Ferric Chloride Market Size to Grow by USD 155.76 Million, Increase In Demand For Wastewater Reuse to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ferric chloride market size is expected to grow by USD 155.76 million during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ferric Chloride Market 2022-2026

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format.

Ferric Chloride Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ferric chloride market report covers the following areas:

Ferric Chloride Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ferric chloride market, including 3V Tech S.p.A., Acuro Organics Ltd, BASF SE, BPS Products Pvt. Ltd., Chemifloc Ltd, Feralco AB, Huizhou 3R Environmental Chemical Co, Kemira Oyj, Malay Sino Chemical Industries Sdn Bhd, Nissan Chemical Corp., Prime Chemicals, PVS Chemicals Inc., Real MetalChem Pvt. Ltd., SC Chimcomplex SA Borzesti, SIDRA Wasserchemie GmbH, Sukha Chemical Industries, Tessenderlo Group NV, Vinayak Industries, VWR International LLC, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. among others

Ferric Chloride Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ferric chloride market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ferric chloride market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ferric chloride market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ferric chloride market vendors

Story continues

Ferric Chloride Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.17% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 155.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.34 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3V Tech S.p.A., Acuro Organics Ltd, BASF SE, BPS Products Pvt. Ltd., Chemifloc Ltd, Feralco AB, Huizhou 3R Environmental Chemical Co, Kemira Oyj, Malay Sino Chemical Industries Sdn Bhd, Nissan Chemical Corp., Prime Chemicals, PVS Chemicals Inc., Real MetalChem Pvt. Ltd., SC Chimcomplex SA Borzesti, SIDRA Wasserchemie GmbH, Sukha Chemical Industries, Tessenderlo Group NV, Vinayak Industries, VWR International LLC, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Material Market Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Water and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 PCB - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BASF SE

10.4 Kemira Oyj

10.5 Malay Sino Chemical Industries Sdn Bhd

10.6 Nissan Chemical Corp.

10.7 PVS Chemicals Inc.

10.8 SC Chimcomplex SA Borzesti

10.9 SIDRA Wasserchemie GmbH

10.10 Tessenderlo Group NV

10.11 VWR International LLC

10.12 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

