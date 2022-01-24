Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
Maranello (Italy), January 24, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 (“Fifth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:
17/01/2022
MTA
620
212.6135
131,820.40
18/01/2022
MTA
20,465
209.6096
4,289,661.10
19/01/2022
MTA
3,953
209.5295
828,270.00
21/01/2022
MTA
19,841
206.8892
4,104,888.40
44,879
208.4414
9,354,639.90
Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till January 21, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:
Euro 89,936,417.00 for No. 420,520 common shares purchased on the MTA
USD 5,457,277.38 (Euro 4,827,879.29*) for No. 21,214 common shares purchased on the NYSE.
As of January 21, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,214,637 common shares equal to 3.97% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.
Since January 1, 2019 until January 21, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,029,311 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 748,185,998.53.
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).
