Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), September 6, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

MTA NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 30/08/2021 - - - 5,642 218.1006 1,230,523.59 1,042,728.23 5,642 184.8154 1,042,728.23 31/08/2021 7,088 182.8120 1,295,771.46 2,420 217.2413 525,723.95 444,248.73 9,508 183.0059 1,740,020.19 01/09/2021 9,000 184.2290 1,658,061.00 - - - - 9,000 184.2290 1,658,061.00 02/09/2021 - - - 4,503 219.7928 989,726.98 835,494.66 4,503 185.5418 835,494.66 03/09/2021 - - - 4,031 219.0103 882,830.52 743,624.09 4,031 184.4763 743,624.09 16,088 183.6047 2,953,832.46 16,596 218.6554 3,628,805.04 3,066,095.71 32,684 184.1858 6,019,928.17 Total

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till September 3, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

• Euro 102,487,991.06 for No. 596,247 common shares purchased on the MTA.

• USD 25,422,611.83 (Euro 21,290,641.23 *) for No. 122,323 common shares purchased on the NYSE

As of September 3, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,631,081 common shares equal to 3.74% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until September 3, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,445,755 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 627,200,865.45.

Story continues

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs ).

(Italy), September 6, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

MTA NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 30/08/2021 - - - 5,642 218.1006 1,230,523.59 1,042,728.23 5,642 184.8154 1,042,728.23 31/08/2021 7,088 182.8120 1,295,771.46 2,420 217.2413 525,723.95 444,248.73 9,508 183.0059 1,740,020.19 01/09/2021 9,000 184.2290 1,658,061.00 - - - - 9,000 184.2290 1,658,061.00 02/09/2021 - - - 4,503 219.7928 989,726.98 835,494.66 4,503 185.5418 835,494.66 03/09/2021 - - - 4,031 219.0103 882,830.52 743,624.09 4,031 184.4763 743,624.09 16,088 183.6047 2,953,832.46 16,596 218.6554 3,628,805.04 3,066,095.71 32,684 184.1858 6,019,928.17 Total

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till September 3, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

• Euro 102,487,991.06 for No. 596,247 common shares purchased on the MTA.

• USD 25,422,611.83 (Euro 21,290,641.23 *) for No. 122,323 common shares purchased on the NYSE

As of September 3, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,631,081 common shares equal to 3.74% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until September 3, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,445,755 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 627,200,865.45.

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs ).

Attachment



