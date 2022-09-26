Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
Maranello (Italy), September 26, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
EXM
NYSE
Total
Trading
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Date
excluding fees
excluding fees
excluding fees
(d/m/y)
(€)
(€)
($)
($)
(€)*
(€)*
(€)*
19/09/2022
6,785
195.6138
1,327,239.63
-
-
-
-
6,785
195.6138
1,327,239.63
20/09/2022
7,200
195.1611
1,405,159.92
9,070
193.6476
1,756,383.73
1,758,846.12
16,270
194.4687
3,164,006.04
21/09/2022
8,150
194.6080
1,586,055.20
5,727
193.7732
1,109,739.12
1,120,269.65
13,877
195.0223
2,706,324.85
22/09/2022
9,500
193.5816
1,839,025.20
10,733
189.8170
2,037,305.86
2,061,215.97
20,233
192.7663
3,900,241.17
23/09/2022
11,430
190.4174
2,176,470.88
8,100
184.8136
1,496,990.16
1,534,744.88
19,530
190.0264
3,711,215.76
43,065
193.5203
8,333,950.83
33,630
190.3187
6,400,418.87
6,475,076.62
76,695
193.0899
14,809,027.45
Total
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
Since the announcement of such First Tranche till September 23, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:
Euro 63,403,370.62 for No. 326,747 common shares purchased on the EXM
USD 10,530,714.22 (Euro 10,611,889.16*) for No. 54,441 common shares purchased on the NYSE.
As of September 23, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,446,298 common shares equal to 4.45% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).
