Ferrari nv: periodic report on the buyback program

Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program Maranello (Italy), October 11, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 (“Fifth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:



Trading



Date



(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share



excluding fees



(€)







Consideration excluding fees







(€)



05/10/2021 MTA 9,908 178.2285 1,765,888.45 06/10/2021 MTA 15,968 178.1062 2,843,999.75 07/10/2021 MTA 5,426 180.9613 981,896.00 08/10/2021 MTA 5,708 183.7998 1,049,129.05



Total







-



37,010



179.4356



6,640,913.25 Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till October 8, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 6,640,913.25 for No. 37,010 common shares purchased on the MTA.

As of October 8, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,809,913 common shares equal to 3.81% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan. Since January 1, 2019 until October 8, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,624,587 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 660,062,615.49. A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).





