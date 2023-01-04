U.S. markets open in 6 hours 33 minutes

Fertility services market size to increase by USD 8.3 billion: North America will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK , Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fertility Services Market by Service, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.68% and register an incremental growth of USD 8.3 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fertility Services Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fertility Services Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

By region, the global fertility services market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. A well-established healthcare system in North America, which offers high-quality fertility services mostly through infertility clinics and hospitals, is the reason for the region's significant market share.

Company profiles

The fertility services market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Anecova SA: The company offers action cameras such as anevivo natural fertilization.

  • CARE Fertility Group Ltd: The company offers fertility services such as IVF treatment.

  • Carolinas Fertility Institute: The company offers fertility services such as in vitro fertilization.

  • Cryolab Ltd: The company offers fertility services such as IVF laboratories.

  • Genea Ltd: The company offers fertility services such as fertility and IVF treatments.

  • Instituto Bernabeu SL

  • Instituto Valenciano de Infertilidad

  • Kids Clinic India Private Ltd

  • Lucile Packard Childrens Hospital

  • Medicover AB

  • Merck KGaA

  • Monash IVF Group

  • Nova IVF Fertility Private Ltd

  • The Cooper Companies Inc.

  • The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp.

  • To access more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of late parenthood, increase in fertility tourism, and rising number of fertility clinics. However, the high complication rate in fertility services is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample.

Market segmentation

  • By service, the market is segmented into treatment services, testing and storage services, and others. The treatment services segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America held the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this fertility services market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fertility services market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the fertility services market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the fertility services market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fertility services market vendors

Fertility Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

168

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.68%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 8.3 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

6.31

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key countries

US, China, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Anecova SA, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., CARE Fertility Group Ltd., Carolinas Fertility Institute, Cryolab Ltd., Genea Ltd., Instituto Bernabeu SL, Instituto Valenciano de Infertilidad, Kids Clinic India Private Ltd, Lucile Packard Childrens Hospital, Medicover AB, Merck KGaA, Monash IVF Group, Nova IVF Fertility Private Ltd, The Cooper Companies Inc., The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp., University of Pennsylvania Health System, Virtus Health Ltd, Vitrolife AB, and Xytex Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global fertility services market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Service

  • 6.3 Treatment services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Testing and storage services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Service

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Fertility clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Clinical research institutes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Anecova SA

  • 12.4 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

  • 12.5 CARE Fertility Group Ltd.

  • 12.6 Carolinas Fertility Institute

  • 12.7 Cryolab Ltd.

  • 12.8 Genea Ltd.

  • 12.9 Instituto Bernabeu SL

  • 12.10 Medicover AB

  • 12.11 Merck KGaA

  • 12.12 Monash IVF Group

  • 12.13 The Cooper Companies Inc.

  • 12.14 The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp.

  • 12.15 Virtus Health Ltd

  • 12.16 Vitrolife AB

  • 12.17 Xytex Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Fertility Services Market 2023-2027
Global Fertility Services Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fertility-services-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-8-3-billion-north-america-will-account-for-31-of-the-markets-growth-during-the-forecast-period---technavio-301711804.html

SOURCE Technavio

