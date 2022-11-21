Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Ferrari N.V.

Maranello (Italy), November 21, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 14/11/2022 2,330 209.3235 487,723.76 - - - - 2,330 209.3235 487,723.76 15/11/2022 2,350 207.5212 487,674.82 6,719 215.3931 1,447,226.24 1,391,028.68 9,069 207.1566 1,878,703.50 16/11/2022 2,365 206.0567 487,324.10 3,964 214.5003 850,279.19 816,633.87 6,329 206.0291 1,303,957.97 17/11/2022 2,370 205.7594 487,649.78 6,779 212.7355 1,442,133.95 1,397,552.04 9,149 206.0555 1,885,201.82 18/11/2022 2,370 206.2727 488,866.30 3,286 215.3531 707,650.29 682,664.76 5,656 207.1307 1,171,531.06 11,785 206.9783 2,439,238.75 20,748 214.3479 4,447,289.67 4,287,879.35 32,533 206.7783 6,727,118.10 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such First Tranche till November 18, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 116,100,078.65 for No. 600,267 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 23,815,504.00 (Euro 23,974,440.67*) for No. 122,716 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of November 18, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,788,093 common shares equal to 4.58% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

