FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Maranello (Italy), September 27, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
MTA
NYSE
Total
Trading
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Date
excluding fees
excluding fees
excluding fees
(d/m/y)
(€)
(€)
($)
($)
(€)*
(€)*
(€)*
20/09/2021
10,000
181.9152
1,819,152.00
4,846
212.7002
1,030,745.17
880,151.28
14,846
181.8202
2,699,303.28
21/09/2021
321
181.2656
58,186.26
-
-
-
-
321
181.2656
58,186.26
22/09/2021
10,000
182.5974
1,825,974.00
4,100
215.8819
885,115.79
754,638.75
14,100
183.0222
2,580,612.75
23/09/2021
3,985
184.8266
736,534.00
-
-
-
-
3,985
184.8266
736,534.00
24/09/2021
4,000
184.2158
736,863.20
-
-
-
-
4,000
184.2158
736,863.20
28,306
182.8838
5,176,709.46
8,946
214.1584
1,915,860.96
1,634,790.03
37,252
182.8492
6,811,499.49
Total
Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till September 24, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:
Euro 117,383,881.72 for No. 676,701 common shares purchased on the MTA
USD 35,085,412.22 (Euro 29,477,402.39*) for No. 166,566 common shares purchased on the NYSE.
As of September 24, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,755,778 common shares equal to 3.79% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.
Since January 1, 2019 until September 24, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,570,452 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 650,283,517.27.
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
Attachment