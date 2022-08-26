Fertility Testing Devices Market: 40% of Growth to Originate from North America, Ovulation Predictor Kits Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Fertility Testing Devices Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The fertility testing devices market share is expected to increase to USD 153.91 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73%. Technavio categorizes the global fertility testing devices market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the fertility testing devices market during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Fertility Testing Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fertility Testing Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

The fertility testing devices market report is segmented by Product (Ovulation predictor kits, Fertility monitors, and Male fertility testing devices) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Revenue Generating Segment :

The fertility testing devices market share growth in the ovulation predictor kits segment will be significant for revenue generation.

The rising median age of first-time pregnancies in women, the increasing preference for ovulation predictor kits due to the convenience they offer, their high efficacy and low-cost benefits, rapid technological advances, and the innovations in the development of such kits are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Regional Highlights :

40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

US and Canada are the key markets for fertility testing devices in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions.

The rising prevalence of PCOS, the increasing age of first-time pregnancy, and the declining fertility rate in the region will facilitate the fertility testing devices market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Fertility Testing Devices Market - Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the fertility testing devices market is the rising median age of first-time pregnancies in women. In Mexico, the mean age of women at first childbirth was 20-24 years. In Ireland, Italy, South Korea, Spain, and Switzerland, the average age of women at first childbirth was 30-34 years. In Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Slovak Republic, Turkey, and the US, the average age of women at first childbirth was 25-29 years. Delayed childbearing due to the high prevalence of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), ruptured uterus, amniotic fluid embolism, and delayed parenting are some of the reasons for late pregnancies.

Market Challenges - The stringent regulatory bodies will be a major challenge for the fertility testing devices market during the forecast period. Factors such as faulty device designs, malfunction of the devices, and precision and accuracy error rates are some of the issues associated with fertility testing devices, causing misdiagnosis and improper patient management and treatment. Hence, stringent government regulations are imposed on the manufacturing of fertility testing devices. Different regulatory bodies are appointed to guide fertility testing device manufacturers and marketers. Regulatory bodies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Union (EU) authorities play a major role in approving these devices and their components.

Fertility Testing Devices Market - Vendor Analysis

The fertility testing devices market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as introducing innovative products to compete in the market.

Fertility Testing Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 153.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AdvaCare Pharma, Alfa Scientific Designs Inc, Ava AG, Babystart Ltd., bioZhena Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Geratherm Medical AG, Get Stix Inc., Medical Electronic Systems LLC, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., PREGMATE, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Quanovate Tech Inc., Quidel Corp., Samplytics Technologies Pvt Ltd., Tempdrop Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., UEBE Medical GmbH, and Valley Electronics AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

