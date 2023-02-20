U.S. markets closed

Fertility Drugs Global Market Report 2023

·5 min read
Major players in the fertility drugs market are Merck & Co., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Berlex Laboratories Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc., Pfizer, Novartis AG, Procter & Gamble Pharmaceutical, Zydus Pharma, LIVZON, Abbott, MSD, Sanofi S.

New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fertility Drugs Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245009/?utm_source=GNW
A., Eli Lilly and Co., Serono, Inc., Novogyne Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceutical co. ltd.

The global drugs for infertility market will grow from $2.93 billion in 2022 to $3.03 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The drugs for infertility market is expected to grow to $3.30 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.1%.

The fertility drugs market consists of sales of clomiphene citrate, gonadotropins, and metformin.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Fertility drugs refer to a term used to describe medications that cause your body to release hormones that regulate or prompt ovulation, or the release of an egg from your ovary.

North America was the largest region in the fertility drugs market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the fertility drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of fertility drugs are prescription fertility drugs and over-the-counter fertility drugs.The drugs are administered orally, intravenously, subcutaneously, and intramuscularly to male and female patients.

Subcutaneous administration refers to the process of injecting the drugs into the fatty tissue just beneath the skin. The drugs are distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

The growth of the market for fertility drugs is driven by the increasing rates of infertility across the globe.Infertility is the inability to conceive after trying for 12 consecutive months.

Fertility drugs are widely used to treat infertility in both men and women.The rising rates of infertility are attributed to physiological problems, hormone problems, and lifestyle or environmental factors.

To treat infertility problems in women, fertility drugs are used to regulate their ovulation cycles, which affects the sale of these drugs.For instance, in September 2020, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based international public health organization, millions of people in the world who are of reproductive age will struggle with infertility, which will also have an effect on their families and communities.

Worldwide, it is estimated that 48 million couples and 186 million people struggle with infertility. Hence, the rising cases of infertility across the globe are increasing the demand for fertility drugs, resulting in the growth of the fertility drug market.

The side effects caused due to fertility drugs restricted the growth of the fertility drugs market.Fertility drugs can result in permanent as well as temporary side effects.

Temporary side effects include bloating, headache, breast tenderness, upset stomach, hot flashes, and mood swings whereas the permanent side effects include multiple pregnancies, and ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS).OHSS is a condition where the ovaries enlarge with fluids and may become life-threatening if left untreated.

For instance, the intake of Clomid (clomiphene citrate), a fertility drug for women, can result in OHSS along with abnormal vaginal/uterine bleeding, breast tenderness or discomfort, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, flushing, blurred vision, or other visual disturbances. The fear of potential side effects of fertility drugs restricts the growth of the fertility drugs market.

In January 2020, Evotec SE, a Germany-based pharmaceutical company specializing in drug discovery and development, announced strategic partnerships with Bayer AG, a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company pioneering in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of drugs. Under this collaboration, to develop a new cure and multiple clinical candidates for the treatment of polycystic ovary syndrome together, both businesses will offer drug targets and a wide array of high-quality technological platforms.

The countries covered in the fertility drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The fertility drugs market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides fertility drugs market statistics, including fertility drugs industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a fertility drugs market share, detailed fertility drugs market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the fertility drugs industry. This fertility drugs market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

