Fertility Test Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Fertility Test Market Report. The growing awareness about fertility test and greater access to treatment is one of the major factors driving the global fertility test market growth.

New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fertility Test Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247884/?utm_source=GNW
Fertility test industry is growing at a healthy rate during the forecast period.

Over the past few years, the fertility test industry has been growing at a healthy rate on account of rising awareness regarding fertility testing, increasing maternal age of women in developed and developing regions, rapidly increasing infertility population across the globe, and awareness among the adult population.

According to Arizton’s market research report the fertility test market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the period 2022–2027.

MARKET SEGMENTATION
The Ovulation test kit segment dominate the market with high market share. Smart Phone based sperm analysis is an emerging trend in the global fertility test market. Use of AI in sprem analysis will boost the market growth

Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into online sales channels, retail pharmacies, and hospitals pharmacies. In 2021, the online sales channel segment witnessed the highest market growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than7% during the forecast period

Market Segmentation by Products

• Ovulation Test Kits
• Fertility Monitors
• Sperm Test Kit

Market Segmentation by Gender

• Male
• Female

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Online Sale Channels
• Retail Pharmacies
• Hospital Pharmacies

Market Segmentation by End-Users

• Homecare
• Speciality and Fertility Clinics
• Hospitals

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
Around 11% of North American women and 9% of men experience the fertility problem. Moreover, in the United States, 9% of men and 10% of women between the age group 15-44 years suffer from infertility problems which positively influence the market growth with driving demand for the fertility test.

Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America
o US
o Canada

• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o France
o Italy
o Spain

• APAC
o China
o Japan
o India
o Australia
o South Korea

• Latin America
o Mexico
o Brazil
o Argentina

• Middle East and Africa
o Turkey
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa

VENDOR ANALYSIS
The fertility test kit manufacturers are trying to achieve a high market share with different revenue generation strategies. Some of the sperm test kit manufacturing companies include swim count, advacare, DNA Diagnostics Centre, Hamilton Thorne, Home Health, Give Legacy.These companies deliver high-quality sperm test kits in domestic and international markets, and will achieve a higher share in the upcoming time in the fertility test market.

PROMINENT VENDORS

• AB Analitica
• Ava AG
• Advacare Pharma
• Babystart Ltd.
• Biozhena
• Cyclotest
• DNA Diagnostics Center
• Give Legacy Inc
• Exseed Health
• Lady Technologies
• Fertility Focus limited
• Femometer
• Fairhaven Health
• Geratherm Medical
• Hilin Life Products Inc
• iXensor
• LetsGetChecked
• Medical Electronic System
• Modern Fertility
• OOVA
• Piramal Pharma
• Premom
• Raiing Medical
• Samplytics Technologies
• SwimCount
• Swiss Precision Diagnostics
• Teco Diagnostics
• Yesmom
• Valley Electronics AG

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

1. The analysis of the global fertility test market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global fertility test market.
3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global fertility test market.
5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247884/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


