Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Ferrari N.V.
·2 min read
Maranello (Italy), January 24, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 (“Fifth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:



Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)



Stock Exchange



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)



Consideration excluding fees
(€)

17/01/2022

MTA

620

212.6135

131,820.40

18/01/2022

MTA

20,465

209.6096

4,289,661.10

19/01/2022

MTA

3,953

209.5295

828,270.00

21/01/2022

MTA

19,841

206.8892

4,104,888.40



Total



-

44,879

208.4414

9,354,639.90

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till January 21, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 89,936,417.00 for No. 420,520 common shares purchased on the MTA

  • USD 5,457,277.38 (Euro 4,827,879.29*) for No. 21,214 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of January 21, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,214,637 common shares equal to 3.97% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until January 21, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,029,311 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 748,185,998.53.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

Attachment


