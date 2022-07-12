U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,818.80
    -35.63 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,981.33
    -192.51 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,264.73
    -107.87 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.18
    -3.83 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.62
    -0.22 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.90
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.09 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0038
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    -0.0330 (-1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1876
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8530
    -0.5670 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,387.48
    -617.28 (-3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.21
    -11.17 (-2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.86
    +13.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

Fertilizer Market Size to Worth Around US$ 271.6 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global fertilizer market size was estimated at US$ 201.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to be worth around US$ 271.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Tokyo, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fertilizer market size was accounted at US$ 207.93 billion in 2022. The rise of the agriculture sector is being driven by the expanding population. By 2050, the world's population will have surpassed nine billion people, according to the United Nations. Furthermore, the Food and Agriculture Organization predicts that by 2050, more than 70% of the world's population would be living in cities. Because of the lack of arable land around the world, farmers are being compelled to utilizefertilizers to boost their agricultural output. As a result, the worldwide fertilizer market would rise throughout the forecast period due to rising population. The rise of other industries, such as agriculture and horticulture, is also propelling the global fertilizer industry forward. Governments all around the world are making significant investments in the global fertilizer market's development.

Get the Free Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1871

Key Takeaways:

  • The Asia-Pacific fertilizer market is projected to reachat a CAGR of 3.86% from 2022 to 2030.

  • The agriculture segment was accounted at US$ 83.78 billion in 2021

  • The dry fertilizer segment was contributed US$ 152.31 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach at a CAGR of 3.45%.

  • In 2021, the global inorganic fertilizer market was valued at US$ 171.87 billion in 2021.

  • Latin America fertilizer market will grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2030

  • Gardening segment is anticipated to hit at USD 16.1 billion by 2030.

  • By form, the dry fertilizer segment contributed highest market share 82.5% in 2021.

  • By application, the agriculture segment has garnered 45.2% market share in 2021.

  • By product, the organic segment contributed 92.7% market share in 2021.

Regional Snapshot

Asia-Pacific is the largest segment for fertilizer market in terms of region.China and Indiaare dominating the fertilizer market in the Asia-Pacific region. In terms of rice production, the Asia-Pacific area is the most populous. During the cultivation phase, rice requires nitrogen. In 2017, rice production accounted for 36% of Asia's total fertilizer consumption. Thailand and Vietnam export rice at record levels every year. India is likely to export rice worth more than $4 billion in 2020. Oil palm is Asia's second largest fertilizer consumer, accounting for 17% of total fertilizer use and 50% of potash demand.

Europe region is the fastest growing region in the fertilizer market. The rise in demand for organic products is driving the expansion of the fertilizer market in Europe. Furthermore, increased disposable income is propelling the European fertilizer business forward. Furthermore, technological developments are increasing fertilizer consumption in Europe.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1871

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 201.1 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 271.6 Billion

CAGR

3.4% from 2022 to 2030

Largest Market

Asia Pacific

Fastest Growing Region

North America

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2030

Key Players

Haifa Group, Nutrien Ltd., Yara International ASA, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Syngenta AG, Bunge Limited, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, Gemlik Fertilizer Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surge in demand for organic fertilizers

To recoveragricultural efficiency, organic fertilizers are made from natural plant scraps and waste, microorganisms, animal composts and excretions, and botanical extracts. These fertilizers are long lasting and enhance soil structure while promoting water and nutrient retention capacity. The organic fertilizers do not contain synthetic materials. As a result, the surge in demand for organic fertilizers are driving the growth and development of worldwide fertilizer market over the forecast period.

Restraints

Stringent government regulations

Like other businesses, the fertilizer industry has its own set of regulatory and other laws and rules that both accelerate and halt the growth of the global market. If these laws and guidelines are not followed by market players, the strict action is taken against them. Thus, stringent government regulations are hindering the growth of global fertilizer market.

Opportunities

Growing demand for high efficiency fertilizers

Thehighly efficient fertilizers help to grow plants and crops efficiently and effectively. As a result of the advent of new natural compounds and low-cost polymer coating technologies, the use of enhanced efficiency fertilizers is increasing significantly in the agriculture business, particularly in industrial crops. Thus, growing demand for high efficiency fertilizers are creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of global fertilizer market.

Challenges

High cost of handling and management

The liquid fertilizers are soluble in water. This creates difficulty in storage of liquid fertilizers. In addition, the installation of smart storage system also requires high cost and capital investment. As a result, high cost of handling and management is the biggest challenge for the growth of global fertilizer market.

Report Highlights

  • On the basis of form, dry fertilizer segment holds the largest market share in the global fertilizer market. The most important advantage of a dry fertilizer is that it penetrates slowly in the soil. It is often used in large fields since it lasts longer than any other fertilizer.

  • On the basis of product, organic segment holds the largest market share in the global fertilizer market. Organic fertilizers are mineral sources that occur naturally and include a reasonable amount of plant nutrition. They can deal with problems caused by synthetic fertilizers. They enrich the soil with nutrients while maintaining nutritional properties for plant growth.

  • On the basis of application, agriculture segment holds the largest market share in the global fertilizer market. Most agricultural fertilizers contain the three key plant nutrients. Some micronutrients like zinc can be found in fertilizers and are necessary for plant growth.

Related Reports

Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases

Recent Developments

  • Yara East Africa launched Yara Microp, a micronutrient fertilizer, in August 2020 to boost maize yields in Western Kenya. Yara Microp is a phosphorous, nitrogen, Sulphur, and zinc-based combination that helps maize crops develop quicker and yield more.

  • Haifa Group increased its footprint in China in February 2018 by establishing Haifa Beijing Trading Company as a subsidiary. By delivering the greatest plant nutrition solutions for the advantage of Chinese producers, this subsidiary would considerably help the company expand its products to the rising Chinese agricultural industry.

Market Segmentation

By Form

  • Dry

  • Liquid

By Application

  • Agriculture

    • Grains and Cereals

    • Oilseeds

    • Fruits and Vegetables

    • Others

  • Horticulture

  • Gardening

By Product

  • Organic

    • Plant-based fertilizers

    • Animal-based fertilizers

    • Mineral-based fertilizers

  • Inorganic

    • Nitrogen

      • Urea

      • Anhydrous ammonia

      • Ammonium nitrate

      • UAN solutions

      • Ammonium sulfate

    • Phosphorus

      • Diammonium phosphate

      • Monoammonium phosphate

      • Triple superphosphate

      • Ordinary superphosphate

      • Ammonium polyphosphate

      • Others

    • Potassium

      • Potassium chloride

      • Potassium sulfate

      • Potassium nitrate

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1871

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • American Airlines reiterates its earnings outlook for Q2, stock pops

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss American Airlines reiterating its earnings outlook for Q2.

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Plunged Today

    After a three-week rally, investors are selling these tech stocks ahead of Wednesday's report on the Consumer Price Index.

  • China EV maker BYD stock falls on speculation Buffett will sell shares

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses rumors that Warren Buffett has plans to sell shares of BYD stock.

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • The CPI Inflation Rate May Hit 9%; Dow Jones Rally Stalls

    Wednesday's CPI inflation rate data should show a new 40-year high. Here's what it means for Federal Reserve policy.

  • Stock market faces inflation test Wednesday: Here are ‘good, bad and ugly’ scenarios

    The June consumer-price index won't reflect the latest drop in commodity prices, but that doesn't mean it won't have a serious impact on markets.

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.

  • Canoo Stock Soars As Startup Joins GM, Ford In Walmart Effort To Build EV Delivery Fleet

    Electric delivery vans are a big market opportunity, tapping two trends: vehicle electrification and online sales boom. Canoo stock soared.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Automobile Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 10 best undervalued automobile stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the automobile industry, you can go directly to 5 Best Undervalued Automobile Stocks to Buy Now. According to IBISWorld, the global car and automobile manufacturing industry is worth $2.9 trillion by […]

  • Gap CEO Syngal Fired After Failing to Rescue Struggling Retailer

    (Bloomberg) -- Gap Inc. fell on Tuesday as rising costs and discounts thwarted Sonia Syngal’s turnaround after 2 1/2 years as chief executive officer of the clothing retailer. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Chairman Bob Martin is taking over imm

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. With the looming threat of rising interest rates, dividend stocks are becoming the only feasible option for […]

  • Nvidia Stock-Price Cuts Are Piling Up. Wall Street Is Getting Worried.

    The vast majority of analysts tracking the chip maker continue to rate it at Buy or Overweight, even as the shares slide.

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • Why Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORMP) are having a banner day today. Specifically, the company's stock price rose by as much as 40% on extremely high volume early on in Tuesday's trading session. What's causing investors to rush into this small-cap biotech stock?

  • U.S. dollar-euro parity is a ‘multifaceted story,’ strategist says

    Wells Fargo Macro Strategist Erik Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the recent moves in the U.S. dollar, the euro, the Japanese yen, and other currencies.

  • Musk's Tesla stock sale windfall dwarfs Twitter loss

    Elon Musk's attempt to scrap his purchase of Twitter Inc may leave the world's wealthiest person in a stronger financial position than before he unveiled the $44 billion deal, with billions of dollars in cash from selling Tesla shares now sitting in the bank. After Musk on Friday tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform, with Twitter promising to force him to make good, the two sides face a potentially drawn-out legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars, according to legal experts. Whatever the outcome may be, the Tesla chief executive for now appears to be sitting on around $8.5 billion in cash raised from selling shares of the automaker late in April to finance the Twitter acquisition.

  • Microsoft and Gopuff Are Latest Tech Firms to Cut Jobs

    Microsoft is cutting a small percentage of its staff, the latest in a string of layoffs by high-profile tech companies. The software maker said it is cutting a number of positions, affecting less than 1% of its total workforce. Microsoft, which employed about 181,000 people as of June 2021, is making the cuts as a part of a regular adjustment at the start of its fiscal year, a spokesman said.