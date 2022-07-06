Ferroalloys Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 266.1 Bn By 2031, States TMR Study

Transparency Market Research

Rising product demand from the construction industry is estimated to drive the sales opportunities in the ferroalloys market

The global ferroalloys market is prognosticated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, notes a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Moreover, the global market for ferroalloys is expected to gain a valuation of more than US$ 266.1 Bn by 2031.



The TMR research report on ferroalloys market offers in-depth analysis of major factors impacting the market growth. Hence, the study provides access to the growth drivers, challenges, growth restraints, and recent developments in ferroalloys market. In addition, it sheds light on key marketing strategy for ferroalloys utilized by leading companies in the market.

Ferroalloys are considered one of the key additives in the steelmaking. In the recent years, ferroalloys are being increasingly utilized in the production of high strength steel. This factor is boosting the sales growth in the global ferroalloys market. Noble alloys and bulk alloys are the two product types available in the global ferroalloys market. Of them, the demand for bulk alloys is being increasing in the iron and steel making industry in order to improve the properties of steel. Moreover, noble ferroalloys are being used in the manufacturing of special steels and alloy steels. Hence, rise in the demand for different types of steels is estimated to lead to revenue-generation opportunities in the global ferroalloys market during the forecast period.

Ferroalloys Market: Key Findings

Different ferroalloys such as ferromanganese and ferronickel are being utilized by manufacturers in order to achieve improved quality of low-carbon steel and high-speed cutting tools at extreme temperatures. Moreover, the demand for ferroalloys including ferrochrome is being increasing for use in the automobile industry for manufacturing of car fittings, radiator grills, plating bumpers, and ball bearings. Hence, rise in the sales of different cars is expected to boost the future market demand for ferroalloys.

Regulatory authorities of several nations across the globe are taking initiatives in order to promote the use of steel in a wide range of industries and decrease the level of carbon footprint. This factor is creating prominent business opportunities in the ferroalloys market. In order to cater to the rising product demand, players are increasing investments for the launch of ferroalloys plants and boosting their manufacturing capabilities in the ferroalloy metals. Such factors are propelling the global ferroalloys market.

Ferroalloys Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the use of bulk alloys in different end-use industries is propelling the ferroalloys market

Rise in the utilization of steel in the construction and automotive industries is bolstering the market

Ferroalloys Market: Regional Analysis

The ferroalloys market in Asia Pacific is estimated to maintain its dominating position during the forecast period. Moreover, the ferromanganese segment is estimated to be key contributor in the regional market growth owing to rise in the steel use in different end-use industries.

The market for ferroalloys is projected to gain sizable growth opportunities in Latin America and Europe owing to rise in the production of wires and welding electrodes in these regions

Ferroalloys Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Om Holdings Ltd

ArcelorMittal

Pertama Ferroalloys Sdn. Bhd.

Sakura Ferroalloys SDN BHD

Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant

Tata Steel Ltd

Bahrain Ferro Alloys BSC (c)

Gulf Ferro Alloys Company (Sabayek)

China Minmetals Corporation

Brahm Group

Ferroalloy Corporation Limited

Shanghai Shenjia Ferroalloys Co. Ltd

Georgian American Alloys

Mortex Group

OFZ, a. s.

SAIL

Vale S.A.





Ferroalloys Market Segmentation

Type

Bulk Alloys Ferroalloys Ferromanganese Ferrochromium Others

Noble Alloys Ferromolybdenum Ferronickel Ferrotungsten Ferrovanadium Ferrotitanium Others



Application

Steel

Superalloys & Alloys (Excl. Steel)

Wire Production

Welding Electrodes

Others





Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





