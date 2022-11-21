U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Ferrari N.V.
·2 min read
Ferrari N.V.
Ferrari N.V.

Maranello (Italy), November 21, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

 

EXM

NYSE

Total

Trading

Number of common shares purchased

Average price per share

Consideration excluding fees

Number of common shares purchased

Average price per share

Consideration excluding fees

Consideration excluding fees

Number of common shares purchased

Average price per share

Consideration excluding fees

Date

excluding fees

 

excluding fees

 

 

excluding fees

 

(d/m/y)

(€)

(€)

($)

($)

(€)*

(€)*

(€)*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14/11/2022

2,330

209.3235

487,723.76

-

-

-

-

2,330

209.3235

487,723.76

15/11/2022

2,350

207.5212

487,674.82

6,719

215.3931

1,447,226.24

1,391,028.68

9,069

207.1566

1,878,703.50

16/11/2022

2,365

206.0567

487,324.10

3,964

214.5003

850,279.19

816,633.87

6,329

206.0291

1,303,957.97

17/11/2022

2,370

205.7594

487,649.78

6,779

212.7355

1,442,133.95

1,397,552.04

9,149

206.0555

1,885,201.82

18/11/2022

2,370

206.2727

488,866.30

3,286

215.3531

707,650.29

682,664.76

5,656

207.1307

1,171,531.06

 

11,785

206.9783

2,439,238.75

20,748

214.3479

4,447,289.67

4,287,879.35

32,533

206.7783

6,727,118.10

Total

 

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such First Tranche till November 18, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 116,100,078.65 for No. 600,267 common shares purchased on the EXM

  • USD 23,815,504.00 (Euro 23,974,440.67*) for No. 122,716 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of November 18, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,788,093 common shares equal to 4.58% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

Attachment


