FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Ferrari N.V.
·1 min read
Maranello (Italy), October 29, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 (“Fifth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:



Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)



Stock Exchange



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)



Consideration excluding fees



(€)

26/10/2021

MTA

4,476

201.2929

900,987.10

27/10/2021

MTA

8,139

199.1514

1,620,893.40

28/10/2021

MTA

1,956

200.3857

391,954.50



Total



-

14,571

199.9750

2,913,835.00

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till October 28, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 20,918,580.00 for No. 111,495 common shares purchased on the MTA.

As of October 28, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,884,398 common shares equal to 3.84% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until October 28, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,699,072 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 674,340,282.24.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

