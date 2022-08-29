U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,023.50
    -36.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,008.00
    -255.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,481.25
    -139.25 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,880.80
    -18.50 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.88
    +0.82 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.00
    -15.80 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    18.32
    -0.43 (-2.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9970
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.29
    +5.51 (+25.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1686
    -0.0045 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5530
    +0.8010 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,857.62
    -149.97 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.34
    -49.86 (-9.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,878.96
    -762.42 (-2.66%)
     

Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Ferrari N.V.
Ferrari N.V.
Ferrari N.V.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM)

Attachment


