Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

·2 min read
Ferrari N.V.

Maranello (Italy), September 26, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

 

EXM

NYSE

Total

Trading

Number of common shares purchased

Average price per share

Consideration excluding fees

Number of common shares purchased

Average price per share

Consideration excluding fees

Consideration excluding fees

Number of common shares purchased

Average price per share

Consideration excluding fees

Date

excluding fees

 

excluding fees

 

 

excluding fees

 

(d/m/y)

(€)

(€)

($)

($)

(€)*

(€)*

(€)*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

19/09/2022

6,785

195.6138

1,327,239.63

-

-

-

-

6,785

195.6138

1,327,239.63

20/09/2022

7,200

195.1611

1,405,159.92

9,070

193.6476

1,756,383.73

1,758,846.12

16,270

194.4687

3,164,006.04

21/09/2022

8,150

194.6080

1,586,055.20

5,727

193.7732

1,109,739.12

1,120,269.65

13,877

195.0223

2,706,324.85

22/09/2022

9,500

193.5816

1,839,025.20

10,733

189.8170

2,037,305.86

2,061,215.97

20,233

192.7663

3,900,241.17

23/09/2022

11,430

190.4174

2,176,470.88

8,100

184.8136

1,496,990.16

1,534,744.88

19,530

190.0264

3,711,215.76

 

43,065

193.5203

8,333,950.83

33,630

190.3187

6,400,418.87

6,475,076.62

76,695

193.0899

14,809,027.45

Total

 

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such First Tranche till September 23, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 63,403,370.62 for No. 326,747 common shares purchased on the EXM

  • USD 10,530,714.22 (Euro 10,611,889.16*) for No. 54,441 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of September 23, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,446,298 common shares equal to 4.45% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

Attachment


