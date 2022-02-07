U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

Ferric Sulphate and Polyferric Sulphate Market projected to reach a value of US$ 526.7 Million by 2027 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read

Ferric Sulphate and Polyferric Sulphate Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights (FMI) has estimated the market of Ferric Sulphate and Polyferric Sulphate to witness a year over year growth of 4.4% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 425.7 Mn by the end of 2022. The global business is further projected to reach a value of US$ 526.7 Mn By the end of the forecast period.

The demand for Polyferric Sulphate and Ferric Sulphate is expected to grow in the coming years owing to the industrial growth taking place worldwide and increase in water management regulations. This revelation is made by a new research report released by Future Market Insights. The report titled ‘Ferric Sulphate and Polyferric Sulphate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012–2021 and Opportunity Assessment 2022–2027’presents the complete market scenario of these iron based coagulants. This comprehensive research study further highlights major factors impacting the growth of the ferric and polyferric sulphate market worldwide and also the most lucrative regional market.

Base Year Value (2021)

US$ 407.6 Mn

Estimated Year Value (2022)

US$ 425.7 Mn

Projected Year Value (2027)

US$ 526.7 Mn

Value CAGR (2022-2027)

4.4%

Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022)

42.8%

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6409

According to the key outcomes of this research on the ferric and polyferric sulphate market, the high rate of global industrialisation is resulting in an increase in water contamination. With the increasing awareness in developing countries about water conservation and reuse, governments in these economies are enforcing stringent regulations for proper treatment of sludge.

As a result, it has been made mandatory for industries to treat sludge before disposal. Ferric and polyferric sulphate works as a major water treatment chemical and growth in demand is expected to spur in the near future.

Municipal and Domestic to be Dominating End Use Sector

The Municipal & Domestic sector is expected to represent a market attractiveness rating of 5.0 and be a relatively attractive market segment during the forecast period. This segment is expected to account for over 25% market share both in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

This is a result of increasing efforts towards water conservation activities by industry bodies, municipal corporations and environmental associations. Various regulations have been formed by environmental agencies and government authorities, which aim to achieve water conservation and reduce water pollution.

Sludge treatment is an integral part of such activities. During the forecast period, new water and sludge treatment facilities are expected to come up across the globe, which is anticipated to drive the consumption of sludge treatment chemicals across respective regions. With such trends prevailing in the world, the municipal and domestic sector is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 526.7 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-6409

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2027

Historical Data Available for

2012-2021

Market Analysis

USD Million for Value and Tons for Volume

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ, Middle East & Africa and Japan

Key Countries Covered

US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, NORDICS, Spain, Russia, Poland, BENELUX, China, Japan, India, ASEAN, Oceania, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, GCC Countries, South Africa, and Turkey

Key Segments Covered

Product type, End Use Industry and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• Pencco, Inc.

• Altivia Chemicals, LLC

• Kemira Oyj

• Chemifloc Limited

• Hunan Yide Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Lubon Industry Co., Ltd.

• Chemtrade Logistics Inc.

• Clinty Chemicals

• Henan Aierfuke Co. Ltd.

• Airedale Chemical

• BAUMINAS Group

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

APEJ and Latin America to Closely Compete in Terms of Growth Rate

Due to the expansion of key players and the presence of a large number of companies in the Chinese market, APEJ is expected to be the most attractive regional market for ferric and polyferric sulphate during the forecast period. APEJ is expected to witness the largest market size of over US$ 160 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Other than APEJ, Latin America and Eastern Europe are also expected to be lucrative regions with Latin America CAGR by Value 4.5%. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for clean water in Brazil, Mexico and other parts of Latin America.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6409

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players mentioned in the report are Pencco, Inc., Altivia Chemicals, LLC, Kemira Oyj, Chemifloc Limited, Hunan Yide Chemical Co.,Ltd., Lubon Industry Co.,Ltd., Chemtrade Logistics Inc.,, Clinty Chemicals, Henan Aierfuke Co. Ltd., BAUMINAS Group, Airedale Chemical etc.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Ferric Sulfate Market - Ferric sulfate is a whitish yellow crystalline compound. It is acidic in nature and is corrosive to copper, copper alloys and galvanized steels. It is soluble in water and is hygroscopic in nature.

Ferrite Market - The global ferrite market is mainly riding on the coattails of its demand in the production of electroacoustic products. However, leading players in the market are also discovering innovative growth opportunities in other industrial areas such as consumer electronic goods and home appliances.

Ferro Aluminum Market - Ferro aluminum is an alloy that belongs to the category of ferroalloys. Ferro aluminum is produced by combining iron with aluminum. The manufacturing process of ferro aluminum is highly energy intensive in nature.

Ferro Vanadium Market - Ferro vanadium belongs to the category of ferroalloy. Ferro vanadium is an alloy which is formed by combining iron and vanadium. Ferrovanadium contains 35% to 85% of vanadium depending on applications of the product in end-use industry.

Ferrous Sulfate Market - As the animal feed industry as well as the fertilizer industry have been showing an appreciating increase in GDP since the last two years, it is quite likely that the ferrous sulfate market will grow with it.

Ferrous Fumarate Market - According to World Health Organization (WHO), even in developing countries, every second pregnant women and 40% of pre-school children are suffering from anemia. Anemia is caused due to the deficiency of iron in blood, which is a serious and widespread nutritional deficiency disorder all over the world.

Ferric Phosphate Market - Ferric phosphate, often referred to as iron phosphate, is an inorganic compound which is formulated by the combination of iron, oxygen and phosphorus in a specified molar ratio. Ferric phosphate has various technical applications in different end-user industries, such as agricultural, automotive and among others.

Polyferric Sulfate Market - Polyferric sulfate either exists as a light yellow powder (solid) or in the form of a deep red liquid. It is acid deficient as all of the free acid is consumed preceding the polymerization of iron.

Arc Ferrite Magnet Market - According to latest research by Future Market Insights, the market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for Arc Ferrite Magnet will witness a firm recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-term.

Dry Ice Market - Demand for dry ice is expected to magnify with the development of dry ice machines industry across the globe. Manufacturers in large multinational organizations and private firms have been contributing prominently in the revenue growth of dry ice market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ferric-sulphate-and-polyferric-sulphate-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/ferric-sulphate-and-polyferric-sulphate-market


