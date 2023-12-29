Ferrari (RACE) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Ferrari (RACE) closed the most recent trading day at $338.43, moving +0.44% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.28% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.06%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the luxury sports car maker had lost 6.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ferrari in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Ferrari to post earnings of $1.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.61 billion, showing a 14.92% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.05 per share and a revenue of $6.35 billion, representing changes of +31.53% and +18.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Ferrari. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Ferrari boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Ferrari is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 47.77. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.04 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that RACE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Original Equipment industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.65.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 144, this industry ranks in the bottom 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

