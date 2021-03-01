U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.82
    +90.67 (+2.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,535.51
    +603.14 (+1.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,588.83
    +396.48 (+3.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.32
    +74.27 (+3.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.20
    -1.30 (-2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.10
    -5.70 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    26.64
    +0.20 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2053
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4460
    -0.0140 (-0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3927
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.7730
    +0.2710 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,087.39
    +3,781.80 (+8.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.63
    +54.40 (+5.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,588.53
    +105.10 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,663.50
    +697.49 (+2.41%)
     

Ferroglobe Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ferroglobe PLC
·24 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 million in Q4 2020 and $32.8 million in Full Year 2020

  • Q4 2020 results:

    • Sales of $320.5 million, up 22% compared to $262.7 million in Q3 2020, and $376.6 million in Q4 2019

    • Net loss of ($84.1) million compared to ($46.8) million in Q3 2020, and ($73.3) million in Q4 2019

    • Adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 million compared to $22.2 million in Q3 2020, and ($30.4) million in Q4 2019

  • Full Year 2020 results:

    • Sales of $1.14 billion, down 29%, compared to $1.62 billion in 2019

    • Net loss of ($194.1) million, including an impairment charge of $36.8 million, compared to a net loss of ($285.6) million in 2019

    • Adjusted EBITDA of $32.8 million in 2020, compared to ($29.2) million in 2019

  • Continued working capital reduction of $15 million in Q4 2020, and total reduction of $135 million for the full year 2020

  • Improved available cash balance by $25 million during the quarter by successful refinancing of the prior accounts receivable securitization program with a new factoring program, at improved terms and lower cost

  • Strategic plan currently in execution stage across all value creation areas; initial financial benefits being realized

LONDON, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced results for the fourth quarter and the full year 2020.

Q4 2020 Earnings Highlights

In Q4 2020, Ferroglobe posted a net loss of ($84.1) million, or ($0.49) per share on a fully diluted basis. On an adjusted basis, the Q4 2020 net loss was ($30.8) million, or ($0.47) per share on a fully diluted basis.

Q4 2020 reported EBITDA was ($0.6) million, up from ($12.2) million in the prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, Q4 2020 EBITDA was $5.7 million, down from Q3 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $22.2 million. The Company reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of 1.8% for Q4 2020, compared to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.5% for Q3 2020.

Full Year 2020 Earnings Highlights

For Full Year 2020, Ferroglobe posted a net loss of $(194.1) million, or $(1.13) per share. On an adjusted basis, Full Year 2020 net loss was $(92.6) million, or $(0.98) per share.

For the Full Year 2020, reported EBITDA was $(11.0) million, versus $(235.4) million in the prior year. Full Year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA was $32.8 million, versus $(29.2) million in the prior year. The Company reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.9% for Full Year 2020, compared to an adjusted EBITDA margin of (1.8)% for Full Year 2019.

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

($000, unaudited

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Sales

$

320,535

$

262,673

$

376,607

$

1,144,434

$

1,615,222

Net (loss) profit

$

(84,141

)

$

(46,834

)

$

(73,291

)

$

(194,067

)

$

(285,640

)

Diluted EPS

$

(0.49

)

$

(0.28

)

$

(0.43

)

$

(1.13

)

$

(1.66

)

Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to the parent

$

(30,798

)

$

(13,002

)

$

(47,845

)

$

(92,577

)

$

(108,288

)

Adjusted diluted EPS

$

(0.47

)

$

(0.16

)

$

(0.28

)

$

(0.98

)

$

(0.65

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

5,737

$

22,231

$

(30,391

)

$

32,765

$

(29,239

)

Adjusted EBITDA margin

1.8

%

8.5

%

(8.1

)%

2.9

%

(1.8

)%

Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Despite a challenging year, Ferroglobe delivered stronger financial results in 2020, and continued to generate positive EBITDA during the fourth quarter. Throughout the year we progressed on addressing near-term priorities, while also diligently developing a multi-year strategic plan aimed at turning around the Company.” Dr. Levi added, “The collective efforts and actions of our global employees helped us successfully navigage 2020 and positions the Company well to capitalize on a pivotal 2021. We certainly look forward to executing the turnaround plan and start delivering value to all our stakeholders in the near term.”

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash generated from operations during Q4 2020 was $3.5 million.

Working capital decreased by $15 million, from $354 million as of September 30, 2020 to $339 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease is mainly driven by a reduction in inventories, partially offset by strengthening of the Euro relative to the US Dollar.

Gross debt was $473 million as of December 31, 2020, up from $442 million as of September 30, 2020, primarily as a result of coupon payment interest accrued, and the impact of the Tribunal Superior de Galicia decision.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “2020 tested our Company in many ways and despite all the financial pressures, we successfully navigated a turbulent year by making quick adjustments and driving cost savings across the all areas of the organization.” Ms. García-Cos added, “We have been exploring various financing options for some time now, and are excited to work towards closing the proposed financing. This financing would eliminate any risks of near-term debt maturities, and the new capital contribution would provide adequate support to fund our strategic plan.”

COVID-19

Since January 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has spread to various jurisdictions where the Company does business. The Company has been monitoring the evolving situation, and consequent emerging risk. Among other steps, the Company has implemented a coronavirus crisis management team, which has been meeting regularly to ensure the Company and its subsidiaries take appropriate action to protect all employees and ensure business continuity.

During the fourth quarter demand for our products was adversely impacted by COVID-19 It is difficult to forecast all the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and such impacts might have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition. The Company is continuously evaluating how evolving customer demand and sales price evolution stand to affect the Company’s business and results in the next twelve months.

In connection with the preparation of our consolidated financial statements, we conducted an evaluation as to whether there were conditions and events, considered in the aggregate, which raise substantial doubt as to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern in the one year period after the date of the issuance of these interim financial statements. For this interim financial statement, the evaluation was updated. Given the speed and frequency of continuously evolving developments with respect to this pandemic and the uncertainties this may bring for the Company and the demand for its products, it is difficult to forecast the level of trading activity and hence cash flow in the next twelve months. Developing a reliable estimate of the potential impact on the results of operations and cash flow at this time is difficult as markets and industries react to the pandemic and the measures implemented in response to it, but our downside scenario analysis supports an expectation that the Company will have cash headroom to continue to operate throughout the next twelve months.

Additionally, the indenture governing the senior unsecured notes includes provisions which, in the event of a change of control, would require the Company to offer to redeem the outstanding senior unsecured notes at a cash purchase price equal to 101% of the principal amount of the senior unsecured notes, plus any accrued and unpaid interest. Based on the provisions cited above, a change of control as defined in the indenture is unlikely to occur, but the matter it is not within the Company’s control. If a change of control were to occur, the Company may not have sufficient financial resources available to satisfy all of its obligations. Management is pursuing additional sources of financing to increase liquidity to fund operations.

Subsequent events

On February 1, 2021, the Company announced that it was in discussions with certain holders of the 9.375% Senior Notes due 2022 and key financial partners.

Discussion of Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

The Company has concluded that there are indications for potential impairment of goodwill, property, plant and equipment and deferred tax assets. During the third quarter, the Company registered an impairment relating to the Niagara Falls facility as there are no plans to restart production. During the fourth quarter the Company registered an impairment the spare parts associated to the Niagara Falls facility. Additionally, during the fourth quarter the Company impaired the deferred tax assets related to tax losses in Spain, France and Argentina.The financial results presented for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended as of December 31, 2020 are unaudited and may be subsequently materially adjusted, including as a result of the final conclusions on the impairment analysis, and the impact of the Tribunal Superior de Galicia decision.

Sales

Sales for Q4 2020 were $320.5 million, an increase of 22.0% compared to $262.7 million in Q3 2020. For Q4 2020, total shipments were up 29.3% and the average selling price was down 3.5% compared with Q3 2020.

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Change

December 31, 2019

Change

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Change

Shipments in metric tons:

Silicon Metal

54,912

51,215

7.2

%

61,613

(10.9

)%

207,332

239,692

(13.5

)%

Silicon-based Alloys

57,351

42,449

35.1

%

64,485

(11.1

)%

200,212

295,429

(32.2

)%

Manganese-based Alloys

78,611

53,980

45.6

%

95,235

(17.5

)%

261,605

392,456

(33.3

)%

Total shipments*

190,874

147,644

29.3

%

221,333

(13.8

)%

669,149

927,577

(27.9

)%

Average selling price ($/MT):

Silicon Metal

$

2,260

$

2,248

0.5

%

$

2,175

3.9

%

$

2,234

$

2,252

(0.8

)%

Silicon-based Alloys

$

1,528

$

1,534

(0.4

)%

$

1,424

7.3

%

$

1,515

$

1,547

(2.1

)%

Manganese-based Alloys

$

1,031

$

1,009

2.2

%

$

1,054

(2.2

)%

$

1,022

$

1,140

(10.4

)%

Total*

$

1,534

$

1,590

(3.5

)%

$

1,474

4.1

%

$

1,545

$

1,557

(0.8

)%

Average selling price ($/lb.):

Silicon Metal

$

1.03

$

1.02

0.5

%

$

0.99

3.9

%

$

1.01

$

1.02

(0.8

)%

Silicon-based Alloys

$

0.69

$

0.70

(0.4

)%

$

0.65

7.3

%

$

0.69

$

0.70

(2.1

)%

Manganese-based Alloys

$

0.47

$

0.46

2.2

%

$

0.48

(2.2

)%

$

0.46

$

0.52

(10.4

)%

Total*

$

0.70

$

0.72

(3.5

)%

$

0.67

4.1

%

$

0.70

$

0.71

(0.8

)%

_______________
* Excludes by-products and other

Sales Prices & Volumes By Product

During Q4 2020, total product average selling prices decreased by 3.5% versus Q3 2020. Q4 average selling prices of silicon metal increased 0.5%, silicon-based alloys prices decreased 0.4%, and manganese-based alloys prices increased 2.2%.

Sales volumes in Q4 growth by 29.3% versus the prior quarter. Q4 sales volumes of silicon metal increased 7.2%, silicon-based alloys increased 35.1%, and manganese-based alloys increased 45.6% versus Q3 2020.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales was $225.9 million in Q4 2020, an increase from $166.2 million in the prior quarter. Cost of sales as a percentage of sales increased to 70.5% in Q4 2020 versus 63.3% for Q3 2020, the increase is mainly due to higher sales volume, lower sales prices, higher energy prices in Europe, lower fixed cost absorption due to decreased production levels and the negative impact of planned production stop in a plant in Spain.

Other Operating Expenses

Other operating expenses amounted to $47.1 million in Q4 2020, an increase from $26.9 million in the prior quarter. This increase is primarily attributable to the accrual for the purchase of CO2 emission rights, the realized benefit from the removal of liability relating to an R&D project in France in Q3, and the increase in commercial expenses resulting from higher sales volume.

Net Loss Attributable to the Parent

In Q4 2020, net loss attributable to the Parent was $83.4 million, or ($0.49) per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to the Parent of $47.3 million, or ($0.28) per diluted share in Q3 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA

In Q4 2020, adjusted EBITDA was $5.7 million, or 1.8% of sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $22.2 million, or 8.5% of sales in Q3 2020, primarily due to higher costs incurred in Q4 2020.

Conference Call

Ferroglobe management will review the fourth quarter and full year results of 2020 during a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 2, 2021.

The dial-in number for participants in the United States is +1 646-741-3167 (conference ID: 6866274). International callers should dial +1 877-870-9135 (conference ID: 6866274). Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/td6yky7q

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net profit, adjusted profit per share, working capital and net debt, are non-IFRS financial metrics that, we believe, are pertinent measures of Ferroglobe’s success. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Gaurav Mehta
Executive Vice President – Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig
Executive Director – Communications & Public Affairs
Email: corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Sales

$

320,535

$

262,673

$

376,607

$

1,144,434

$

1,615,222

Cost of sales

(225,956

)

(166,231

)

(314,905

)

(788,839

)

(1,214,397

)

Other operating income

8,100

7,598

12,446

33,627

54,213

Staff costs

(54,428

)

(56,329

)

(63,379

)

(214,765

)

(285,029

)

Other operating expense

(47,112

)

(26,896

)

(58,804

)

(150,027

)

(225,705

)

Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs

(25,538

)

(26,524

)

(30,029

)

(108,189

)

(120,194

)

Impairment losses

(2,593

)

(34,269

)

(546

)

(36,863

)

(175,899

)

Other gain (loss)

824

1,212

98

1,449

(3,797

)

Operating (loss) profit

(26,168

)

(38,766

)

(78,512

)

(119,173

)

(355,586

)

Net finance expense

(33,963

)

(13,985

)

(16,484

)

(81,124

)

(61,845

)

Financial derivatives (loss) gain

(1,153

)

3,168

2,729

Exchange differences

7,327

13,157

4,366

25,553

2,884

(Loss) profit before tax

(52,804

)

(39,594

)

(91,783

)

(171,576

)

(411,818

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

(31,337

)

(1,841

)

14,120

(17,092

)

41,541

(Loss) profit for the period from continuing operations

(84,141

)

(41,435

)

(77,663

)

(188,668

)

(370,277

)

Profit for the period from discontinued operations

(5,399

)

4,372

(5,399

)

84,637

(Loss) profit for the period

(84,141

)

(46,834

)

(73,291

)

(194,067

)

(285,640

)

Loss (profit) attributable to non-controlling interest

779

(450

)

866

3,417

5,039

(Loss) profit attributable to the parent

$

(83,362

)

$

(47,284

)

$

(72,425

)

$

(190,650

)

$

(280,601

)

EBITDA

$

(630

)

$

(12,242

)

$

(48,483

)

$

(10,984

)

$

(235,392

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

5,737

$

22,231

$

(30,391

)

$

32,765

$

(29,239

)

Weighted average shares outstanding

Basic

169,262

169,261

169,182

169,257

169,153

Diluted

169,262

169,261

169,182

169,257

169,153

(Loss) profit per ordinary share

Basic

$

(0.49

)

$

(0.28

)

$

(0.43

)

$

(1.13

)

$

(1.66

)

Diluted

$

(0.49

)

$

(0.28

)

$

(0.43

)

$

(1.13

)

$

(1.66

)

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2020

2019

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Goodwill

$

29,702

$

29,702

$

29,702

Other intangible assets

20,756

18,876

51,267

Property, plant and equipment

656,806

640,211

740,906

Other non-current financial assets

5,057

6,227

2,618

Deferred tax assets

8,521

50,939

59,551

Non-current receivables from related parties

2,454

2,343

2,247

Other non-current assets

11,904

4,960

1,597

Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents

22,707

28,551

28,323

Total non-current assets

757,907

781,809

916,211

Current assets

Inventories

245,954

311,269

354,121

Trade and other receivables

242,262

179,432

309,064

Current receivables from related parties

3,076

3,055

2,955

Current income tax assets

12,072

11,264

27,930

Other current financial assets

1,008

2,360

5,544

Other current assets

20,714

18,199

23,676

Current restricted cash and cash equivalents

6,136

Cash and cash equivalents *

102,714

118,874

94,852

Total current assets

633,936

644,453

818,142

Total assets

$

1,391,843

$

1,426,262

$

1,734,353

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

$

421,060

$

483,488

$

602,297

Non-current liabilities

Deferred income

620

7,454

1,253

Provisions

79,133

84,779

84,852

Bank borrowings

32,513

31,958

144,388

Lease liabilities

29,399

12,655

16,972

Debt instruments

346,620

345,941

344,014

Other financial liabilities

39,126

32,554

43,157

Other non-current liabilities

16,767

16,678

25,906

Deferred tax liabilities

31,717

47,633

74,057

Total non-current liabilities

575,895

579,652

734,599

Current liabilities

Provisions

52,491

38,121

46,091

Bank borrowings

75,093

59,318

14,611

Lease liabilities

10,032

7,960

8,900

Debt instruments

10,888

2,697

10,937

Other financial liabilities

25,466

28,016

23,382

Payables to related parties

3,196

4,162

4,830

Trade and other payables

149,201

136,371

189,229

Current income tax liabilities

2,538

140

3,048

Other current liabilities

65,983

86,337

96,429

Total current liabilities

394,888

363,122

397,457

Total equity and liabilities

$

1,391,843

$

1,426,262

$

1,734,353

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended *

Year Ended

Year Ended *

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

(Loss) profit for the period

$

(84,141

)

$

(46,834

)

$

(73,291

)

$

(194,067

)

$

(285,640

)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit to net cash used by operating activities:

Income tax (benefit) expense

31,337

1,841

(14,120

)

17,092

(40,528

)

Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs

25,538

26,524

30,029

108,189

123,024

Net finance expense

33,963

13,985

16,484

81,124

68,279

Financial derivatives loss (gain)

1,153

(3,168

)

(2,729

)

Exchange differences

(7,327

)

(13,157

)

(4,366

)

(25,553

)

(2,884

)

Impairment losses

2,593

34,269

546

36,863

175,899

Net loss (gain) due to changes in the value of asset

(242

)

(246

)

1,574

(158

)

1,574

Gain on disposal of discontinued operation

5,399

(4,372

)

5,399

(85,101

)

Gain on disposal of non-current assets

2,223

2,223

Share-based compensation

244

323

1,599

1,993

4,879

Other adjustments

(581

)

(967

)

(3,896

)

(1,292

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(Increase) decrease in inventories

71,754

3,725

132,493

114,585

91,531

(Increase) decrease in trade receivables

(53,604

)

(4,731

)

29,310

71,034

30,933

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(4,667

)

(20,359

)

(51,152

)

(55,405

)

(63,187

)

Other

(10,163

)

23,849

(24,448

)

(14,199

)

(45,878

)

Income taxes paid

(1,177

)

(633

)

(523

)

11,831

(3,589

)

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

3,527

22,988

39,243

154,268

(31,194

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Interest and finance income received

13

278

171

630

1,673

Payments due to investments:

Acquisition of subsidiary

9,088

Other intangible assets

(2,654

)

(2,654

)

(184

)

Property, plant and equipment

(11,861

)

(8,734

)

(5,600

)

(30,257

)

(32,445

)

Other

(621

)

(1,248

)

Disposals:

Disposal of subsidiaries

5,532

176,590

Other non-current assets

295

46

8,668

341

8,668

Other

353

3,768

Net cash (used) provided by investing activities

(14,207

)

(8,410

)

8,503

(31,940

)

165,910

Cash flows from financing activities:

Dividends paid

Payment for debt issuance costs

(2,077

)

(608

)

(12,319

)

(4,540

)

(15,117

)

Repayment of hydro leases

(55,352

)

Repayment of other financial liabilities

Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings:

Borrowings

169,571

8,022

174,130

177,593

245,629

Payments

(161,936

)

(7,800

)

(269,399

)

(235,296

)

(329,501

)

Proceeds from stock option exercises

Amounts paid due to leases

(3,414

)

(2,463

)

(10,756

)

(26,631

)

Other amounts received/(paid) due to financing activities

(6,030

)

(4,363

)

(2,422

)

Payments to acquire or redeem own shares

Interest paid

(827

)

(17,130

)

(2,471

)

(37,912

)

(43,033

)

Net cash (used) provided by financing activities

(4,713

)

(19,979

)

(114,422

)

(113,333

)

(224,005

)

Total net cash flows for the period

(15,393

)

(5,401

)

(66,676

)

8,995

(89,289

)

Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents

147,425

153,242

188,043

123,175

216,647

Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currencies

(475

)

(416

)

1,808

(613

)

(4,183

)

Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents

$

131,557

$

147,425

$

123,175

$

131,557

$

123,175

Cash from continuing operations

102,714

118,874

94,852

102,714

94,852

Current/Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents

28,843

28,551

28,323

28,843

28,323

Cash and restricted cash in the statement of financial position

$

131,557

$

147,425

$

123,175

$

131,557

$

123,175

* While in previous periods Ferroglobe presented interest paid as cash flows from operating activities, management deems interest paid as among activities that alter the borrowing structure of the Company and therefore most appropriately presented as among financing activities. This change allows for a fairer presentation of cash flow to users of the financial statements. Previous periods have been restated in order to show interest paid as net cash used in financing activities.

Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 30, 2019

(Loss) profit attributable to the parent

$

(83,362

)

$

(47,284

)

$

(72,425

)

$

(190,650

)

$

(280,601

)

(Loss) profit for the period from discontinued operations

5,399

(4,372

)

5,399

(84,637

)

Loss (profit) attributable to non-controlling interest

(779

)

450

(866

)

(3,417

)

(5,039

)

Income tax (benefit) expense

31,337

1,841

(14,120

)

17,092

(41,541

)

Net finance expense

33,963

13,985

16,484

81,124

61,845

Financial derivatives loss (gain)

1,153

(3,168

)

(2,729

)

Exchange differences

(7,327

)

(13,157

)

(4,366

)

(25,553

)

(2,884

)

Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs

25,538

26,524

30,029

108,189

120,194

EBITDA

(630

)

(12,242

)

(48,483

)

(10,984

)

(235,392

)

Impairment

2,593

34,269

456

36,863

174,464

Revaluation of biological assets

(550

)

527

Contract termination costs

9,260

Restructuring and termination costs

3,774

3,000

3,774

5,894

Energy: France

9,682

70

9,682

Energy: South Africa

3,645

3,645

Staff Costs: South Africa

327

155

327

Other Idling Costs

204

1,532

2,887

1,532

(Loss) profit on disposal of non-core businesses

822

Adjusted EBITDA

$

5,737

$

22,231

$

(30,391

)

$

32,765

$

(29,239

)

Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

(Loss) profit attributable to the parent

$

(83,362

)

$

(47,284

)

$

(72,425

)

$

(190,650

)

$

(280,601

)

Tax rate adjustment

48,234

14,511

15,251

71,995

90,241

Impairment

1,763

23,303

310

25,067

118,636

Revaluation of biological assets

(374

)

358

Contract termination costs

6,297

Restructuring and termination costs

2,566

2,040

2,566

4,008

Energy: France

6,584

48

6,584

Energy: South Africa

2,479

2,479

Staff Costs: South Africa

222

105

222

Other Idling Costs

139

1,042

1,963

1,042

(Loss) profit on disposal of non-core businesses

(3,671

)

(2,973

)

(3,671

)

(57,553

)

Adjusted (loss) profit attributable to the parent

$

(30,798

)

$

(13,002

)

$

(47,845

)

$

(92,577

)

$

(108,288

)

Adjusted diluted profit per share:

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share

$

(0.49

)

$

(0.28

)

$

(0.43

)

$

(1.13

)

$

(1.66

)

Tax rate adjustment

(0.00

)

0.09

0.53

Impairment

0.01

0.14

0.00

0.15

0.70

Revaluation of biological assets

(0.00

)

0.00

Contract termination costs

0.04

Restructuring and termination costs

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.02

Energy: France

0.04

0.00

0.04

Energy: South Africa

0.01

0.01

Staff Costs: South Africa

0.00

0.00

0.00

Other Idling Costs

0.00

0.01

0.01

0.01

(Loss) profit on disposal of non-core businesses

(0.02

)

(0.02

)

(0.02

)

(0.34

)

Adjusted diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share

$

(0.47

)

$

(0.16

)

$

(0.28

)

$

(0.98

)

$

(0.65

)


Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Crime Siphoned Off Nearly $10.5B in 2020: Research

    Blockchain analytics company Coinfirm noted that scams and fraud account for two thirds of the funds misappropriated.

  • RBA Doubles Down in Defense of Yields Amid Global Bond Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia doubled down on bond purchases Monday, spurring the biggest drop in yields in a year as policy makers around the world seek to check runaway bets on reflation.The central bank announced plans to buy more than $3 billion of longer-dated securities, following up on a surprise boost in purchases of shorter-maturity debt at the end of last week. Japanese government bonds also advanced while those in New Zealand surged in the wake of an about-face in the American market on Friday.As the global trading day shifts west, yields on German bunds look primed to decline, with attention also turning to bond-buying figures from the European Central Bank. Markets are also awaiting more from key global leaders this week, including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who will deliver what are likely to be his final public comments before a mid-month policy meeting.“The Fed may realize that telling the market that they’re ok with what’s happened is just a red flag to a bull,” said Eric Robertsen, chief strategist at Standard Chartered Bank. “The RBA is in the same camp as every major central bank -- they want their economies to recover but they’re more and more dependent on low interest rates.”This Week: Dizzied Bond Traders Brace for More Pain as Fed Speakers Line UpBond markets have been pricing in accelerating inflation on expectations of a rapid global economic recovery that will leave central banks unable to maintain loose settings. Policy makers have pushed back, but with trillions of dollars sloshing around economies courtesy of monetary and fiscal infusions and vaccination rollouts, investors have seen rising price pressures on the horizon.U.S. Treasury yields ended an already tumultuous week on Friday with another sharp move -- shifting suddenly lower as traders squeezed in their final business for the month. The 10-year yield dropped as much as 14 basis points amid month-end rebalancing from equities to bonds. They were little changed on Monday during Asian trading.That set the scene for the open of trading in Asia on Monday, with Australia’s 10-year yield immediately dropping 19 basis points. It then dropped as much as 32 basis points to 1.60% after the RBA said it would buy A$4 billion ($3.1 billion) of long-dated bonds -- double the usual amount -- in a regular operation.Read More: Australia Central Bank Girds for All-Out Defense of Yield TargetThe RBA is expected to maintain its broad settings on Tuesday: a key interest rate and three-year bond yield target at 0.10% and a A$100 billion QE program for longer-dated securities. It surprised last month by announcing a second round of QE when the current tranche expires in mid-April and could tweak its buying plans Tuesday.“Markets will be looking for a firm response to the extreme bond market volatility,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. “At a minimum, we would expect a step up in yield-curve control for the next couple of weeks, possibly including more purchases on non QE operation days.”Coming Monday: ECB to Prove Whether Pledge to Cap Yields Is More Than Just TalkThe ECB is due to reveal how serious it is about countering rising yields when it publishes its latest bond-buying figures.A significant increase in purchases would show they are backing their words with action. Yet if the amount is little changed it could convince investors to push on with reflation trades, which are effectively bets the ECB will tolerate higher borrowing costs as the economy begins to recover.Based on moves in 10-year German bond futures since Friday’s close, cash bond yields are implied to fall around four basis points from the open.“With the ECB due to report its bond-buying figures today, the RBA meeting tomorrow and a raft of Fed speakers due this week, the risk is central banks fight back and throw some doubt in rates traders’ minds that the earlier hike schedule is mispriced,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd. in Melbourne, said in a note.(Updates with outlook for German bond market Monday)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Weekly Commentary – EUR, USD and GBP

    Overall currency markets are confronted by a crucial yet extremely cautious week ahead. Price ranges this week are running at the widest points in many months and adds to the potential of big moves.

  • 'Roaring Kitty' no longer has financial broker license: filing

    The Massachusetts financial professional who gained notoriety as GameStop bull "Roaring Kitty" is no longer a broker registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, according to the organization's online records. Keith Gill, known as Roaring Kitty on YouTube and DeepF***ingValue on Reddit, is no longer a registered financial broker as of Feb. 26, the FINRA records show. Gill became a central figure in a January trading frenzy in which shares of the ailing videogame retailer surged more than 1,000% in two weeks, driven by interest among retail investors in online forums.

  • Texas power cooperative files for bankruptcy, citing $1.8 billion grid debt

    The largest and oldest electric power cooperative in Texas filed for bankruptcy protection in Houston on Monday, citing a disputed $1.8 billion debt to the state's grid operator. Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc, which supplies electricity to more than 660,000 consumers across the state, is one of dozens of providers facing enormous charges stemming from a severe cold snap last month. The fallout threatens utilities and power marketers, which collectively face billions of dollars in blackout-related charges, executives said.

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • The 7 worst things people do with their stimulus checks

    Americans could get $1,400 more from Uncle Sam — and many won't know what to do with it.

  • Texas Power Firm Hit With $2.1 Billion Bill Files for Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest power generation and transmission cooperative in Texas filed for bankruptcy in the wake of power outages that caused an energy crisis during the winter freeze last month.Brazos Electric Power Cooperative filed for Chapter 11 in Texas after racking up an estimated $2.1 billion in charges over seven days of the freeze. Last year, it cost cooperative members $774 million for power for all of 2020.The magnitude of the charges “could not have been reasonably anticipated or modeled” and far exceeds Brazos highest liquidity levels in recent years, Executive Vice President Clifton Karnei said in a bankruptcy court declaration. The cooperative on Feb. 25 told state grid operator the Electric Reliability Council of Texas that it wouldn’t pay the $2.1 billion sum, and Karnei resigned from Ercot’s board of directors, court papers show.Read More: Texas’s Power Market Is $1.3 Billion Short After Energy CrisisBrazos had “no choice” but to file for bankruptcy, Karnei said. Chapter 11 protection lets Brazos keep operating while it works out a plan to repay creditors. The cooperative listed assets and liabilities of as much as $10 billion each.“Brazos Electric suddenly finds itself caught in a liquidity trap that it cannot solve with its current balance sheet,” Karnei wrote in the declaration.Aside from its power bills, the cooperative has more than $2 billion of debt outstanding, spread across $1.56 billion of secured notes and about $480 million under a credit line administered by Bank of America Corp., court papers show. Brazos had A+ credit grade from Fitch Ratings and an A from S&P Global Ratings prior to the bankruptcy.Brazos, a member-owned power provider serves customers across 68 Texas counties, stretching from just north of Houston to near the Texas panhandle, court papers show.The bankruptcy is likely to be one of many after four million homes and businesses went without heat, light and water during the deep winter freeze last month, causing as much as $129 billion in economic losses. The state’s broader market set a record for the most expensive week of power in U.S. history. The impact on individual companies is only starting to emerge, with some racking up huge losses while oil and gas producers saw their output halted.Companies that failed to produce electricity were forced to buy power as prices soared. Ercot says it’s $1.3 billion short of what it needs to pay generators for what was produced. This puts huge financial pressure on utilities that managed to keep producing power, as well as those that failed.Ercot has stopped payments to some utilities as it tries to manage defaults. If the grid operator fails to completely cover defaults, the resulting costs would be passed onto all market participants.Griddy Energy LLC , a Texas retail electricity provider that came under fire after its customers received exorbitant power bills during the energy crisis last week, was barred from participating in the state’s power market on Feb. 26.The supplier charges electricity based on real-time prices in wholesale markets, therefore passing the costs straight on to consumers. Ercot revoked Griddy’s rights to conduct activity in the state’s electricity market due to nonpayment, according to a market notice seen by Bloomberg.Fitch Ratings put all retail and wholesale electric utilities operating within Ercot on rating watch negative last month, citing concerns regarding funding requirements and liquidity in the near term.The case is Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc., 21-30725, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (Houston).(Updates with financial details beginning in paragraph three.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Sachs Predicts Over 50% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    Stocks started this year with heft gains, edged back last week, and now are rising again. The big tech giants led the moves, with volatility in Apple and Amazon leading the NASDAQ on its gyrations. The strategy team at investment bank Goldman Sachs have taken notice of the market shakeups, and are working out what it means for investors. According to macro strategist Gurpreet Gill, watching bond yields and stock values closely, “The rise in global yields is a reflection of improved growth prospects given encouraging vaccine progress and in the US forthcoming sizeable fiscal stimulus. [It] also signals higher inflation expectations and in turn pulled forward expectations for the timing of monetary policy normalization.” Monetary policy may be key to calming investor worries – and on that score, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress is seen as positive. In his comments to lawmakers, the head of the central bank indicated that the Fed has no intention to raise interest rates any time soon. So far, the outlook is in-line with predictions made by Goldman economist Jan Hatzius, who stated his belief earlier this year that the Fed would hold tight on rates and that 2021 will be a good year for long positions on stocks. So much for the macro outlook. At the micro level, turning to individual stocks, Goldman’s analysts have been busy locating the equities which they believe will gain should current conditions hold for the near- to mid-term. They found two stocks in particular with, in their view, 50% or higher upside potential. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out both tickers also sport a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the rest of the Street. Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) The first Goldman pick we’re looking at is Vinci Partners, an alternative investment and asset management firm based in Brazil. The company offers customers a range of services and funds, including access to hedge funds, real estate and infrastructure investment, private equity, and credit investment. Vinci boasts a global reach and a leading position in Brazil’s wealth management industry. To start the new year, Vinci went public on the NASDAQ index. VINP shares started trading on January 28, at $17.70, slightly under the company’s initial pricing of $18. The first day’s trading saw 13.87 million shares of VINP go on sale. After some 4 weeks on the public markets, Vinci has a market cap of $910 million. Covering this stock for Goldman Sachs, analyst Tito Labarta describes Vinci as a well-diversified asset platform with strong growth potential. “We think Vinci is well positioned to gain share and outpace market growth given strong competitive advantages. Vinci has one of the most diverse product offerings among its alternative asset management peers, with seven different investment strategies and 261 funds. Moreover, Vinci has outperformed its benchmarks in all strategies, having a strong track record and being recognized with awards from relevant institutions, such as Institutional Investor, Morningstar, Exame and InfoMoney. The company has developed strong communication tools to reinforce its brand and institutional presence in the Brazilian marketplace, such as podcasts, seminars, investor days with IFAs, among other participations in events and webinars," Labarta opined. In line with his upbeat outlook, Labarta rates VINP a Buy, and his $39 price target implies an impressive 141% upside potential for the year ahead. (To watch Labarta’s track record, click here) One month on the NASDAQ has brought Vinci positive attention from Wall Street’s analysts, with a 3 to 1 split in the reviews favoring Buys over Holds and giving the stock its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The stock is currently selling for $16.15 and its $26.75 average price target suggests it has room for ~66% growth in the next 12 months. (See VINP stock analysis at TipRanks) Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX) Goldman Sachs analysts have also pointed out Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as a potential winner for investors. This company, a leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, works with hospitals, clinics, labs, and blood banks around the world to deliver fast, secure, and accurate testing results. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics possesses several important ‘firsts’ in its industry: it was the first company to deliver a diagnostic test for Rh +/- blood typing, for detection of HIV and HEP-C antibodies, and more recently has been working on COVID-19 tests. Ortho is the world’s largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics company, handling over 1 million tests every day, from more than 800,000 patients around the world. Like Vinci Partners above, this company went public on January 28. The IPO saw Ortho put 76 million shares on the market, with trading on the first day opening at $15.50, below the $17 initial pricing. Even so, the IPO raised $1.22 billion in gross funds, and the over-allotment option from the underwriters brought in an additional $193 million. Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Sykes believes the company’s past growth performance justifies a positive sentiment, and that Ortho is capable of deleveraging its balance sheet. "The key to the equity story for OCDX is successfully resetting their organic growth rate to a durable 5-7% from an historical pace of roughly flat. Given the level of profitability and potential FCF generation, if OCDX were to reset growth, they could delever the balance sheet and increase their level of inorganic and organic investments to create a durable growth algorithm," Sykes wrote. The analyst added, "The key growth driver in our view is the increase in OCDX’s lifetime customer value driven by a transition in the product set of their Clinical Lab business from a stand-alone clinical chemistry instrument to an integrated platform and ultimately to an automated platform. This transition is taking place largely within their own customer base, therefore is not dependent upon displacement, but rather serving the need of increasing throughput of a customer’s diagnostic capabilities. To this end, Sykes rates OCDX a Buy, and sets a $27 price target. At current levels, this implies a one-year upside of 51%. (To watch Sykes’ track record, click here) Ortho has a long history of delivering results for its customers, and that has Wall Street in a mood to rate the stock well. OCDX shares get a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus, based on 9 Buy reviews set since the IPO – against a just a single Hold. The average price target is $23.80, indicating ~33% upside potential from the current trading price of $17.83. (See OCDX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Workhorse to meet USPS on March 3 to discuss unfavorable contract decision

    "We have requested pursuant to the publicly provided bid rules -- bid process rules, additional information from the U.S. postal service and have scheduled a face-to-face meeting with postal service on March 3," Workhorse Chief Executive Officer Duane Hughes said on a conference call with analysts on Monday. Workhorse shares lost nearly half their value on Feb. 23 after USPS said it would award Oshkosh Defense, a unit of Oshkosh Corp, the 10-year contract.

  • Fidelity’s Head of Global Macro Says Bitcoin May Have Place in Some Portfolios

    "Is it any wonder that bitcoin seems to be having its day?" Fidelity's global macro chief said.

  • To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?

    Last September, in the arid hills of northern Nevada, a cluster of flowers found nowhere else on earth died mysteriously overnight. Conservationists were quick to suspect ioneer Ltd, an Australian firm that wants to mine the lithium that lies beneath the flowers for use in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. One conservation group alleged in a lawsuit that the flowers, known as Tiehm's buckwheat, were "dug up and destroyed."

  • A $300 Billion Quant Trade Wins in ‘Almost Unbelievable’ Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s great reopening trade is reviving a $300 billion quantitative strategy that’s surfing the reflation-driven momentum across global markets.With rising expectations on economic growth fueling trends in everything from Treasuries and oil to stocks, Commodity Trading Advisors just notched one of their best months since 2000.These trades acutely tied to the business cycle may have more room to run as Covid-19 cases fall and fresh U.S. stimulus kicks in.“It’s truly trend-following at its best now,” said Nicolas Mirjolet, chief executive officer at Quantica Capital, a $750 million Swiss CTA, which is up around 9% so far this year. “The environment right now is almost unbelievable in terms of the consistency, the strength and persistence of trends that we see across asset classes.”While the Treasury rout may be inflicting fear and loathing across Wall Street, it’s been a boon for Quantica as the firm profits from one of the biggest bond shorts in its 16-year history.CTAs, which use the futures market across assets, climbed 5.2% in February as of Thursday, a Societe Generale index shows. That’s the among the 10 best months in data going back to 2000. It signals a reprieve for an industry caught out by the 2020 market whiplash.“Rising inflation environments are good for CTAs,” said Kathryn Kaminski, chief research strategist at quant firm AlphaSimplex. “You have a lot more movement and it’s relatively disruptive.”The pro-growth market regime was ignited in early November when progress on a coronavirus vaccine was first announced. That set off protracted streaks of gains and losses for a large number of assets -- a regime ideal for trend followers, which typically trade a variety of derivatives with a medium-term view.After last week’s historic rout, Treasury bears just had their best run since 2016. CTAs are the most bearish on long-dated bonds since at least May 2019, data provided by Dynamic Beta as of Thursday show.Rising growth expectations have also fueled huge gains for commodities with the likes of corn and soybeans up roughly 50% in the past year. On a six-month rolling basis, both offered higher risk-adjusted returns, or Sharpe ratios, than the famously high-flying Bitcoin, according to Quantica.Even beyond CTAs, momentum traders have dominated this year as the retail cohort rush into speculative stocks in the cheap-money era. Think GameStop Inc., blank-check firms, Tesla Inc. and Cathie Wood’s theme-driven funds.Still, CTAs have a long way to go to redress a woeful decade of underperfomance in which they lagged both asset benchmarks and hedge funds. While bullish bets on bonds have been lucrative since 2009 amid loose monetary policy and sluggish economic growth, trends in other asset classes have proved far less durable.Much will now depend on the longevity of the reflation trend. Already, there have been some signs of a reversal, with CTA performance taking a hit on Thursday when commodities and stocks fell.Still for now, these quants are still seeing plenty to like.Andrew Beer’s iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF, which imitates CTA exposures, has been adding oil longs and increasing bearish bets on long interest rates, their data show.“A true regime shift in inflation would be very, very good news for managed-futures funds,” said the co-portfolio manager.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week

    Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown, the Legal Marijuana Industry’s Number One Curated Weekly News Recap. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Cannabis and Psychedelic Stock News Stories for the Week of February 22nd – 28th, 2021. Without further ado, let’s get started. * Yahoo Finance readers, please click here to view the full article. 10. Red White & Bloom to Enter Third Largest U.S. Cannabis Market With Acquisition of Acreage Holdings’ Florida Operations Florida’s Cannabis Market is the Third-Largest in the U.S., With 2020 Medical Marijuana Sales Exceeding $1.2 Billion Red White & Bloom (OTCQX: RWBYF) announced that the company has struck a deal with Acreage Holdings (OTCQX: ACRGF) to acquire its Florida operations. Upon closing of the deal, RWB will have operations or brands in 6 of the top 10 U.S. states, which generated combined revenue of over $8.8 billion last year. READ FULL RWB ARTICLE 9. Investing $1,000 in These 2 Psychedelic Stocks is an Absurdly Smart Move The Buzz Surrounding Psychedelic Therapies is Only Going to Grow Over Time If you feel that missed out on the cannabis stock bonanza of the last few years, don’t fret. There’s another upcoming opportunity that’s shaping up to be even bigger: psychedelics. Even though psychedelic therapies are still in their infancy, I think there are already a few promising Psychedelic Stocks, such as Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) and MindMed (OTCQB: MMEDF) that are worth a $1,000 investment. READ FULL PSYCHEDELIC STOCKS ARTICLE 8. Cannabis Earnings Roundup: Financials From the Big 4 Canadian LPs, Do the Recent Quarterly Results Justify the Lofty Share Prices? Following the Cannabis Sector’s Meteoric Rise to Start the New Year, the Big 4 Canadian LPs Have Each Reported Quarterly Earnings As a result, Cannabis investors have had the opportunity to access the up to date fundamentals of each company and determine if top Canadian Pot Stocks Aphria (NYSE: APHA), Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC), Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) are deserving of their current lofty share prices. READ FULL CANNABIS EARNINGS ARTICLE 7. Field Trip Health Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering Field Trip Intends to Use the Net Proceeds From the Offering for the Development of the Company’s FT-104 Novel Psychedelic Development Program, the Opening of New Field Trip Health Centers, and for Working Capital and General Corporate Purposes Field Trip Health (OTC: FTRPF) announced that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with a syndicate of underwriters led by Bloom Burton Securities, to increase the size of its previously announced $50,000,015 bought deal offering. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 12,750,000 common shares of Field Trip, at a price of $6.50, for aggregate gross proceeds of $82,875,000. READ FULL FIELD TRIP ARTICLE 6. Wrigley Chewing Gum Heir to Take Cannabis MSO Parallel Public Via $1.9 Billion Deal Chewing Gum Heir William “Beau” Wrigley Jr., the CEO of Atlanta-Based Parallel, Struck a Mammoth Deal With an Entertainment Mogul to Take the Cannabis Multi-State Operator Public Through a Transaction That Values the Company at $1.9 Billion Ceres Acquisition Corp. – a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) co-founded by Scott “Scooter” Braun – will buy Parallel, allowing the new company to go public by taking on Ceres’ listing on Canada’s NEO Exchange. READ FULL WRIGLEY MSO ARTICLE 5. MindMed Closes Acquisition of HealthMode, a Leading Machine Learning Digital Medicine Company The Acquisition Will Help MindMed Build a Full Stack Digital Mental Health Platform for Psychedelic Medicines MindMed (OTCQB: MMEDF) reported that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of HealthMode, a digital medicine and therapeutics startup that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled digital measurement to increase the precision and speed of clinical research and patient monitoring. MindMed also announced that ex-Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) Digital Medicine Executive Dr. Daniel R. Karlin and former Google AI/ML industry veteran Bradford Cross were added to the company’s executive team. READ FULL MINDMED ARTICLE 4. Investors Have Been Flocking to This U.S. Cannabis ETF It Only Took Six Months for the Newest Cannabis ETF to Reach $1 Billion in Assets On Tuesday, AdvisorShares announced its AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF (NYSE: MSOS) crossed the threshold, making it just the second Cannabis ETF to reach the mark. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ) is the other. READ FULL CANNABIS ETF ARTICLE 3. Liberty Health Sciences Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition By Ayr Wellness Shareholders Representing 57% of Issued and Outstanding Shares Voted and 95% Voted in Favour of the Transaction Ayr Strategies (OTCQX: AYRSF), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator, and Liberty Health (OTCQX: LHSIF) announce at a special meeting, Liberty security holders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the proposed acquisition of Liberty shares by Ayr in a transaction originally announced on December 22, 2020. READ FULL AYR ARTICLE 2. MindMed Looks Bullish on Growing Acceptance of Psychedelics MindMed’s Stock is Up 937% Since March 2020 But it’s Just Getting Started MindMed (OTCQB: MMEDF)is one of the best Psychedelic Stocks out there. The excitement around the medicinal potential of Psilocybin and other Psychedelics like kratom has helped put MindMed into the spotlight and fuel strong capital appreciation. READ FULL MMED STOCK ARTICLE 1. Creso Pharma Inks Deal to Enter U.S. Cannabis Market With Established Partner The American Cannabis Market is a Major Growth Opportunity for Creso Pharma and its Planned Deal With CERES Natural Remedies Will Help the Company Establish a U.S. Presence Ahead of Likely Federal Legalization Creso Pharma (OTC: COPHF) announced that it has executed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with leading CBD and plant-based remedies provider CERES Natural Remedies to distribute and sell Creso’s range of CBD and hemp animal health products in the USA. CERES’ operating business, High Fidelity is Vermont’s largest independent cannabis company and through its established footprint, has generated over USD $35 million in revenue since 2013. READ FULL CRESO PHARMA ARTICLE Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The WeekCannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • U.S. panel recommends export 'choke points' to prevent Chinese dominance in semiconductors

    A U.S. national security commission on Monday recommended Congress tighten up "choke points" on chipmaking technology to prevent China from overtaking the United States in semiconductors in the coming years. The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), led by former Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, recommended clamping down on China's ability to procure the manufacturing equipment needed to make advanced computing chips. "China is making an aggressive push to promote authoritarianism around the world," an NSCAI official told Reuters.

  • When You Buy A Stock, Here's How Much Cash The Company Actually Receives

    When you buy $1,000 of a company’s stock in your Robinhood account, how much of that cash goes directly to help fund the company and its business operations? The answer is $0. Where Your Cash Goes: The issue of buying shares of stock to help “save” struggling companies like GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has come up frequently on social media since the WallStreetBets-fueled meme stock buying frenzy began in January. However, experienced investors know that publicly traded companies don’t get a dime from the cash you spend buying their shares of stock. Related Link: Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades Companies typically raise cash in the public market when they first go public via an initial public offering (IPO), a merger with a special acquisition company (SPAC) or a direct listing. However, once their shares are trading on the public market, any shares you buy in your brokerage account are coming directly from another shareholder who is selling, not the company itself. Aside from any trading fees you may spend on the transaction, every dollar you spend buying shares of GameStop, AMC or other stocks ends up in the brokerage account of the person or institution that sold them to you. AMC and GameStop traders on Reddit and Twitter have been celebrating their efforts to “save” these companies by buying shares of stock. In reality, the companies haven’t gotten any funds from any of the recent stock buying. How Public Companies Raise Funds: Once a company is public, it must raise capital via options such as a follow-on public offer (FPO), also known as a secondary offering. FPOs can be both dilutive or non-dilutive. A non-dilutive FPO happens when the founders or other large shareholders sell some of their shares to the public. An FPO may increase a stock’s float, or free-trading shares, but it does not increase the company’s outstanding shares or decrease its EPS. See also: How to Buy Stocks A dilutive FPO happens when a company creates new shares to sell to the public. By creating new shares, the ownership stakes of existing shareholders are decreased slightly the same way the value of a currency erodes when central banks print more money. Companies can also raise capital by borrowing money. However, the company must first find a lender that will agree on a reasonable interest rate. Many lenders don’t want to touch struggling companies like AMC and GameStop because they aren’t convinced they will be able to pay back their debts. What It Means For Meme Stocks: Despite all the publicity and wild volatility in GameStop, the company itself hasn’t actually been directly helped by all the retail buying. GameStop reportedly considered selling more shares during the January rally, but the SEC has said it would closely scrutinize any company that attempted to take advantage of the extreme trading volatility to knowingly sell overpriced shares to vulnerable investors. In June 2020, bankrupt Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZGQ) withdrew a proposed $500 million equity offering after the SEC cracked down on the company for potentially preying on investors. AMC, on the other hand, was able to raise $1.2 billion via debt and equity deals in January after its stock rallied more than 700%. “The irony here, of course, is that GME couldn’t even tap equity markets to take advantage of the recent short squeeze,” DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said this week. He said the so-called “dumb money” flowing into the market may not be helping the companies directly, but it is certainly making short sellers think twice. “You don’t have to be long, but betting against people who think their 10-share buy order is going to change the world is both risky and not actually a fundamentally-based investment position,” Colas said. Benzinga’s Take: GameStop hasn’t been helped directly by all the retail stock buying, but investor enthusiasm and a higher stock price definitely help more than it hurts. If GameStop can now demonstrate its army of new investors and its massive amount of free publicity has translated into improved sales and earnings numbers, the company may have several funding options open up in the near future. GameStop reports fourth-quarter earnings in late March. Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash. Latest Ratings for GME DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsUnderperform Jan 2021Telsey Advisory GroupDowngradesOutperformUnderperform Oct 2020JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold View More Analyst Ratings for GME View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy GameStop Stock Traders Should Beware The 'Law Of Twos And Threes'Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Survey Finds 72% Of Investors Believe Bitcoin Experiencing Another Bubble

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) prices were up 10.5% over the past 24 hours on Monday morning to above $48,000, but they remain well below their all-time high of $58,313. Bitcoin prices are now up 475% in the past year, and a new survey by DataTrek Research suggests investors think 2021 could be a sequel to 2018. Where Are The Bubbles? DataTrek recently asked 394 investors where they currently see pricing bubbles in financial markets. Bitcoin was by far the most popular response at 71.8%. U.S. large-cap stocks and ETFs such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) were a distant second at just 24.3% followed by U.S. small-cap stocks and funds like the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE: IWM) at 16.2%. When asked if the Federal Reserve is responsible for inflating bubbles in Bitcoin and other assets, 71% of respondents answered “yes.” Of those surveyed, 60% said the exploding popularity of special acquisition companies (SPACs) has also fueled a bubble in large parts of the U.S. equity market. DataTrek Co-Founder Nicholas Colas said he was surprised at how few investors see the SPAC frenzy as a bubble contributor. “If we had asked a follow-on question about ‘is the larger bubble you’re thinking about in EVs/AVs and other disruptive tech stocks?’ the overwhelming answer would very likely have been ‘Yes,’” Colas said. Related Link: Charlie Munger Talks Bitcoin, SPACs And GameStop Mania: 'It Must End Badly, But I Don't Know When' Flight To Safety Trade: The good news is that investors apparently don’t see the potential bubbles in Bitcoin and tech stocks posing the same type of systemic risk that the bubble in the mortgage market did back in 2008. Only 29% said current asset bubbles pose either a “great deal” or “a lot” of systemic risk, while 30% said they pose either “a little” or “none.” DataTrek asked investors if they knew U.S. stocks were in a bubble that would burst within one month, which asset they would buy instead of stocks. Cash was the most preferred flight-to-safety option at 52% followed by 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds at 21% and gold at 16%. Only 5% of respondents preferred Bitcoin as their flight-to-safety play. When DataTrek asked how overvalued or undervalued U.S. big tech stocks are today, 55% of respondents said they're overvalued by between 20% and 50%, while just 16% of respondents said they're overvalued by more than 50%. “Even though these results may appear benign, some 71 percent of respondents think Tech is at least 25 percent overvalued,” Colas said. Benzinga’s Take: Bitcoin has been a spectacular speculative investment at just about any point since the price crashed more than 70% back in 2018. However, the survey results suggest many inventors still remember the previous rise and fall of Bitcoin prices back in 2017 and 2018, and they may not be so eager to rush into the cryptocurrency as a store of value in 2021. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaKevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery TradesTesla's Swoon: Is Bitcoin The Tail Wagging The Dog?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Brazos Becomes Rare ‘Failing Angel’ After Texas Storm Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazos Electric Power Cooperative joined a rare club of investment-grade companies that filed for bankruptcy after the Texas power firm collapsed under a brutal winter storm, highlighting the growing risk of climate change.In Wall Street parlance, they’re known as “failing angels,” a play on the more common “fallen angels” tag for debt issuers that get downgraded to junk. In those cases, managers still have time to turn things around, and investors who can’t tolerate the risk have months or years to get out. For companies like Brazos that get caught in sudden calamities, the fall from grace can be a matter of days.Brazos -- which carried an A+ grade from Fitch Ratings -- would be the first failing angel since PG&E Corp., which went bankrupt in 2019 to manage more than $30 billion in liabilities from the California wildfires. While both companies saw their fiscal woes fueled by extreme weather, previous failing angels have been connected to wider financial crises or individual scandals.The California wildfires were a known risk for PG&E, but the prolonged freeze and energy crisis was a surprise for Brazos. Investors and credit raters likely will need to pay more attention to such scenarios in the future, according to Bloomberg Intelligence credit analyst Jaimin Patel.“Surprise events like this make everyone more cognizant of the potential risk involved with utilities,” which are typically considered safe investments, he said in an interview.Brazos became a failing angel Monday after seeking Chapter 11 in Houston to address an estimated $2.1 billion in electricity charges stemming from last month’s freeze, which decimated the otherwise robust balance sheet of the Waco-based generation and transmission company.Black SwanFitch said in a June report that Brazos did business in a “low operating risk” environment with low energy costs. Nevertheless, the company said it had “no choice” but to file for bankruptcy because the charges it owed to the Texas electricity grid operator far outpaced available liquidity.“Brazos Electric will not foist this catastrophic ‘black swan’ financial event onto its members and their consumers,” the company wrote in court documents.Climate-change risk is becoming increasingly relevant to investors, banks and ratings firms due to the potential for catastrophic damage and economic losses. Companies have $7.2 trillion of debt with “high inherent exposure to physical climate risks,” like wildfires or storms, out of $79 trillion of debt with credit risk linked to the environment, according Moody’s Investors Service.The ratings firm said environmental effects are becomingly increasingly important to how it grades companies. Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the grid operator in the state, said last week it had started to see defaults stemming from February’s storm, which forced nearly half of power-plant capacity offline and left more than 4 million in the dark for days.Companies seeking financing may soon feel pressure on the topic from some of their biggest would-be creditors. BlackRock Inc. recently said it preferred to invest in developed areas due to their efforts to address climate change, while Citigroup Inc.’s new chief executive officer, Jane Fraser, is pledging to achieve net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions in its financing activities by 2050.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mall Values Plunge 60% After Reappraisals Triggered by Bad Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. mall values plunged an average 60% after appraisals in 2020, a sign of more pain to come for retail properties even as the economy emerges from pandemic-enforced lockdowns.About $4 billion in value was erased from 118 retail-anchored properties with commercial mortgage-backed securities debt after reappraisals triggered by payment delinquencies, defaults or foreclosures, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.That average drop -- which reflects the change in value since the debt was originated years ago -- may underestimate losses when the properties come up for sale because so much retail real estate is in distress. And few buyers are willing to take risks on aging shopping centers as e-commerce continues to grab market share.“It’s an eye-popping decline,” Gwen Roush, an analyst with DBRS Morningstar rating service who tracks commercial real estate, said in an interview. “When we’re forecasting a loss on these malls, we’re even further haircutting that value.”The biggest owners, such as Simon Property Group Inc., Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Starwood Capital Group, have started to triage properties, walking away from money-losers while reinvesting in viable locations.Hard-hit centers were already decimated by department store bankruptcies and high vacancy rates, before Covid-19 accelerated Americans’ taste for online shopping. Vaccines and herd immunity are unlikely to lure visitors back to deserted gallerias perfumed with Cinnabon bakery treats.Quality GapOnly about half of the 1,100 U.S. indoor malls have a good chance of survival, according to Floris van Dijkum, a real estate analyst with Compass Point Research & Trading. The strong will get stronger while the weakest face abandonment, he said.“There’s a huge bifurcation between good and bad quality,” van Dijkum said. “By value, 80% is in the top 300 malls.”Simon, the country’s largest mall owner, is working with loan managers to restructure debt on underperforming centers or hand back the keys.“Hope to make deals in some,” Chief Executive Officer David Simon said on the company’s latest earnings call. “If not, then they will no longer be part of our portfolio and we wish that new owner the best of luck.”Outside Atlanta, Simon’s Town Center at Cobb, once appraised at $322 million, received no bids at a courthouse foreclosure auction in February, according to a local news report. The company’s Montgomery Mall, near Philadelphia, was appraised at $61 million last year, a 69% drop from its 2014 value.For the few malls that sold, prices were down just 1.8% in January from a year earlier, data from Real Capital Analytics Inc. show. That’s because most of what traded was high-quality, according to Jim Costello, senior vice president at the research firm.Awaiting RecoverySome mall sellers are waiting for the economy to recover before unloading properties, hoping for higher prices.Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, owner of 37 U.S. shopping centers, said in its fourth-quarter earnings statement that it’s looking to 2022 to “significantly reduce our financial exposure to the U.S. when the investment market reopens.”For many lower-end centers, the value is the land minus the cost of demolition, according to Costello.“The orange tile and brown carpeting is just going to be torn down and plowed under and eventually trade at a price someone can build something else there,” he said.Several mall operators have sought to escape their debt burdens while vacancies rise and tenants withhold rents. Washington Prime Group Inc. skipped a February interest payment and hired restructuring advisers. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and CBL & Associates Properties Inc. filed for bankruptcy last year.Debt management on about 17% of retail properties with CMBS loans has been transferred to workout specialists because of delinquencies or other financial issues, second only to hospitality properties, with 24.5% in special servicing, data from Trepp show.Rating services have downgraded hundreds of bond tranches, many of them on mall debt, as concern rises that investors won’t get repaid, according to Roy Chun, senior managing director at Kroll Bond Rating Agency. It’s only a matter of time before the money stops flowing, he said.“It’s the sixth or seventh inning of a game,” Chun said. “But you already know the winner and the loser.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This closely watched stock market indicator nears a sell signal

    The market has been under some pressure, but will it continue? This indicator says maybe.