FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- RACE
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM Maranello (Italy), May 16, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the sixth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 3, 2022 (“Sixth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
EXM
NYSE
Total
Trading
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Date
excluding fees
excluding fees
excluding fees
(d/m/y)
(€)
(€)
($)
($)
(€)*
(€)*
(€)*
09/05/2022
43,046
182.5652
7,858,701.55
19,438
191.8664
3,729,499.08
3,532,057.09
62,484
182.2988
11,390,758.64
10/05/2022
5,149
182.0510
937,380.75
21,252
189.5613
4,028,556.75
3,817,089.96
26,401
180.0868
4,754,470.71
11/05/2022
23,955
180.3957
4,321,380.00
7,043
190.6717
1,342,900.78
1,272,529.88
30,998
180.4603
5,593,909.88
12/05/2022
1,463
179.3079
262,327.45
9,050
187.7573
1,699,203.57
1,632,593.74
10,513
180.2455
1,894,921.19
13/05/2022
33,340
183.1045
6,104,705.00
-
-
-
-
33,340
183.1045
6,104,705.00
106,953
182.1781
19,484,494.75
56,783
190.2006
10,800,160.18
10,254,270.68
163,736
181.6263
29,738,765.43
Total
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
Since the announcement of the Sixth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 3, 2022 till May 13, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:
Euro 99,999,990.00 for No. 527,592 common shares purchased on the EXM (equal to the full amount of the Sixth Tranche to be executed on EXM as announced on March 3, 2022)
USD 20,790,699.01 (Euro 19,387,633.57*) for No. 109,354 common shares purchased on the NYSE.
As of May 13, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,065,151 common shares equal to 4.30% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.
Since January 1, 2019 until May 13, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,945,433 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, excluding transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 922,808,190.11.
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).
Attachment