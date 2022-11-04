FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
Maranello (Italy), November 4, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:
26/10/2022
EXM
2,550
196.6770
501,526.35
27/10/2022
EXM
2,540
197.9263
502,732.80
28/10/2022
EXM
2,500
196.9065
492,266.25
31/10/2022
EXM
2,540
197.7513
502,288.30
01/11/2022
EXM
2,504
200.7748
502,740.10
02/11/2022
EXM
2,549
197.2148
502,700.53
03/11/2022
EXM
4,071
194.7716
792,915.18
19,254
197.2146
3,797,169.51
Since the announcement of such First Tranche till November 3, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:
Euro 110,738,872.01 for No. 574,120 common shares purchased on the EXM
USD 19,368,214.33 (Euro 19,686,561.33*) for No. 101,968 common shares purchased on the NYSE.
As of November 3, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,741,198 common shares equal to 4.57% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).
