FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Ferrari N.V.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • RACE
Ferrari N.V.
Ferrari N.V.

FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM Maranello (Italy), May 16, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the sixth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 3, 2022 (“Sixth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM

NYSE

Total

Trading

Number of common shares purchased

Average price per share

Consideration excluding fees

Number of common shares purchased

Average price per share

Consideration excluding fees

Consideration excluding fees

Number of common shares purchased

Average price per share

Consideration excluding fees

Date

excluding fees

excluding fees

excluding fees

(d/m/y)

(€)

(€)

($)

($)

(€)*

(€)*

(€)*

09/05/2022

43,046

182.5652

7,858,701.55

19,438

191.8664

3,729,499.08

3,532,057.09

62,484

182.2988

11,390,758.64

10/05/2022

5,149

182.0510

937,380.75

21,252

189.5613

4,028,556.75

3,817,089.96

26,401

180.0868

4,754,470.71

11/05/2022

23,955

180.3957

4,321,380.00

7,043

190.6717

1,342,900.78

1,272,529.88

30,998

180.4603

5,593,909.88

12/05/2022

1,463

179.3079

262,327.45

9,050

187.7573

1,699,203.57

1,632,593.74

10,513

180.2455

1,894,921.19

13/05/2022

33,340

183.1045

6,104,705.00

-

-

-

-

33,340

183.1045

6,104,705.00

106,953

182.1781

19,484,494.75

56,783

190.2006

10,800,160.18

10,254,270.68

163,736

181.6263

29,738,765.43

Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of the Sixth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 3, 2022 till May 13, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 99,999,990.00 for No. 527,592 common shares purchased on the EXM (equal to the full amount of the Sixth Tranche to be executed on EXM as announced on March 3, 2022)

  • USD 20,790,699.01 (Euro 19,387,633.57*) for No. 109,354 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of May 13, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,065,151 common shares equal to 4.30% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until May 13, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,945,433 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, excluding transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 922,808,190.11.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

Attachment


