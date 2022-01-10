U.S. markets open in 6 hours 16 minutes

Fertility Services Market to grow by USD 5.27 Bn | North America to Emerge as Major Market | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fertility Services Market by Service and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The elderly population is increasing steadily across the world. This has increased the incidence of infertility due to declining egg quality among women, which is making it difficult to conceive. In addition, the sedentary lifestyles of people in both developed and developing countries have increased the number of infertility cases. This is prompting individuals to opt for advanced treatment options, which is creating huge opportunities in the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Fertility Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio estimates the fertility services market is to grow by USD 5.27 billion between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Purchase our full report to know the exact growth variance and future growth opportunities in the market.
Download a Free Sample Before Purchasing

Market Dynamics

Factors such as rising prevalence of late parenthood, increase in fertility tourism, and the rising number of fertility clinics will drive the growth of the fertility services market during the forecast period. In addition, the rising cases of prostate cancer is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. However, high complication rates and ethical, legal, and social issues in fertility services might hamper the market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Anecova SA, CRITEX GmbH, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Instituto Bernabeu SL, INVO Bioscience Inc, Merck KGaA, Monash IVF Group, The Cooper Companies Inc., Virtus Health Ltd., and Vitrolife AB, etc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the fertility services market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Service, the market is classified into Treatment services, Testing and storage services, and Others. The market witnessed maximum demand for treatment services in 2020. The market growth in the segment will significant during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 33% of the global market share. The growth of the fertility services market in North America is driven by the presence of a well-established healthcare system that provides high-quality fertility services, primarily through infertility clinics and hospitals. Also, the high concentration of dominant vendors is contributing to the regional market growth.

Related Reports:

Female Infertility Drugs Market by Route of Administration and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Ovulation Test Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fertility Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 5.27 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.27

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Germany, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Anecova SA, CRITEX GmbH, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Instituto Bernabeu SL, INVO Bioscience Inc, Merck KGaA, Monash IVF Group, The Cooper Companies Inc., Virtus Health Ltd., and Vitrolife AB

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fertility-services-market-to-grow-by-usd-5-27-bn--north-america-to-emerge-as-major-market--technavio-301456261.html

SOURCE Technavio

