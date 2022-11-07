U.S. markets closed

Ferroglobe Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call for November 16, 2022

Ferroglobe PLC
·1 min read
Ferroglobe PLC
Ferroglobe PLC

LONDON, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) announced today that it will issue third quarter financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 and will host the quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 8:30am Eastern Daylight Time.

To join via phone:

Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5ce939a3c6fa4ea1b91f9b12ba70c281

Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

To join via webcast:
A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible here:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bq7jdch6

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese- based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy.  The Company is based in London.  For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Anis Barodawalla
Vice President - Investor Relations
investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig
Executive Director – Communications, Branding & Public Affairs
corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com

Source: Ferroglobe PLC


