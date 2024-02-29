Ferris Coffee to close in downtown Holland

HOLLAND — Three years after shutting down two Grand Rapids locations and consolidating its Holland storefront, Ferris Coffee will close on Eighth Street.

The company made the announcement on social media Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Signs indicate the west half of Ferris Coffee is available for lease in Holland in 2021.

"It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the upcoming March 23 closure of our beloved Holland café," the post read. "While this decision was difficult, we’re so proud of the community we’ve built over the years in the historic downtown district.

"The pleasure of participating in Tulip Time, hosting special events, and being a part of your daily coffee routine has been one of our greatest joys. It may be an end of an era for us at this location but we’re so excited for a new business to move in and make a positive impact on the community!"

The company's headquarters in Grand Rapids will remain open.

Ferris at 55 E. Eighth St. was once JP's. Ferris purchased the business in 2015, underwent a partial remodel in 2016, then closed in 2017 for a full remodel.

After the completion of renovations in April 2018, the east side of the shop reopened — but the west side wasn't unveiled until several months later, after Ferris announced a partnership with Michigan Awesome for the holiday season. The space was later used to showcase local artwork, then was put up for lease in 2021.

Big Fish Outlet opened inside later that year.

According to property records, the building at 55 E. Eighth St. is still owned by 2 OUT OF 3 LLC, which is owned by Jack Groot, founder of JP's.

