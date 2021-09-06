U.S. markets closed

Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Ferrari N.V.
·5 min read
Maranello (Italy), September 6, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

MTA

NYSE

Total

Trading

Number of common shares purchased

Average price per share

Consideration excluding fees

Number of common shares purchased

Average price per share

Consideration excluding fees

Consideration excluding fees

Number of common shares purchased

Average price per share

Consideration excluding fees

Date

excluding fees

excluding fees

excluding fees

(d/m/y)

(€)

(€)

($)

($)

(€)*

(€)*

(€)*

30/08/2021

-

-

-

5,642

218.1006

1,230,523.59

1,042,728.23

5,642

184.8154

1,042,728.23

31/08/2021

7,088

182.8120

1,295,771.46

2,420

217.2413

525,723.95

444,248.73

9,508

183.0059

1,740,020.19

01/09/2021

9,000

184.2290

1,658,061.00

-

-

-

-

9,000

184.2290

1,658,061.00

02/09/2021

-

-

-

4,503

219.7928

989,726.98

835,494.66

4,503

185.5418

835,494.66

03/09/2021

-

-

-

4,031

219.0103

882,830.52

743,624.09

4,031

184.4763

743,624.09

16,088

183.6047

2,953,832.46

16,596

218.6554

3,628,805.04

3,066,095.71

32,684

184.1858

6,019,928.17

Total

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till September 3, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:
• Euro 102,487,991.06 for No. 596,247 common shares purchased on the MTA.
• USD 25,422,611.83 (Euro 21,290,641.23 *) for No. 122,323 common shares purchased on the NYSE

As of September 3, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,631,081 common shares equal to 3.74% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until September 3, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,445,755 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 627,200,865.45.

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

Attachment


