U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,969.77
    +35.39 (+0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,845.50
    +369.04 (+1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,086.51
    +81.90 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.79
    +16.13 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.12
    +2.10 (+2.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.40
    -19.30 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    -0.24 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0527
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6080
    +0.0410 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2260
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7730
    +1.2230 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,041.15
    -145.40 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.28
    +2.62 (+0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Ferrari N.V.
·3 min read
Ferrari N.V.
Ferrari N.V.

Maranello (Italy), December 12, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on December 1, 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

 

EXM

NYSE

Total

Trading

Number of common shares purchased

Average price per share

Consideration excluding fees

Number of common shares purchased

Average price per share

Consideration excluding fees

Consideration excluding fees

Number of common shares purchased

Average price per share

Consideration excluding fees

Date

excluding fees

 

excluding fees

 

 

excluding fees

 

(d/m/y)

(€)

(€)

($)

($)

(€)*

(€)*

(€)*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

02/12/2022

6,405

215.3180

1,379,111.79

-

-

-

-

6,405

215.3180

1,379,111.79

05/12/2022

6,470

214.7257

1,389,275.28

-

-

-

-

6,470

214.7257

1,389,275.28

06/12/2022

7,370

212.2501

1,564,283.24

7,565

220.0351

1,664,565.53

1,582,888.49

14,935

210.7246

3,147,171.73

07/12/2022

7,715

210.5572

1,624,448.80

5,329

220.3548

1,174,270.73

1,115,272.80

13,044

210.0369

2,739,721.60

08/12/2022

8,000

209.0239

1,672,191.20

-

-

-

-

8,000

209.0239

1,672,191.20

09/12/2022

7,650

209.0428

1,599,177.42

-

-

-

-

7,650

209.0428

1,599,177.42

 

43,610

211.6140

9,228,487.73

12,894

220.1672

2,838,836.26

2,698,161.28

56,504

211.0762

11,926,649.01

Total

 

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till December 9, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 9,228,487.73 for No. 43,610 common shares purchased on the EXM

  • USD 2,838,836.26 (Euro 2,698,161.28*) for No. 12,894 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

On December 2, 2022, in the Ferrari Group employees’ granting share process, the Company assigned No. 11,218 common shares held in treasury. On the same day Ferrari purchased, in a “cross order” transaction executed on the EXM, No. 3,366 common shares in order to cover individual's taxable income as standard practice (Sell to Cover) at the average price of Euro 215.7000 per share.
As of December 9, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,884,133 common shares equal to 4.62% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until December 9, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 830,241 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 162,652,328.72.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-tier chipmakers stand out as screaming buys for the new year, while another widely held semiconductor stock is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • This Stock-Split Stock Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

    Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently completed a unique stock split. Brookfield completed this split so that its investors would have direct exposure to its asset management business's dividend income and growth. CEO Bruce Flatt recently discussed the growth it has already locked up at a recent industry conference.

  • Coupa stock soars on acquisition by private equity firm Thoma Bravo

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Coupa following Thoma Bravo’s $8 billion acquisition.

  • Rivian Suffers a Huge Setback in Battle Against Tesla

    It's an announcement that is somewhat like a thunderbolt in the automotive industry. Three months ago, Rivian, which aims to challenge Tesla in the race for electric vehicles, announced with fanfare a partnership with Mercedes-Benz to manufacture electric vans in Europe. For Rivian , it was a key partnership as the company encountered difficulties in increasing its production capacities.

  • 13 Best Blockchain Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 best blockchain stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of the blockchain industry and explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Blockchain Stocks To Buy Now. Blockchain is a revolutionary technology that is gaining rapid popularity among various industries. […]

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Better EV Stock: Canoo vs. Nikola

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are both electric vehicle makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in 2020. Canoo's stock hit an all-time high of $22 per share in December 2020, but it now trades at about $1. Canoo produces electric delivery vehicles.

  • Stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting, inflation data

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are moving on Monday late morning.

  • 11 Best Steel Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 11 best steel stocks to buy today. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Steel Stocks To Buy Today. The World Steel Association released its Short Range Outlook on April 14, and it expects steel demand to increase 0.4% in 2022 to 1.84 […]

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Snaps Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Needless to say, every investor is looking for big returns and while there are many routes to follow in trying to achieve that goal, tracking the moves made by Wall Street’s most successful investors is surely a good place to start. One investor sitting pretty near the top of the pile is Izzy Englander. Interested in the stock market from an early age, Englander was already trading stocks in high school. By 1989, he established the Millennium Management hedge fund with $35 million in seed money,

  • Down 52%, Amazon Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity Before 2023

    Amazon has struggled this year, but patient investors have good reason to be bullish about the tech titan's future.

  • 1 Super Stock Down 91% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has pioneered a brand-new industry known as enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). It breaks down the technical and financial barriers to accessing AI for many industries that wouldn't normally be associated with the advanced technology. The company is currently transforming the economics of its business, which could result in supercharged sales growth over the next few years.

  • Nio Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Expansion in the European market hinges on Nio's ability to provide technologically advanced EVs at competitive prices.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Almost Certain to Buy in 2023

    Plenty of clues suggest the Oracle of Omaha will be piling into these select stocks in the new year.

  • Target's (NYSE:TGT) Returns Have Hit A Wall

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of the 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), and Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) are a few of the best companies to buy that have high exposure […]

  • Why Weber Stock Is Sizzling Today

    The private equity firm that took Weber (NYSE: WEBR) public last year has made a deal to take the grill maker private again. The offer price is well above Weber's closing price on Friday, and shares were up by as much as 25.2% on Monday morning as a result. Weber makes great grills, but the company's tenure in the public markets has been underwhelming.

  • ‘Chinese Stocks Are Primed for a Multi-Quarter Recovery’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Names to Buy

    Is China's zero-Covid strategy finally over? While most Western nations have prioritized a return to normal and an end to COVID pandemic restrictions, China was the standout for maintaining its strongly restrictive lockdown policies. But there is mounting evidence that Beijing is looking for a way to back off from the lockdowns – and Chinese policymakers appear to be edging toward reopening their economy. That’s good news for investors, as a pullback from the zero-COVID controls in such major ci

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Sinking Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock dove this morning after the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer pulled the plug on a potential deal with the world's most popular luxury car brand barely three months after announcing an agreement. Rivian stock dropped 5.2% within minutes of the market's opening Monday. In early September, Rivian and Mercedes-Benz announced a joint venture to build affordable commercial electric vans, with initial plans including two large vans.