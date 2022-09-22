Ferric Chloride Market Size to Grow by USD 155.76 Million, Increase In Demand For Wastewater Reuse to Boost Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ferric chloride market size is expected to grow by USD 155.76 million during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format.
Ferric Chloride Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ferric chloride market report covers the following areas:
Ferric Chloride Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ferric chloride market, including 3V Tech S.p.A., Acuro Organics Ltd, BASF SE, BPS Products Pvt. Ltd., Chemifloc Ltd, Feralco AB, Huizhou 3R Environmental Chemical Co, Kemira Oyj, Malay Sino Chemical Industries Sdn Bhd, Nissan Chemical Corp., Prime Chemicals, PVS Chemicals Inc., Real MetalChem Pvt. Ltd., SC Chimcomplex SA Borzesti, SIDRA Wasserchemie GmbH, Sukha Chemical Industries, Tessenderlo Group NV, Vinayak Industries, VWR International LLC, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. among others
Ferric Chloride Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist ferric chloride market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the ferric chloride market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the ferric chloride market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ferric chloride market vendors
Ferric Chloride Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.17%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 155.76 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.34
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3V Tech S.p.A., Acuro Organics Ltd, BASF SE, BPS Products Pvt. Ltd., Chemifloc Ltd, Feralco AB, Huizhou 3R Environmental Chemical Co, Kemira Oyj, Malay Sino Chemical Industries Sdn Bhd, Nissan Chemical Corp., Prime Chemicals, PVS Chemicals Inc., Real MetalChem Pvt. Ltd., SC Chimcomplex SA Borzesti, SIDRA Wasserchemie GmbH, Sukha Chemical Industries, Tessenderlo Group NV, Vinayak Industries, VWR International LLC, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Water and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 PCB - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 BASF SE
10.4 Kemira Oyj
10.5 Malay Sino Chemical Industries Sdn Bhd
10.6 Nissan Chemical Corp.
10.7 PVS Chemicals Inc.
10.8 SC Chimcomplex SA Borzesti
10.9 SIDRA Wasserchemie GmbH
10.10 Tessenderlo Group NV
10.11 VWR International LLC
10.12 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
