FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Ferrari N.V.
·2 min read
Ferrari N.V.
Ferrari N.V.

Maranello (Italy), November 4, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:

 

Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)

 

Stock Exchange

 

 

Number of common shares purchased

 

Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)

 

Consideration excluding fees

 

(€)

 

26/10/2022

EXM

2,550

196.6770

501,526.35

27/10/2022

EXM

2,540

197.9263

502,732.80

28/10/2022

EXM

2,500

196.9065

492,266.25

31/10/2022

EXM

2,540

197.7513

502,288.30

01/11/2022

EXM

2,504

200.7748

502,740.10

02/11/2022

EXM

2,549

197.2148

502,700.53

03/11/2022

EXM

4,071

194.7716

792,915.18

 

Total

 



-

19,254

197.2146

3,797,169.51

Since the announcement of such First Tranche till November 3, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 110,738,872.01 for No. 574,120 common shares purchased on the EXM

  • USD 19,368,214.33 (Euro 19,686,561.33*) for No. 101,968 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of November 3, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,741,198 common shares equal to 4.57% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

Attachment


