Ferrari says 60 percent of its lineup will be electrified by 2026

Ferrari has announced at an investor presentation that it will 60 percent electrified by 2026, including the EV it promised last year. At that point, 40 percent of its cars will be combustion and 60 percent will be either hybrid or all electric. The eventual aim is to become carbon neutral by 2030, but even then, it will continue to develop internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

By 2026, Ferrari will offer "three powertrains with distinctive driving emotions," it said. It'll borrow hybrid powertrain tech from its F1 and other racing experience, while its electric engines will be "designed, handcrafted and assembled in Maranello to ensure a unique driving experience also derived from racing solutions."

Ferrari unveiled its first production plug-in hybrid, the SF90 Stradale, back in 2019. It now has four separate model lineups with the Stradale and 296 GTB plug-in V6 hybrid, along with the pure ICE 812 Superfast V12 and Roma V8 models. So in effect, half its lineup is already electrified, as Autocar points out. That mix will soon change, though. The luxury automaker also confirmed that it's much-anticipated Purosangue SUV will arrive in September as a pure ICE vehicle, to start with.

As for the EV set to arrive in 2025, Ferrari is aiming to have "strong commonalities" with its current combustion engines. "The first electric Ferrari will be rooted in our racing heritage and will draw from a broader technical reservoir while preserving all its authenticity and consistency," said CEO Benedetto Vigna, adding that it will be "really unique from many different points of view."

The batteries will also be assembled by Ferrari in Maranello in dedicated e-building facility "where electric engines, inverters, and batteries will be designed, handcrafted and assembled," the company said. It also revealed that it would limit self-driving autonomy to "Level 2/2+" and that "connectivity is first and foremost provided to enhance the ownership experience and the relationship with the client."