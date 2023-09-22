Ferrari (RACE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ferrari (RACE) closed the most recent trading day at $288.25, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the luxury sports car maker had lost 5.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 6.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ferrari as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ferrari to post earnings of $1.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.84%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.56 billion, up 23.93% from the year-ago period.

RACE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.05 per share and revenue of $6.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.53% and +18.31%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ferrari. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher. Ferrari is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Ferrari's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 41.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.71, which means Ferrari is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that RACE has a PEG ratio of 2.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Original Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.68 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

