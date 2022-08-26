U.S. markets closed

Fertility Testing Devices Market: 40% of Growth to Originate from North America, Ovulation Predictor Kits Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fertility Testing Devices Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The fertility testing devices market share is expected to increase to USD 153.91 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73%. Technavio categorizes the global fertility testing devices market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the fertility testing devices market during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Fertility Testing Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know more about the parent market analysis - Request a FREE Sample Now!

Fertility Testing Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

The fertility testing devices market report is segmented by Product (Ovulation predictor kits, Fertility monitors, and Male fertility testing devices) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Revenue Generating Segment :

  • The fertility testing devices market share growth in the ovulation predictor kits segment will be significant for revenue generation.

  • The rising median age of first-time pregnancies in women, the increasing preference for ovulation predictor kits due to the convenience they offer, their high efficacy and low-cost benefits, rapid technological advances, and the innovations in the development of such kits are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Regional Highlights :

  • 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

  • US and Canada are the key markets for fertility testing devices in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions.

  • The rising prevalence of PCOS, the increasing age of first-time pregnancy, and the declining fertility rate in the region will facilitate the fertility testing devices market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Grab a sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments & regional opportunities in the report.

Fertility Testing Devices Market - Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver -  The key factor driving growth in the fertility testing devices market is the rising median age of first-time pregnancies in women. In Mexico, the mean age of women at first childbirth was 20-24 years. In Ireland, Italy, South Korea, Spain, and Switzerland, the average age of women at first childbirth was 30-34 years. In Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Slovak Republic, Turkey, and the US, the average age of women at first childbirth was 25-29 years. Delayed childbearing due to the high prevalence of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), ruptured uterus, amniotic fluid embolism, and delayed parenting are some of the reasons for late pregnancies.

  • Market Challenges - The stringent regulatory bodies will be a major challenge for the fertility testing devices market during the forecast period. Factors such as faulty device designs, malfunction of the devices, and precision and accuracy error rates are some of the issues associated with fertility testing devices, causing misdiagnosis and improper patient management and treatment. Hence, stringent government regulations are imposed on the manufacturing of fertility testing devices. Different regulatory bodies are appointed to guide fertility testing device manufacturers and marketers. Regulatory bodies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Union (EU) authorities play a major role in approving these devices and their components.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Request a FREE Sample Report right now!

Fertility Testing Devices Market - Vendor Analysis

The fertility testing devices market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as introducing innovative products to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

The competitive scenario provided in the Fertility Testing Devices Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Fertility Testing Devices Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The transcatheter pulmonary valve market share is expected to increase by USD 51.74 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1%.

  • The ureteroscopy devices market share is expected to increase to USD 210.84 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Fertility Testing Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 153.91 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.2

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, AdvaCare Pharma, Alfa Scientific Designs Inc, Ava AG, Babystart Ltd., bioZhena Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Geratherm Medical AG, Get Stix Inc., Medical Electronic Systems LLC, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., PREGMATE, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Quanovate Tech Inc., Quidel Corp., Samplytics Technologies Pvt Ltd., Tempdrop Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., UEBE Medical GmbH, and Valley Electronics AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Healthcare Market" Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

  • 1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

  • 2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

  • 4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

  • 5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Ovulation predictor kits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Fertility monitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Male fertility testing devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

  • 6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

  • 7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

  • 8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

  • 9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

  • 10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.4 Alfa Scientific Designs Inc

  • 10.5 Ava AG

  • 10.6 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

  • 10.7 Geratherm Medical AG

  • 10.8 Quanovate Tech Inc.

  • 10.9 Quidel Corp.

  • 10.10 The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • 10.11 UEBE Medical GmbH

  • 10.12 Valley Electronics AG

  • 11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fertility-testing-devices-market-40-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-ovulation-predictor-kits-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation---technavio-301611656.html

SOURCE Technavio

