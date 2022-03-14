Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
Maranello (Italy), March 14, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the sixth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 3, 2022 (“Sixth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
EXM
NYSE
Total
Trading
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Date
excluding fees
excluding fees
excluding fees
(d/m/y)
(€)
(€)
($)
($)
(€)*
(€)*
(€)*
04/03/2022
21,921
183.1327
4,014,451.35
13,970
198.0886
2,767,297.74
2,532,068.57
35,891
182.4000
6,546,519.92
07/03/2022
10,641
175.4947
1,867,439.20
17,345
183.0971
3,175,819.20
2,914,932.72
27,986
170.8844
4,782,371.92
08/03/2022
13,450
169.1250
2,274,731.00
10,272
184.1247
1,891,328.92
1,736,438.60
23,722
169.0907
4,011,169.60
09/03/2022
4,135
173.0712
715,649.25
-
-
-
-
4,135
173.0712
715,649.25
10/03/2022
12,564
176.0882
2,212,371.75
8,213
192.2460
1,578,916.40
1,424,500.54
20,777
175.0432
3,636,872.29
11/03/2022
10,402
174.8011
1,818,281.10
-
-
-
-
10,402
174.8011
1,818,281.10
73,113
176.4792
12,902,923.65
49,800
189.0233
9,413,362.26
8,607,940.43
122,913
175.0089
21,510,864.08
Total
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
Since the announcement of the Sixth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 3, 2022 till March 11, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:
Euro 12,902,923.65 for No. 73,113 common shares purchased on the EXM
USD 9,413,362.26 (Euro 8,607,940.43*) for No. 49,800 common shares purchased on the NYSE.
As of March 11, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,616,726 common shares equal to 4.13% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.
Since January 1, 2019 until March 11, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,431,400 own common shares on EXM and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 824,931,430.62.
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).
