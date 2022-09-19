U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Ferrari N.V.
·2 min read
Ferrari N.V.
Ferrari N.V.

Maranello (Italy), September 19, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

 

EXM

NYSE

Total

Trading

Number of common shares purchased

Average price per share

Consideration excluding fees

Number of common shares purchased

Average price per share

Consideration excluding fees

Consideration excluding fees

Number of common shares purchased

Average price per share

Consideration excluding fees

Date

excluding fees

 

excluding fees

 

 

excluding fees

 

(d/m/y)

(€)

(€)

($)

($)

(€)*

(€)*

(€)*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12/09/2022

6,180

198.2239

1,225,023.70

-

-

-

-

6,180

198.2239

1,225,023.70

13/09/2022

6,145

199.4002

1,225,314.23

-

-

-

-

6,145

199.4002

1,225,314.23

14/09/2022

6,125

199.9835

1,224,898.94

10,498

199.5503

2,094,879.05

2,096,976.03

16,623

199.8361

3,321,874.96

15/09/2022

6,135

199.7729

1,225,606.74

6,600

197.7296

1,305,015.36

1,306,060.21

12,735

198.7960

2,531,666.95

16/09/2022

6,235

196.5125

1,225,255.44

3,713

196.7145

730,400.94

733,776.31

9,948

196.9272

1,959,031.75

 

30,820

198.7702

6,126,099.05

20,811

198.4669

4,130,295.35

4,136,812.54

51,631

198.7742

10,262,911.59

Total

 

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such First Tranche till September 16, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 55,069,419.79 for No. 283,682 common shares purchased on the EXM

  • USD 4,130,295.35 (Euro 4,136,812.54*) for No. 20,811 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of September 16, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,369,603 common shares equal to 4.42% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

Attachment


