Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.
·15 min read

  • Financial Highlights

    • Revenues for the second fiscal quarter were flat with a slight decrease of $1.0 million compared to the prior year period.

    • Gross Profit for the second fiscal quarter increased $34.0 million, or 11%, compared to the prior year period.

    • Margin per gallon for the second fiscal quarter increased $0.13, or 12%, compared to the prior year period.

    • Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. decreased $10.3 million, or 10%, compared to the prior year period.

    • Adjusted EBITDA increased by $4.5 million, or 3%, compared to the prior year period.

  • Company Highlights

    • Ferrellgas welcomed Rez-Bear Propane, located in Harris, New York, as its newest acquisition to the Ferrellgas Family during the second fiscal quarter.

    • Blue Rhino became the official propane sponsor of the Steak Cookoff Association for 2023.

    • In the second fiscal quarter, 113 employees received Ferrellgas Flame Awards for exemplary performance in the areas of Safety, Customer Service, Innovation, and Leadership.

LIBERTY, Mo., March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2023.

“The people of Ferrellgas work together each day to build on more than 80-year-old history of innovation to grow via one of the best logistics infrastructures in the business,” said James E. Ferrell, Chief Executive Officer and President. “There is nothing better than the footsteps of an owner to grow a business, and our almost 4,500 employee-owners are unmatched at finding opportunities to grow demand for clean, portable, and affordable propane.”

Revenues were flat with a slight decrease of $1.0 million for the second fiscal quarter compared to the prior year period. Gallons sold decreased 1%, or 2.6 million gallons, compared to the prior year second fiscal quarter.

Gross profit increased $34.0 million, or 11%, for the second fiscal quarter. Cost of sales was favorable with a decrease of $35.0 million, or 9%, for the second fiscal quarter. Margin per gallon increased by $0.13, or 12%, compared to the prior year period. The Company continues to realize cost savings through its asset utilization management and redeployment of tanks to locations with higher usage statistics.

Operating income per gallon decreased $0.05, or 10%, compared to the prior year period. Operating income for the second fiscal quarter decreased $12.9 million, or 10%, compared to the prior year period. Results were impacted by higher fuel costs and fleet charges related to maintenance and repairs.

For the second fiscal quarter 2023 and 2022, the Company reported net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $98.1 million and $108.4 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased by $4.5 million, or 3%, to $155.9 million in the second fiscal quarter 2023 compared to $151.4 million in the prior year period. The change was primarily due to EBITDA adjustments related to a decrease of $9.6 million in gain on assets sales and disposals and a $6.3 million increase in legal fees related to non-core businesses in addition to a $1.9 million decrease in interest expense.

“Our Company shows its appreciation to its most valuable resource, our employee-owners, in many ways throughout the year. Our employees also choose to appreciate each other. They do this by way of our Ferrellgas Flame award in the categories of Safety, Customer Service, Innovation, and Leadership. Over 113 employees were celebrated this quarter,” Ferrell added. “Additionally, hundreds of our hard working, dedicated employees gathered to celebrate via a facilitated zoom event this holiday season. I could not be more proud of our company and our willingness to come together in work and in appreciation.”

The Company announced Blue Rhino’s propane sponsorship of the Steak Cookoff Association (“SCA”) for 2023. The SCA is the world’s largest grilling competition for backyard chefs with 650 events scheduled this year in 46 states and 15 countries. Partnering with the SCA is a natural fit for Blue Rhino, the tank exchange brand of the Company.

On Friday, March 10, 2023, the Company will conduct a teleconference on the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/38jfbo7w to discuss the results of operations for the second fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2023. The webcast of the teleconference will begin at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Questions may be submitted via the investor relations e-mail box at InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investor Relations – InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com


FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except unit data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

    

January 31, 2023

 

July 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents (including $11,130 and $11,208 of restricted cash at January 31, 2023 and July 31, 2022, respectively)

 

$

123,777

 

 

$

158,737

 

Accounts and notes receivable, net

 

 

233,625

 

 

 

150,395

 

Inventories

 

 

113,382

 

 

 

115,187

 

Price risk management asset

 

 

18,276

 

 

 

43,015

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

47,980

 

 

 

30,764

 

Total current assets

 

 

537,040

 

 

 

498,098

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

608,340

 

 

 

603,148

 

Goodwill, net

 

 

257,006

 

 

 

257,099

 

Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $345,261 and $440,121 at January 31, 2023 and July 31, 2022, respectively)

 

 

108,407

 

 

 

97,638

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

63,438

 

 

 

72,888

 

Other assets, net

 

 

66,762

 

 

 

79,244

 

Total assets

 

$

1,640,993

 

 

$

1,608,115

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

87,354

 

 

$

57,586

 

Broker margin deposit liability

 

 

11,450

 

 

 

32,805

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

2,152

 

 

 

1,792

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

 

24,559

 

 

 

25,824

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

210,397

 

 

 

185,805

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

335,912

 

 

 

303,812

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

 

1,453,716

 

 

 

1,450,016

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

39,567

 

 

 

47,231

 

Other liabilities

 

 

33,605

 

 

 

43,518

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contingencies and commitments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mezzanine equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Senior preferred units, net of issue discount and other offering costs (700,000 units outstanding at January 31, 2023 and July 31, 2022)

 

 

651,349

 

 

 

651,349

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity (Deficit):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Limited partner unitholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A (4,857,605 units outstanding at January 31, 2023 and July 31, 2022)

 

 

(1,167,936

)

 

 

(1,229,823

)

Class B (1,300,000 units outstanding at January 31, 2023 and July 31, 2022)

 

 

383,012

 

 

 

383,012

 

General partner unitholder (49,496 units outstanding at January 31, 2023 and July 31, 2022)

 

 

(70,695

)

 

 

(71,320

)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

 

(10,098

)

 

 

37,907

 

Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. deficit

 

 

(865,717

)

 

 

(880,224

)

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

(7,439

)

 

 

(7,587

)

Total deficit

 

 

(873,156

)

 

 

(887,811

)

Total liabilities, mezzanine and deficit

 

$

1,640,993

 

 

$

1,608,115

 


FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per unit data)
(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Six Months ended

 

Twelve months ended

 

 

January 31, 

 

January 31, 

 

January 31, 

 

  

2023

 

  

2022

 

  

2023

 

  

2022

 

  

2023

 

  

2022

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Propane and other gas liquids sales

 

$

651,886

 

 

$

657,504

 

 

$

1,037,730

 

 

$

1,030,208

 

 

$

2,025,401

 

 

$

1,889,577

 

Other

 

 

32,057

 

 

 

27,434

 

 

 

59,502

 

 

 

49,236

 

 

 

106,927

 

 

 

89,723

 

Total revenues

 

 

683,943

 

 

 

684,938

 

 

 

1,097,232

 

 

 

1,079,444

 

 

 

2,132,328

 

 

 

1,979,300

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Propane and other gas liquids sales

 

 

347,492

 

 

 

383,213

 

 

 

560,573

 

 

 

603,751

 

 

 

1,130,826

 

 

 

1,077,283

 

Other

 

 

4,243

 

 

 

3,557

 

 

 

9,019

 

 

 

7,167

 

 

 

14,361

 

 

 

12,724

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

332,208

 

 

 

298,168

 

 

 

527,640

 

 

 

468,526

 

 

 

987,141

 

 

 

889,293

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other

 

 

157,355

 

 

 

128,013

 

 

 

287,095

 

 

 

245,125

 

 

 

562,573

 

 

 

486,667

 

Operating expense - equipment lease expense

 

 

5,586

 

 

 

6,022

 

 

 

11,610

 

 

 

11,712

 

 

 

22,992

 

 

 

25,082

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

23,069

 

 

 

21,944

 

 

 

45,700

 

 

 

42,239

 

 

 

93,358

 

 

 

84,982

 

General and administrative expense

 

 

23,115

 

 

 

15,784

 

 

 

37,948

 

 

 

28,359

 

 

 

62,369

 

 

 

54,869

 

Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge

 

 

722

 

 

 

751

 

 

 

1,445

 

 

 

1,660

 

 

 

2,955

 

 

 

3,405

 

Loss (gain) on asset sales and disposals

 

 

290

 

 

 

(9,275

)

 

 

1,970

 

 

 

(7,865

)

 

 

3,217

 

 

 

(6,927

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

 

122,071

 

 

 

134,929

 

 

 

141,872

 

 

 

147,296

 

 

 

239,677

 

 

 

241,215

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(23,177

)

 

 

(25,139

)

 

 

(48,186

)

 

 

(50,534

)

 

 

(97,745

)

 

 

(117,329

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(104,834

)

Other income, net

 

 

544

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

1,013

 

 

 

4,307

 

 

 

1,539

 

 

 

4,937

 

Reorganization expense - professional fees

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(9,243

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings before income tax expense

 

 

99,438

 

 

 

109,833

 

 

 

94,699

 

 

 

101,069

 

 

 

143,471

 

 

 

14,746

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

503

 

 

 

481

 

 

 

521

 

 

 

577

 

 

 

925

 

 

 

905

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

 

 

98,935

 

 

 

109,352

 

 

 

94,178

 

 

 

100,492

 

 

 

142,546

 

 

 

13,841

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (a)

 

 

835

 

 

 

947

 

 

 

623

 

 

 

693

 

 

 

797

 

 

 

(342

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.

 

$

98,100

 

 

$

108,405

 

 

$

93,555

 

 

$

99,799

 

 

$

141,749

 

 

$

14,183

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A unitholders' interest in net earnings (loss)

 

$

11,557

 

 

$

13,001

 

 

$

8,592

 

 

$

9,354

 

 

$

(19,532

)

 

$

(99,430

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings (loss) per unitholders' interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per Class A Unit

 

$

2.38

 

 

$

2.68

 

 

$

1.77

 

 

$

1.93

 

 

$

(4.02

)

 

$

(20.47

)

Weighted average Class A Units outstanding - basic and diluted

 

 

4,858

 

 

 

4,858

 

 

 

4,858

 

 

 

4,858

 

 

 

4,858

 

 

 

4,858

 


Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Six Months ended

 

Twelve months ended

 

 

January 31, 

 

January 31, 

 

January 31, 

 

  

2023

 

  

2022

 

  

2023

 

  

2022

 

  

2023

 

  

2022

 

Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.

 

$

98,100

 

 

$

108,405

 

 

$

93,555

 

 

$

99,799

 

 

$

141,749

 

 

$

14,183

 

Income tax expense

 

 

503

 

 

 

481

 

 

 

521

 

 

 

577

 

 

 

925

 

 

 

905

 

Interest expense

 

 

23,177

 

 

 

25,139

 

 

 

48,186

 

 

 

50,534

 

 

 

97,745

 

 

 

117,329

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

23,069

 

 

 

21,944

 

 

 

45,700

 

 

 

42,239

 

 

 

93,358

 

 

 

84,982

 

EBITDA

 

 

144,849

 

 

 

155,969

 

 

 

187,962

 

 

 

193,149

 

 

 

333,777

 

 

 

217,399

 

Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge

 

 

722

 

 

 

751

 

 

 

1,445

 

 

 

1,660

 

 

 

2,955

 

 

 

3,405

 

Loss (gain) loss on asset sales and disposal

 

 

290

 

 

 

(9,275

)

 

 

1,970

 

 

 

(7,865

)

 

 

3,217

 

 

 

(6,927

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

104,834

 

Other income, net

 

 

(544

)

 

 

(43

)

 

 

(1,013

)

 

 

(4,307

)

 

 

(1,539

)

 

 

(4,937

)

Reorganization expense - professional fees

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,243

 

Severance costs include $49, $51 and $115 in operating expense for the three, six and twelve months ended January 31, 2023, respectively. Also includes $585, $593 and $610 in general and administrative expense for the three, six and twelve months ended January 31, 2023, respectively.

 

 

634

 

 

 

281

 

 

 

644

 

 

 

497

 

 

 

725

 

 

 

497

 

Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses

 

 

9,107

 

 

 

2,807

 

 

 

13,979

 

 

 

4,938

 

 

 

16,979

 

 

 

8,931

 

Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (a)

 

 

835

 

 

 

947

 

 

 

623

 

 

 

693

 

 

 

797

 

 

 

(342

)

Adjusted EBITDA (b)

 

 

155,893

 

 

 

151,437

 

 

 

205,610

 

 

 

188,765

 

 

 

356,911

 

 

 

332,103

 

Net cash interest expense (c)

 

 

(20,265

)

 

 

(27,620

)

 

 

(42,871

)

 

 

(46,739

)

 

 

(95,498

)

 

 

(106,933

)

Maintenance capital expenditures (d)

 

 

(4,375

)

 

 

(4,060

)

 

 

(10,207

)

 

 

(7,639

)

 

 

(19,587

)

 

 

(23,348

)

Cash paid for income taxes

 

 

(447

)

 

 

(407

)

 

 

(496

)

 

 

(407

)

 

 

(1,107

)

 

 

(808

)

Proceeds from certain asset sales

 

 

736

 

 

 

2,085

 

 

 

1,488

 

 

 

2,726

 

 

 

2,875

 

 

 

4,877

 

Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (e)

 

 

131,542

 

 

 

121,435

 

 

 

153,524

 

 

 

136,706

 

 

 

243,594

 

 

 

205,891

 

Less: Distributions accrued or paid to preferred unitholders

 

 

16,222

 

 

 

17,989

 

 

 

32,473

 

 

 

33,322

 

 

 

64,438

 

 

 

57,346

 

Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest

 

 

(2,631

)

 

 

(2,437

)

 

 

(3,070

)

 

 

(2,742

)

 

 

(4,872

)

 

 

(4,126

)

Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders (f)

 

 

112,689

 

 

 

101,009

 

 

 

117,981

 

 

 

100,642

 

 

 

174,284

 

 

 

144,419

 

Less: Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders (g)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

49,998

 

 

 

49,998

 

 

 

49,998

 

Distributable cash flow excess (h)

 

$

112,689

 

 

$

101,009

 

 

$

117,981

 

 

$

50,644

 

 

$

124,286

 

 

$

94,421

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Propane gallons sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retail - Sales to End Users

 

 

213,662

 

 

 

215,276

 

 

 

332,058

 

 

 

331,101

 

 

 

625,273

 

 

 

627,062

 

Wholesale - Sales to Resellers

 

 

60,945

 

 

 

61,957

 

 

 

104,814

 

 

 

106,012

 

 

 

205,318

 

 

 

217,195

 

Total propane gallons sales

 

 

274,607

 

 

 

277,233

 

 

 

436,872

 

 

 

437,113

 

 

 

830,591

 

 

 

844,257

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


(a)


 

 

Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest (excluding the economic interest attributable to the preferred unitholders) in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.

(b)

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., plus the sum of the following: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, loss (gain) on asset sales and disposals, loss on extinguishment of debt, other income, net, reorganization expense – professional fees, severance costs, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, and net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful because it allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes make it easier to compare its results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures.

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(c)

 

 

Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other income, net. This amount includes interest expense related to the terminated accounts receivable securitization facility.

(d)

 

 

Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment, and may from time to time include the purchase of assets that are typically leased.

(e)

 

 

Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for income taxes plus proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to equity investors, including holders of the operating partnership’s Preferred Units. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(f)

 

 

Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributions accrued or paid on the Preferred Units and distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(g)

 

 

The Company did not pay any distributions to Class A Unitholders during any of the periods in fiscal 2023 or fiscal 2022.

(h)

 

 

Distributable cash flow excess is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders minus Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow excess, if any, is retained to establish reserves, to reduce debt, to fund capital expenditures and for other partnership purposes, and any shortage is funded from previously established reserves, cash on hand or borrowings under our Credit Facility or, previously, under our terminated accounts receivable securitization facility. Management considers Distributable cash flow excess a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to effectuate those purposes. Distributable cash flow excess, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow excess that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow excess should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.


