Fertilizer Spreader Market to Reach USD 1,040.2 Million by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in Fertilizer Spreader Market are Deere & Company (U.S.), Kubota Corporation (Japan) , Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (India), Agco Corporation (U.S.), CNH Industrial N.V. (Netherlands), Claas KGaA mbH (Germany), Bucher Industries AG (KUHN Group) (Switzerland), Adams Fertilizer Equipment (U.S.), Dalton AG Inc (U.S.), Teagle Machinery Ltd (U.K.), Bogballe A/S (Denmark)

Pune,India, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Fertilizer Spreader Market size was valued at USD 691.3 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach the valuation of USD 724.8 million in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 1,040.2 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The increasing population and rising need for crops are anticipated to drive market growth. Rapid growth in urbanization, mechanization and technological innovation is expected to pose an opportunity for market trajectory. The emergence of numerous technologies is expected to facilitate market development. Fortune Business Insightsshares this information in its report titled “Fertilizer Spreader Market, 2022-2029.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fertilizer-spreader-market-106831

Key Players Profiled in the Report

  • Deere & Company (U.S.)

  • Kubota Corporation (Japan)

  • Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (India)

  • Agco Corporation (U.S.)

  • CNH Industrial N.V. (Netherlands)

  • Claas KGaA mbH (Germany)

  • Bucher Industries AG (KUHN Group) (Switzerland)

  • Adams Fertilizer Equipment (U.S.)

  • Dalton AG Inc (U.S.)

  • Teagle Machinery Ltd (U.K.)

  • Bogballe A/S (Denmark)

Rugged Tablet Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast CAGR

5.3%

2029 Value Projection

USD 1,040.2 million

Base Year

2021

Fertilizer Spreader Market Size in 2021

USD 691.3 million

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

140

Segments Covered

By Type, By Application, By Region

Fertilizer Spreader Market Growth Drivers

Rise in Demand for Fertilizers in Farming to Boost Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact:

Halt in Agricultural Activities Affected Market Growth Negatively

The COVID-19 pandemic led to decline of the market. Lockdown in various countries imposed a halt on agricultural activities which affected the demand for farming equipment. R&D activities are expected to help in the recovery of the market.

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/fertilizer-spreader-market-106831

Segments

Increasing Use of the Product in Lawns is Expected to Dominate the Segment

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into drop spreader and broadcast spreader. The drop spreader segment is expected to hold a major part due to extra care required for maintaining lawns. It is more accurate and can work well on lawns and spaces. The broadcast spreader segment is also expected to exhibit a CAGR during the forecast period.

Farming Segment to Lead Due to Rising Use of the Product

Based on application, the market is segmented into farm, public gardens, and others (commercial turf application and home lawns). The farm segment is expected to have the highest share due to rising use of fertilizer spreaders in farms.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Technological Advancements in the Product to Drive Positive Market Trajectory

Mounting demand for advanced agricultural equipment for farming is anticipated to drive the fertilizer spreader market growth. The majority of market players have been introducing innovative spreaders for fertilizers, which is expected to drive the market. The introduction of autonomous systems, precision systems, and semi-automatic systems is expected to intensify the competition in the market. Continuous technological advancements are anticipated to facilitate market development.

However, the high costs of implementation and integration for the management of media assets are anticipated to hinder market development.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/fertilizer-spreader-market-106831

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Dominate Market Owing to Increasing Demand for Vegetables and Fruits

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the fertilizer spreader market share due to increasing demand for vegetables and fruits. The region reached a valuation of USD 271.9 million in 2021 due to a rise in the usage of potassium fertilizers and phosphorus fertilizers in farming activities. Increasing automation and technological advancement in agriculture machinery is expected to propel market growth. Shortage of labor in various countries, such as India, China, Japan, and others, is anticipated to give rise to the adoption of agriculture, which, in turn, is estimated to support market progress. China is estimated to experience the fastest growth due to the adoption of technologically advanced farming equipment.

North America is also expected to have considerable growth due to the rise in automation of farming machinery and equipment, which is expected to increase the market share.

Europe is anticipated to have a prominent share due to new product launches to improve the supply chains.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Support Market Owing to Partnership Strategies

Primary players of the market have used strategic acquisition strategies to gain market traction. In March 2019, Nicola LEMKEN adopted a partnership strategy. Nicola LEMKEN signed a partnership deal with SULKY Fertilizer Spreader to provide fertilizer spreader and agriculture equipment. This partnership is done to provide the equipment to Germany, Austria, Poland, U.K., the Netherlands, and others. Market players are focusing on the development of market share by increasing their customer reach.

Table Of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Global Fertilizer Spreader Market Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

  • Global Fertilizer Spreader Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Type(USD)

      • Drop Spreader

      • Broadcast Spreader

    • By Application (USD)

      • Farm

      • Public Gardens

      • Others (Commercial Turf Application, and Home Lawns)

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia-Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East and Africa

TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development

  • July 2022- Titan Machinery acquired Heartland AG Systems at a valuation of USD 110 million. The acquisition is aimed to improve the product portfolio of the company by offering a variety of agricultural equipment.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/fertilizer-spreader-market-106831

Read Related Research Insights:

Hydraulic Cylinders Market Size, Share | Global Industry Analysis, 2026

Rugged Tablet Market Size, Regional Analysis and Growth Rate 2025

Elevators Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends | Industry Analysis, 2026

