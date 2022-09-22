U.S. markets closed

Ferric Chloride Market Size to Grow by USD 155.76 Million, Increase In Demand For Wastewater Reuse to Boost Growth - Technavio

0
·12 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ferric chloride market size is expected to grow by USD 155.76 million during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ferric Chloride Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ferric Chloride Market 2022-2026

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format. 

Ferric Chloride Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ferric chloride market report covers the following areas:

Ferric Chloride Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ferric chloride market, including 3V Tech S.p.A., Acuro Organics Ltd, BASF SE, BPS Products Pvt. Ltd., Chemifloc Ltd, Feralco AB, Huizhou 3R Environmental Chemical Co, Kemira Oyj, Malay Sino Chemical Industries Sdn Bhd, Nissan Chemical Corp., Prime Chemicals, PVS Chemicals Inc., Real MetalChem Pvt. Ltd., SC Chimcomplex SA Borzesti, SIDRA Wasserchemie GmbH, Sukha Chemical Industries, Tessenderlo Group NV, Vinayak Industries, VWR International LLC, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. among others

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 

Ferric Chloride Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist ferric chloride market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the ferric chloride market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the ferric chloride market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ferric chloride market vendors

Related Reports:

Zinc Chloride Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The zinc chloride market share is expected to increase by USD 177.7 million from 2021 to 2026

Calcium Chloride Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The calcium chloride market share is expected to increase to USD 354.99 million

Ferric Chloride Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.17%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 155.76 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.34

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3V Tech S.p.A., Acuro Organics Ltd, BASF SE, BPS Products Pvt. Ltd., Chemifloc Ltd, Feralco AB, Huizhou 3R Environmental Chemical Co, Kemira Oyj, Malay Sino Chemical Industries Sdn Bhd, Nissan Chemical Corp., Prime Chemicals, PVS Chemicals Inc., Real MetalChem Pvt. Ltd., SC Chimcomplex SA Borzesti, SIDRA Wasserchemie GmbH, Sukha Chemical Industries, Tessenderlo Group NV, Vinayak Industries, VWR International LLC, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Material Market Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Water and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 PCB - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BASF SE

  • 10.4 Kemira Oyj

  • 10.5 Malay Sino Chemical Industries Sdn Bhd

  • 10.6 Nissan Chemical Corp.

  • 10.7 PVS Chemicals Inc.

  • 10.8 SC Chimcomplex SA Borzesti

  • 10.9 SIDRA Wasserchemie GmbH

  • 10.10 Tessenderlo Group NV

  • 10.11 VWR International LLC

  • 10.12 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Ferric Chloride Market 2022-2026
Global Ferric Chloride Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ferric-chloride-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-155-76-million-increase-in-demand-for-wastewater-reuse-to-boost-growth---technavio-301629720.html

SOURCE Technavio

