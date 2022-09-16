U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,865.25
    -36.75 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,701.00
    -273.00 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,809.00
    -125.75 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.90
    -16.40 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.76
    +0.66 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.80
    -3.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    -0.21 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9962
    -0.0038 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.38
    +1.22 (+4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1377
    -0.0090 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1820
    -0.2750 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,820.57
    -325.42 (-1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    463.24
    -14.15 (-2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,275.84
    -6.23 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Ferroglobe Appoints Anis Barodawalla as Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

Ferroglobe PLC
·4 min read
Ferroglobe PLC
Ferroglobe PLC

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) (“Ferroglobe” or the “Company”), the world’s leading producer of silicon metal, and a leading silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys producer, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Anis Barodawalla as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy effective today.

Mr. Barodawalla succeeds Gaurav Mehta in these responsibilities, while other roles previously held by Mr. Mehta are being reassigned to other members of the management team. Mr. Mehta informed the Company of his decision to pursue a new professional opportunity in the United States, and a formal process has been in place over the past several months to ensure a seamless transition in leadership and responsibilities.

Mr. Barodawalla brings to Ferroglobe over 20 years of experience in senior finance and strategy leadership positions across different divisions and geographies at the Dow Chemical Company. Most recently he served as Senior Finance Director for Dow’s $15 billion Packaging & Specialty Plastics division. During his time at Dow, he played a significant role in shaping and driving strategies, which entailed portfolio reviews, long term growth and sustainability initiatives, execution of acquisitions and divestitures, and realignment of product portfolios to achieve financial targets and strategic goals of the company. Mr. Barodawalla holds a PhD in Materials Chemistry and a Master of Business Administration from Michigan State University.

Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “With the turnaround in the Company’s performance, we are now focused on developing a new strategy to drive continued growth and competitiveness with an eye towards value creation. Anis joins us at an opportune time as we are in the midst of developing this new strategy. Building upon his past success in developing and implementing business strategies to drive growth, as well as his expertise in portfolio management to optimize the bottom line, I know Anis will make an impact immediately in many areas. I had the pleasure of working with Anis in the past and am confident that he will be an integral part of the next chapter of our exciting story, as we continue to strengthen and bolster the competitiveness of our Company and execute on value creation initiatives.”

Javier Lopez Madrid, Ferroglobe’s Executive Chairman, commented, “Gaurav has been a key member of this management team since our formation, demonstrating tremendous versatility by assuming a number of different executive management roles the past few years as the Company’s needs and focus have evolved. Most recently he played an important role in both the financing discussions with various stakeholders and operational turnaround in his capacity as Transformation Director. On behalf of the management and Board of Directors, I welcome Anis to the company and thank Gaurav for his dedication and contributions and wish him all the best in his new endeavours.”

About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "guidance", "intends", "likely", "may", "plan", "potential", "predicts", "seek", "will" and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information presently available to the Company and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe's actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement which are made only as of the date of this press release.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig
Executive Director – Communications & Public Affairs
Email:   corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com


Recommended Stories

  • As FedEx stock crashes after brutal profit warning, analyst points to a lurking Amazon

    FedEx has blown three tires before the peak holiday shipping season, and chatter on the Street is that mighty Amazon may have played a role.

  • Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there is a “high probability” the stock market will be “flat” for an entire decade

    Central banks are like “reformed smokers,” famed investor Stanley Druckenmiller says. “They’ve gone from printing a bunch of money, like driving a Porsche at 200 miles an hour, to not only taking the foot off the gas, but just slamming the brakes on.”

  • This High-Yielding Warren Buffett Stock Is Getting Acquired -- Here Are 2 Excellent Replacements to Buy

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is about to lose one of its higher-yielding dividend stocks. STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a high dividend yield, has agreed to be taken private by GIC and Oak Street. Because of that, Berkshire and other investors relying on STORE to supply them with passive income will need to find a replacement.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have gotten a lot of attention over the last few years as production has increased and multiple companies have come public, but that doesn't mean all EV stocks are good investments. Companies still have to make money building and selling vehicles, which has historically been the hardest part of the auto business. Given the current trends, I think General Motors (NYSE: GM) is the one EV stock to buy hand over fist, while ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have some serious red flags.

  • ‘Wait for the Year-End Rally,’ Says Morgan Stanley; Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Outlook

    After three months of highly volatile trading, which have seen the S&P 500 drop down toward 3,600, rally up to 4,300, and fall back down to 3,900, investors can be forgiven for feeling some whiplash. The question that needs answering, however, is where will the markets go from here? Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Slimmon believes that investors shouldn’t worry too much about the bear case. Worse-than-expected inflation numbers for August may have pushed the markets into a tumble this week, but

  • Adobe-Figma deal: 'I've never seen a level of investor hatred' like this, analyst says

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill assesses Adobe's deal to acquire Figma amid its third-quarter revenue beat, while looking at investor responses, the climate of the tech sector, and Amazon's NFL streaming deal.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish On

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a bunch of stocks during the second quarter. Notable names included Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett seems to be most bullish on Apple and Occidental Petroleum.

  • Still The No. 1 Rule For Stock Market Investors: Always Cut Your Losses Short

    In the battle for investment survival, you can learn a lot from judo. The first and most important lesson in that martial art is the same for the stock market: damage control.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures tumble on heels of grim FedEx warning

    U.S. stock futures on Friday suggested a sell-off in equity markets was poised to deepen at the open as traders weighed an ominous warning from Fedex about the global economy.

  • 13 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 best semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the details and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. The high technology sector is a double […]

  • Tech giants have bigger problems than rising interest rates: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Friday, September 16, 2022.

  • ‘Simply staggering.’ FedEx hit with downgrades, price target cuts as warning shocks Wall Street.

    A warning from FedEx was dragging down the stock and global markets on Friday. as analysts struggled to grasp the economic bellwether's gloom.

  • 2 High-Yield Financial Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Looking for high yield stocks in the finance sector? This pair of banks is worth close inspection, while this REIT is best avoided.

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street

    There's been quite a bit of hoopla this year over several big companies conducting stock splits. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) didn't get much of a bounce from its 20-for-1 stock split conducted in June. The consensus price target for the stock reflects a 33% upside potential over the next 12 months.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    The "forever" criterium raises the bar quite a bit, implying companies that can adapt, or ones that will never need to.

  • Prediction: These 3 Stocks Could Lead the Market Recovery

    One good way to prepare is to consider investing in companies that may lead the market recovery. Recent economic problems have weighed heavily on one of Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) main businesses: e-commerce. Rising inflation means Amazon spends more money transporting goods.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks to Buy If the Nasdaq Falls Again

    After a brief rally in July, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index has fallen 10% over the last month, and the latest round of economic news sent stocks falling hard again in early September. The Consumer Price Index for August came in higher than expected, increasing 0.1%, which put Wall Street on pins and needles again. If the markets continue to fall, investors might want to focus on companies that experienced the most demand in this environment, such as cloud computing and cybersecurity.

  • Why Roku Stock Popped Thursday Morning

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) climbed sharply higher on Thursday -- even as the broader market slipped -- jumping as much as 9.4%. The catalyst that sent the streaming pioneer higher was speculation that the company could be on the verge of being acquired. The rumor mill went into overdrive that Roku is preparing to be acquired, according to Dealreporter (as reported by The Fly).

  • These 20 stocks have short interest of 19% or more, and AMC and GameStop are not even in the top half

    DEEP DIVE Short selling is a trading technique that gets especially popular during bear markets in stocks. Short selling — or betting on a decline in prices — can come to the fore if investors suspect a company is entering a difficult period, during a period of stress on financial markets, or when a group of traders acts to bid up the shares of companies that professional investors have bet against.