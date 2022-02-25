U.S. markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,378.01
    +89.31 (+2.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,028.78
    +804.95 (+2.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,644.84
    +171.25 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.10
    +32.09 (+1.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.52
    -1.29 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,889.20
    -37.10 (-1.93%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.54 (-2.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1261
    +0.0057 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9930
    +0.0240 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3402
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6590
    +0.1820 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,815.52
    +2,183.29 (+5.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    883.71
    +15.60 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Ferrari Releases Its 2021 Annual Report and Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

Ferrari N.V.
·1 min read
In this article:
Maranello (Italy), February 25, 2022 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announced today that it has published its 2021 Annual Report and filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ferrari’s 2021 Annual Report and annual report on Form 20-F are available under section Investors on Ferrari’s corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com, where they can be viewed and downloaded. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, which include Ferrari’s audited financial statements, free of charge, through the contact below.

Recommended Stories

  • Square parent Block posts Q4 earnings beat, stock surges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Block's stock is performing after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings.

  • Dow Industrials Rise, Leading Broad Advance

    Major indexes gained after Moscow agreed to talks with Ukrainian leadership; Russian stocks and the ruble jumped.

  • Russian Billionaires Lose $39 Billion in a Day on Ukraine Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wealthiest individuals were already feeling the squeeze from escalating tensions between the nation and Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineIt got much worse for their net worth after

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Got Fried on Friday

    The plant-based meat company's fourth-quarter report did not satisfy investors' cravings for revenue and profits.

  • Stock market rebound ‘more of a technically-driven rally,’ strategist says

    Jason Draho, Head of Asset Allocation Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on a market rebound from Russia-Ukraine motivated volatility, opportunities in a bear market, inflation, and the Fed's monetary policies amid oil and food commodity price spikes.

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Foot Locker Feels the Sting of Nike’s DTC Push

    Foot Locker on Friday posted a bleak outlook for 2022, largely due to the impact of one of the company's vendors making an "accelerated strategic shift to DTC." Foot Locker said as a result, no single vendor will represent more than 55% of total supplier spend, down from 65% last year.

  • 4 Supercharged Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Electrification of transport is an unstoppable trend. President Joe Biden wants to make 50% of all vehicle sales to be electric by 2030. Top automakers have also announced intentions to increase their electric vehicle (EV) sales in sync with this target.

  • Taking a Fresh Look at Raytheon Technologies

    We reviewed the charts of Raytheon Technologies on January 6, writing that "RTX may trade sideways for a few more days but I suspect we will eventually push higher. Traders could go long RTX at current levels and on strength above $92.

  • Home Depot's (NYSE:HD) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$1.90

    The board of The Home Depot, Inc. ( NYSE:HD ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 24th of...

  • Coinbase stock pops on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Coinbase stock is performing after the company reported fourth quarter earnings.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Today

    Investors seeking growth, reliability, and above-average yields don't necessarily have to compromise.

  • Putin Huddles With Tycoons to Offer Banks Bulk of State Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks are taking precedence for President Vladimir Putin as Russia devises a domestic response to sanctions rolled out by western governments over the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisKyiv Under Fire as Putin Demands Ukraine Surrender Before TalksZelenskiy Thanks Biden During 40-Minute Call: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial La

  • Which Is a Better Buy: Coca-Cola or Altria?

    These defensive blue-chip stocks keep chugging along, but one is the better investment going forward.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Why Lantheus Holdings Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) had one of the best days of its life on the stock exchange Thursday. The specialty healthcare company saw its shares blast more than 39% higher on the strength of its latest earnings report, published that morning. For its Q4 of 2021, Lantheus earned just under $130 million in revenue, which was a nearly 38% improvement on a year-over-year basis.

  • LION ELECTRIC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2021 RESULTS

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, which ended on December 31, 2021. Lion reports its results in US dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

  • Why Dell Stock Just Dropped 7.5%

    Shares of computer-manufacturer Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) crashed 7.5% in 11:35 a.m. ET trading Friday after the company reported Q4 earnings that fell short of analyst targets. Heading into Q4, Wall Street had forecast that Dell would earn $1.95 per share, pro forma, on sales of $27.4 billion in the quarter. Last night, Dell beat that sales estimate by a bit -- $28 billion in quarterly sales -- but fell way short on profits, earning just $1.72 per share, pro forma.

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.