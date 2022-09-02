Fertility Supplements Market Size to Grow by USD 819.22 million With 36% of the Contribution from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market research report titled Fertility Supplements Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.53%. Technavio categorizes the global fertility supplements market as a part of the global packaged food and meat market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the fertility supplements market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the global fertility supplements market growth is the availability of online purchases that allow vendors to minimize operational, setup, and distribution costs. In addition, Increasing cases of stress is one of the key fertility supplements market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. However, one of the key challenges to the global fertility supplements market growth is the risk associated with fertility supplements.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fertility Supplements Market 2022-2026

Fertility Supplements Market Segmentation

End-user

Geography

Fertility Supplements Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fertility supplements market report covers the following areas:

Fertility Supplements Market Vendor Analysis

The fertility supplements market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market. This statistical study of the fertility supplements market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

The fertility supplements market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Fertility Supplements Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the fertility supplements market, including some of the vendors:

Active Bio Life Science GmbH

The Bird and Be Co. Inc.

Coast Science LLC

Elan Healthcare Inc.

Exeltis USA Inc.

Fairhaven Health LLC

Fertility Family

Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Laboratorios Fertypharm SL

LENUS Pharma GesmbH

Natural Fertility Shop

Nua Fertility Ireland Ltd.

Nutra Business LLC

Ocean Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Orthomol pharmazeutische Vertriebs GmbH

Pragati Biocare Pvt. Ltd.

Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt. Ltd.

TTK Healthcare Ltd.

Wild Nutrition Ltd.

Fertility Supplements Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist fertility supplements market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fertility supplements market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fertility supplements market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fertility supplements market vendors

Fertility Supplements Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.53% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 819.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.93 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Active Bio Life Science GmbH, The Bird and Be Co. Inc., Coast Science LLC, Elan Healthcare Inc., Exeltis USA Inc., Fairhaven Health LLC, Fertility Family, Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Laboratorios Fertypharm SL, LENUS Pharma GesmbH, Natural Fertility Shop, Nua Fertility Ireland Ltd., Nutra Business LLC, Ocean Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Orthomol pharmazeutische Vertriebs GmbH, Pragati Biocare Pvt. Ltd., Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt. Ltd., TTK Healthcare Ltd., and Wild Nutrition Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Active Bio Life Science GmbH

10.4 Coast Science LLC

10.5 Exeltis USA Inc.

10.6 Fairhaven Health LLC

10.7 Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC

10.8 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

10.9 LENUS Pharma GesmbH

10.10 Orthomol pharmazeutische Vertriebs GmbH

10.11 Pragati Biocare Pvt. Ltd.

10.12 TTK Healthcare Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

