Corp. disappointed on guidance in their latest earnings report, but there was a lot in the update that Bank of America (BofA) analysts liked.

  • Bought Amazon Stock? You'll Have More Shares After the Stock Split

    Amazon's stock split will take place on June 3 and you'll end up with more shares in your account if you qualify.

  • HPE announces world's fastest supercomputer

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. on Monday said it has developed the world's fastest supercomputer, Frontier, in partnership with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory. At 1.1 exaflops, Frontier makes over 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 (or one billion-billion) calculations per second.

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)?

    Let's talk about the popular Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers...

  • The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Market Right Now

    Have you ever watched American Idol, The Voice, or even the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day in the company of others? There can even be different views in selecting the best high-yield dividend stocks. Other factors are also important, including the ability to continue funding dividends and growth prospects.

  • 10 Best Buy-the-Dip Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip growth stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks to buy on the dip, click 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Growth Stocks to Buy Now. Stock markets have been in the red almost consistently since the beginning of 2022, with benchmarks like NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, […]

  • 10 Cheap Value Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap value stocks hedge funds are buying in 2022. If you want to see more cheap value stocks on the radar of institutional investors, click 5 Cheap Value Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying in 2022. Financials and energy stocks are the biggest contributors to the recent outperformance of value […]

  • 15 Best Drug Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best drug stocks to buy now. If you want to see more drug stocks to invest in, click 5 Best Drug Stocks To Buy Now. The pharmaceutical industry is thriving globally, and it was given a healthy boost by the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts around the world. Two of the […]

  • Stocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US futures trimmed their advance and European bonds tumbled after hotter-than-expected German inflation numbers added to pressure for action from central bank policymakers to tame rising prices.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerChina in Danger

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Bought Alibaba and Salesforce. It Sold Cisco and Microsoft.

    Generation Investment Management, co-founded and chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, has made changes in its U.S.-traded investments.

  • Lumber Prices Slump With Rising Interest Rates

    Prices have fallen more than 50% since March, when the Fed began raising borrowing costs to slow inflation.

  • Norwegian Air orders 50 Boeing MAX aircraft, resolving dispute

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian Air has agreed to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and secured options for a further 30 of the planes at an undisclosed price, ending a contract dispute between the two firms, the budget carrier said on Monday. The deal is a boost for Boeing, anchoring long-standing customer Norwegian to the U.S. plane maker after the Oslo-based airline earlier this year said it would consider switching to rival Airbus. For Norwegian the deal marks a return to aircraft ownership after it was forced to resort to leasing deals during bankruptcy proceedings that rescued the company last year.