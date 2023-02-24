U.S. markets closed

Fertility Drugs Global Market Research Report 2023

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fertility Drugs Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drugs for infertility market will grow from $2.93 billion in 2022 to $3.03 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The drugs for infertility market is expected to grow to $3.30 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.1%.

The fertility drugs market consists of sales of clomiphene citrate, gonadotropins, and metformin. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

North America was the largest region in the fertility drugs market in 2022. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the fertility drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of fertility drugs are prescription fertility drugs and over-the-counter fertility drugs. The drugs are administered orally, intravenously, subcutaneously, and intramuscularly to male and female patients. Subcutaneous administration refers to the process of injecting the drugs into the fatty tissue just beneath the skin. The drugs are distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

The growth of the market for fertility drugs is driven by the increasing rates of infertility across the globe. Infertility is the inability to conceive after trying for 12 consecutive months. Fertility drugs are widely used to treat infertility in both men and women. The rising rates of infertility are attributed to physiological problems, hormone problems, and lifestyle or environmental factors.

To treat infertility problems in women, fertility drugs are used to regulate their ovulation cycles, which affects the sale of these drugs. For instance, in September 2020, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based international public health organization, millions of people in the world who are of reproductive age will struggle with infertility, which will also have an effect on their families and communities.

Worldwide, it is estimated that 48 million couples and 186 million people struggle with infertility. Hence, the rising cases of infertility across the globe are increasing the demand for fertility drugs, resulting in the growth of the fertility drug market.

The side effects caused due to fertility drugs restricted the growth of the fertility drugs market. Fertility drugs can result in permanent as well as temporary side effects. Temporary side effects include bloating, headache, breast tenderness, upset stomach, hot flashes, and mood swings whereas the permanent side effects include multiple pregnancies, and ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS). OHSS is a condition where the ovaries enlarge with fluids and may become life-threatening if left untreated.

For instance, the intake of Clomid (clomiphene citrate), a fertility drug for women, can result in OHSS along with abnormal vaginal/uterine bleeding, breast tenderness or discomfort, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, flushing, blurred vision, or other visual disturbances. The fear of potential side effects of fertility drugs restricts the growth of the fertility drugs market.

The countries covered in the fertility drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Merck & Co.

  • Ferring Pharmaceuticals

  • Bayer

  • Berlex Laboratories Inc.

  • Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc.

  • Pfizer

  • Novartis AG

  • Procter & Gamble Pharmaceutical

  • Zydus Pharma

  • LIVZON

  • Abbott

  • MSD

  • Sanofi S.A.

  • Eli Lilly and Co.

  • Serono, Inc.

  • Novogyne Pharmaceuticals

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical co. ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Fertility Drugs Market Characteristics

3. Fertility Drugs Market Trends And Strategies

4. Fertility Drugs Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Fertility Drugs Market
4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Fertility Drugs Market
4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Fertility Drugs Market

5. Fertility Drugs Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Fertility Drugs Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Fertility Drugs Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Fertility Drugs Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Fertility Drugs Market, Segmentation By Gender, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Male

  • Female

6.2. Global Fertility Drugs Market, Segmentation By Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Oral

  • Intravenous

  • Subcutaneous

  • Intramuscular

6.3. Global Fertility Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type Of Drug, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Prescription Fertility Drugs

  • Over-The-Counter Fertility drugs

6.4. Global Fertility Drugs Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Online Pharmacies

7. Fertility Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Fertility Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Fertility Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/am3hyz-drugs?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fertility-drugs-global-market-research-report-2023-301754763.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

