We Like Ferroglobe's (NASDAQ:GSM) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Ferroglobe, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$349m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$438m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Ferroglobe has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ferroglobe compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Ferroglobe.

So How Is Ferroglobe's ROCE Trending?

Ferroglobe's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 151% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line On Ferroglobe's ROCE

To bring it all together, Ferroglobe has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 26% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

