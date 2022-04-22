U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Ferrari N.V.
·2 min read
Maranello (Italy), April 22, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the sixth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 3, 2022 (“Sixth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:



Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)



Stock Exchange



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)



Consideration excluding fees
(€)

11/04/2022

EXM

10,671

201.1846

2,146,841.30

12/04/2022

EXM

744

203.2116

151,189.40

13/04/2022

EXM

9,776

202.1722

1,976,435.70

14/04/2022

EXM

2,990

205.0634

613,139.70

19/04/2022

EXM

10,484

202.2067

2,119,935.10

20/04/2022

EXM

5,320

205.4060

1,092,759.80

21/04/2022

EXM

7,390

204.2133

1,509,136.10



Total



-

47,375

202.8377

9,609,437.10

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of the Sixth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 3, 2022 till April 21, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 50,223,149.45 for No. 263,291 common shares purchased on the EXM

  • USD 9,990,538.84 (Euro 9,133,362.89*) for No. 52,571 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of April 21, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,744,067 common shares equal to 4.18% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until April 21, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,624,349 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, excluding transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 862,777,078.89.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

