Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), March 14, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the sixth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 3, 2022 (“Sixth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 04/03/2022 21,921 183.1327 4,014,451.35 13,970 198.0886 2,767,297.74 2,532,068.57 35,891 182.4000 6,546,519.92 07/03/2022 10,641 175.4947 1,867,439.20 17,345 183.0971 3,175,819.20 2,914,932.72 27,986 170.8844 4,782,371.92 08/03/2022 13,450 169.1250 2,274,731.00 10,272 184.1247 1,891,328.92 1,736,438.60 23,722 169.0907 4,011,169.60 09/03/2022 4,135 173.0712 715,649.25 - - - - 4,135 173.0712 715,649.25 10/03/2022 12,564 176.0882 2,212,371.75 8,213 192.2460 1,578,916.40 1,424,500.54 20,777 175.0432 3,636,872.29 11/03/2022 10,402 174.8011 1,818,281.10 - - - - 10,402 174.8011 1,818,281.10 73,113 176.4792 12,902,923.65 49,800 189.0233 9,413,362.26 8,607,940.43 122,913 175.0089 21,510,864.08 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of the Sixth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 3, 2022 till March 11, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 12,902,923.65 for No. 73,113 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 9,413,362.26 (Euro 8,607,940.43*) for No. 49,800 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of March 11, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,616,726 common shares equal to 4.13% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until March 11, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,431,400 own common shares on EXM and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 824,931,430.62.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs ).

