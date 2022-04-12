U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

FERRERO VOLUNTARILY RECALLS KINDER® HAPPY MOMENTS CHOCOLATE ASSORTMENT AND KINDER® MIX CHOCOLATE TREATS BASKET BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK AND ADVISES CONSUMERS TO DISPOSE OF CERTAIN KINDER PRODUCTS NOT INTENDED FOR US DISTRIBUTION DUE TO RECALL OF PRODUCTS MADE IN BELGIUM

·3 min read

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. of Parsippany, New Jersey is voluntarily recalling its Kinder® Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder® Mix Chocolate Treats basket, because the product may be contaminated with Salmonella Typhimurium. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment Front and Left Side Panel
The voluntary recall is for two products in the U.S.

Product

Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate
and Crispy Wafers Assortment

Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket

Size and Package Type

14.1 OZ (400g) square box with lid

5.3 OZ (152g) cardboard basket

Best By Date and location

July 18, 2022 (back panel)

July 30, 2022 (bottom of package)

Lot Codes and location

48RUP334; 48RUP335; 48RUP 336;
48RUP337 (back panel)

03L 018AR – 306 (bottom of package)

UPC Code and location

09800 52025 (right side panel)

09800 60209 (bottom of package)

Retail Locations

Costco in the Bay Area and Northern
Nevada and BJ's Wholesale Club stores

14 Big Y Supermarket locations in
Connecticut and Massachusetts

The products are being recalled because they were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella Typhimurium was detected. While there are no reports of illness in the United States to date, Ferrero is voluntarily recalling the products out of an abundance of caution due to reported cases of Salmonella in consumers that consumed products in Europe that were manufactured at the same facility.

No other Kinder products distributed or sold by Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. are included in this recall.

Ferrero U.S.A. takes this opportunity to alert consumers that there may be Kinder branded products currently for sale in the U.S. that are intended for foreign markets and unauthorized for sale in the U.S. Kinder branded products authorized for distribution in the U.S. include the following description printed directly on the back of the product packaging:

EXCL. DIST. FERRERO U.S.A., INC.
PARSIPPANY, NJ 07054

If you have any other Kinder products that do not include this information, the product is not distributed by Ferrero U.S.A. and is not authorized for distribution or sale in the U.S. market. Please dispose of it immediately, because the product could be included as part of a recall of certain Kinder products in Europe.

Consumers who have purchased the products mentioned above should not eat the product and may contact the Ferrero customer service line Monday - Friday 9am-6pm EST at 1-800-688-3552 or via https://www.ferreronorthamerica.com/contact-US-residents for product replacement.

Ferrero deeply regrets this situation. We take food safety extremely seriously and every step we have taken has been guided by our commitment to consumer care. We will continue to work cooperatively with the Food and Drug Administration to address this matter.

Consumer Inquiries: 1-800-688-3552
Media and Other Inquiries: Cheryll Forsatz, (732) 584-4146

Back Panel (showing date and lot codes)
Right Side Panel (showing UPC code 09800 52025)
Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Confections Assortment Basket Front and Left Side Panel
Bottom of Package (showing date code July 30, 2022; and production code 03L 018AR- 306)
Back of Package
Items Included within Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket
