Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Ferrari N.V.
2 min read
Maranello (Italy), August 30, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:



Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)



Stock Exchange



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share
excluding fees
($)



Consideration excluding fees
($)



Consideration excluding fees
(€)

24/08/2021

NYSE

5,040

216.3552

1,090,430.21

928,816.19

25/08/2021

NYSE

4,700

217.9749

1,024,482.03

872,939.70

26/08/2021

NYSE

1,700

215.4259

366,224.03

311,229.74

27/08/2021

NYSE

3,261

216.8809

707,248.61

601,350.74

Total

-

14,701

216.8822

3,188,384.88

2,714,336.37

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till August 27, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:
• Euro 99,534,158.61 for No. 580,159 common shares purchased on the MTA.
• USD 21,793,806.79 (Euro 18,224,545.52 *) for No. 105,727 common shares purchased on the NYSE

As of August 27, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,598,397 common shares equal to 3.73% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.
Since January 1, 2019 until August 27, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,413,071 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 621,180,937.29.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Attachment


