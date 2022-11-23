Ferrum Health to Offer iCAD's Breast AI Technologies within its Women's Health AI Hub

Ferrum Health to offer iCAD's Profound AI® for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis and PowerLook® Density Assessment solutions on its platform, empowering radiologists in the early detection of breast cancer and expanding access to iCAD's technology to more women nationwide.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrum Health , a leader in healthcare enterprise AI solutions, announces an agreement with iCAD, Inc. , a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, to offer iCAD's breast AI solutions on Ferrum Health's platform. The onboarding of iCAD's Profound AI® for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) and PowerLook® Density Assessment tools expands Ferrum's suite of AI algorithms within its Women's Health AI Hub.

"iCAD's breast AI solutions are playing a significant role in the rapid evolution of breast cancer screening," stated Pelu Tran , CEO and Co-Founder of Ferrum Health. "iCAD's leading-edge technologies offer clinicians the latest tools in the fight against breast cancer, and we are pleased to partner with the company to provide greater access to these AI tools, which are improving clinical confidence, enhancing patient care and optimizing outcomes for women."

ProFound AI® is a high-performing, deep-learning workflow solution that rapidly analyzes 3D images to detect malignant soft tissue densities and calcifications. It was clinically proven in a large reader study to improve radiologist sensitivity by 8%, reduce the rate of false positives and unnecessary recalls by 7%, and slash reading time for radiologists by 52.7%.[1] Trained with one of the largest available 3D image datasets, ProFound AI provides radiologists with crucial information, such as lesion Certainty of Finding and Case Scores, which assists in prioritizing caseloads, clinical decision-making, and may help to reduce physician burnout.

PowerLook® Density Assessment utilizes mammography images to categorize a women's breast density automating the process of breast density reporting. This automated density software offers top-performing accuracy, as well as consistent, accurate, and reliable density categorization for standardized risk-based screening stratification and reporting.

"The battle against breast cancer has never been more complex, and it is critical for radiologists to be armed with the latest tools to help them manage variability, volume, and burnout," said Stacey Stevens, President, and CEO of iCAD, Inc. "Our technologies offer solutions to the challenges radiologists face today and are ultimately helping them to detect cancer at its earliest possible stage."

Ferrum Health simplifies the selection, validation, and deployment of healthcare AI with a secure and scalable enterprise AI platform. Offering therapeutic AI Hubs within the oncology, orthopedic, cardiovascular, neurology, and women's health clinical space, Ferrum eases the selection of AI applications to support patient care. Ferrum is the only AI platform hosted locally to protect patient data eliminating the transfer of protected health information. Ferrum's unique validation approach ensures the performance of each tool on the chosen patient population and imaging technology, assisting health systems in driving improved patient outcomes.

About Ferrum Health

Ferrum Health developed an enterprise AI deployment platform to improve patient outcomes by democratizing health systems' access to the most innovative and impactful clinical AI technologies worldwide. The solution provides end-to-end AI Hubs able to run countless applications across many service lines and seamlessly integrates clinical imaging and administrative data. As of 2022, more than 750,000 unique patient records have been analyzed via the Ferrum AI Hub platform. For more information, visit www.ferrumhealth.com and follow Ferrum on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD® is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com .

[1] Conant, E et al. (2019). Improving Accuracy and Efficiency with Concurrent Use of Artificial Intelligence for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis. Radiology: Artificial Intelligence. 1 (4). Accessed via https://pubs.rsna.org/doi/10.1148/ryai.2019180096

